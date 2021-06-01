tastytrade review 2024

Pros: Where tastytrade stands out

Focus on trading securities

Tastytrade really focuses on securities that are popular with traders, where money can be quickly won (or lost). So if you’re looking for that kind of access and focus, then the broker may work for you. For example, tastytrade offers the following types of securities:

Stocks

ETFs

Options

Futures

Futures options

Cryptocurrency

While some of these security types are geared more toward long-term investing, such as stocks and ETFs, the rest are more like short-term trades than investments. And, as noted below, tastytrade really structures its commissions to attract this kind of trading clientele.

If you’re not here for this deep bench, you may prefer a broker such as Fidelity Investments or Charles Schwab, both of which offer traditional securities with more of a focus on investing.

Commissions

Tastytrade has really designed its brokerage to appeal to active traders, especially in more niche securities such as futures and options. But even stock and ETF traders will find something to like here, with the broker’s $0 commission, which admittedly is on par for the industry today.

But you’ll see a real standout difference between tastytrade and other brokers when it comes to commissions on other products. Take options, for example. Unlike most brokers that charge you a commission when you buy and sell, tastytrade charges a flat rate on buys and no charge on the sale. tastytrade charges $1 per contract on the buy, translating into $0.50 per round-trip, compared to the industry standard of $0.65. Only a handful of brokers (Ally Invest, for one) hit that $0.50 level without a discount, though this doesn’t include other no-commissions players such as Robinhood and Webull.

But tastytrade actually does more than this for options traders. It actually caps the commissions on each leg of an options trade to a bare-bones figure of $10. Trade 10 contracts and it will cost $10. Trade 20 contracts and you’ll still pay just $10, and so on. Of course, if you’re doing more exotic options trades with multi-legs, you’ll pay more in total because of the extra legs on the transaction. But each leg will still be charged $1 per contract and capped at $10 total. So a two-legged trade with 20 contracts would cost you $20, while 40 contracts would still cost $20. So options pricing is quite attractive here if you’re doing even modest volume.

Tastytrade also offers cryptocurrency trading and charges a 1 percent fee on both the buy and sell, but it caps this commission at $10 as well. So once your trade value surpasses $1,000, you’re not paying any extra commission on that specific transaction. If you trade $10,000 at a time, your effective commission is just 0.1 percent – in line with some of the best brokers for crypto. So it’s an attractive commission structure if you’re trading significant volume at one time.

However, if you’re into futures, you’ll pay both an opening and closing commission of $1.25 for standard futures contracts. Micro futures and small futures are also available, at a lower price.

Access to cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has become a popular trading vehicle, and tastytrade gives you access to it, when many online brokers still won’t touch it (TradeStation, Robinhood and Webull being a few exceptions). Plus, you’ll have a decent percentage commission with a cap on it, as mentioned.

At tastytrade you’ll be able to trade eight different types of cryptocurrency, including some of the most popular ones, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and Solana.

Follow Feed

Are you looking for a new trade idea? You can use Follow Feed to track the trades of select traders. You’ll see when they executed their trade, their strategy and their rationale. You’ll also get an idea of their trading expertise and record of returns, so you’re not following just anyone.

This feature is fully customizable, so you can add and delete traders as and when you want. It’s similar to the CopyTrader feature at eToro, and it adds a social element to the experience.

Fractional shares

Tastytrade has upped its game in this area, and now it offers fractional shares on both purchases and dividend reinvestment. With fractional shares, you can put all your money to work in the market and even with dividend reinvestment plans, small amounts are fully put to work.

While fractional shares don’t mean much to traders, for newer or long-term investors they may be the difference between going with one broker over another. If they’re an important feature for you, have a look at Bankrate’s list of top brokers for fractional shares.