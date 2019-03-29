Lightspeed review 2023

Pros: Where Lightspeed stands out

Headline stock and ETF commissions

One of Lightspeed’s strong suits is its commissions, especially if you can bring some volume to the platform (more below). However, the pricing scheme has a few wrinkles, despite the low headline commissions. You’ll have a choice of two pricing systems for stock and ETF trades:

$0.0045 per share, with a $1 minimum: You won’t be able to access this pricing on the WebTrader or mobile platforms, but it’s available on the Lightspeed Trader platform. Discounts apply once you’re trading more than 250,000 shares per month.

$4.50 per trade: Per-trade pricing starts at $4.50 and declines once you do 250 trades per month.

So if you want to access per-share pricing, make sure you select the right platform, and each platform has a different account minimum (more below).

If you’re doing a lot of trades, even if it’s not enough to get volume discounts, you may end up better off with Lightspeed’s pricing scheme because you can make up the cost on its order routing and overall better execution. Those elements can matter for traders who need to pay attention to short-term costs. They’re unlikely to be the least bit noticeable for those of more modest means or those investors planning to buy and hold indefinitely.

Discounted high-volume commissions

Regardless of which pricing scheme you’re using, you can enjoy discounted commissions.

Per-share pricing starts at $0.0045 – less than a half-penny and undercutting rival Interactive Brokers – for monthly volume of less than 250,000. Between 250,000 shares and 1 million, you’ll pay just $0.0035 per share. And prices continue falling until you’re trading more than 15 million shares a month, where prices bottom out at just $0.001 – just a tenth of a cent.

It’s a similar setup for those paying per-trade rates starting at $4.50 for fewer than 250 trades per month. Between 250 and 750 trades a month, you’ll pay $4 per trade. And the prices keep falling until you’re doing more than 10,000 trades per month, bottoming out at a price of $2.50.

Lightspeed hits its best per-share price at a lower volume than Interactive Brokers, where you’ll need volume of 20 million shares to get that same $0.001 rate. However, Interactive Brokers cuts its price even further – to $0.0005 – for volume over 100 million shares per month, and it generally offers better per-share pricing at lower volume levels, too.

Discounted options commissions

Lightspeed’s headline rate on options commissions, at $0.60 per contract (with a $1 minimum), is in line with that of TradeStation and a bit better than the industry standard of $0.65 from the major players. Unlike most brokers, Lightspeed offers volume-based discounts on options.

If you’re trading fewer than 500 contracts per month, you’ll pay the headline rate of $0.60 per contract. But pricing is tiered over six levels, and bottoms out at $0.20 per contract, for those trading more than 100,000 contracts.

This structure compares favorably to that of Interactive Brokers, all the way up to the highest level, where IB starts offering contracts at $0.15 a pop. If you’re looking for discounted commissions, E-Trade can reduce fees to $0.50 but at much lower volume, while apps such as Robinhood and Webull offer no-commission pricing, though other features won’t be as good.

But against its main competitors, Lightspeed prices well.

Variety of available trading platforms

One of the surest signs that you’re looking at a broker for more active traders is Lightspeed’s focus on trading platforms and order execution.

Individual traders may feel at home with the core WebTrader and mobile platforms, and neither charges monthly platform or data fees if you qualify as a non-professional. On the web platform, you’ll get real-time quotes, charts and technical studies, market scanners and more. And you’ll be able to trade stock and options here. Meanwhile, the mobile app gives you the ability to quickly place trades and provides real-time analysis of the trading action.

If you’re ready to take it up a notch, you can move to Lightspeed Trader, the flagship platform for stocks and options. This desktop app gives you access to per-share pricing and the ability to customize much of your trading, albeit with higher minimum monthly commissions (more below).

Lightspeed Trader lets you route orders directly to more than 100 destinations, helping reduce order execution times and improve pricing. But this direct access comes with additional routing fees. The app lets you speed order entry with pre-configured settings and hotkeys, while options tools help you see the risk-reward of trades and tease out which options are the most active. You can customize the trading layout so that you have everything where you want it.

Beyond those in-house platforms, Lightspeed also offers specialty third-party trading platforms, many of which let you trade stocks, options and futures. These platforms include Sterling Trader Pro, Sterling Vol Trader, SILEXX OEMS, Eze EMS Pro and Eze EMS Express. Lightspeed offers still other platforms and is open to accommodating platforms it does not yet support.