Car insurance for Ferraris

Purchasing a Ferrari is a big investment. In addition to the vehicle purchase and maintenance costs, it is important to consider the insurance implications associated with this type of vehicle. Car insurance, or proof of an alternative form of financial responsibility, is a legal requirement throughout the U.S., regardless of the type of car you have or how often you drive.

In many cases, traditional auto insurance companies will not underwrite policies for Ferraris because of the repair or replacement costs associated with a vehicle of this type. Should your vehicle get totaled or significantly damaged in a covered incident, it would likely cost the insurance company a significant amount of money to restore it. Plus, the risks associated with a vehicle capable of high speeds can affect an insurer’s willingness to provide coverage, leaving you with limited options.

As such, Ferraris sometimes require specialty auto insurance, and some owners are surprised to learn how much insurance is on a Ferrari. Below are a few coverage types that may apply to Ferraris. Ultimately, experts recommend consulting an insurance agent to learn about coverage options if you’re considering purchasing a Ferrari.

Sports car insurance

Sports car insurance coverage typically includes comprehensive and collision insurance. Although these coverage types (commonly referred to as “full coverage”) can also be included on a normal car insurance policy, coverage for a sports car would likely have much higher limits reflecting the value of your vehicle. If the insurer is willing to cover your Ferrari, you can expect your insurance premiums to be much higher than that of a more common sports car (such as a Chevrolet Corvette) based on the difference in the vehicle’s cost.

For example, a 2024 Chevrolet Corvette has an MSRP starting at $68,300. In comparison, even a used Ferrari 488 Spider starts at around $270,000, depending on the year, due in part to the much more powerful engine at 660 horsepower. The value of the vehicle, repair costs and risks associated with the engine capabilities would have a high impact on the cost of insurance compared to a common sports car.

Classic car insurance

Classic car insurance is another type of coverage that is used to financially protect specialty collector vehicles or antique cars. This also includes cars that are expected to increase in value, rather than depreciate over time. Many traditional car insurance companies offer classic car insurance policies, but to get a policy, your vehicle must meet a series of criteria.

First, the vehicle must be a certain age (i.e., at least 20 years old) in order to be considered “classic.” Mileage restrictions may also apply, so if you drive a classic car as your daily commuter, you may not qualify for this type of insurance. Additionally, some insurers have restrictions on how the vehicle is stored.

Unless you own an older Ferrari model that meets these qualifications, like a 1985 Ferrari Testarossa, you may not be able to get classic car insurance.

Exotic and luxury car insurance

Some insurance providers offer exotic or luxury car insurance policies. You may be able to gauge the potential cost of Ferrari insurance based on average rates for the most expensive cars to insure, although even these have a lower MSRP compared to newer Ferrari models.

For example, a 2023 Porsche Panamera has an MSRP of $135,200 and a 2023 Tesla Model X starts at $79,990 for the base model. Most new Ferrari models cost significantly more than both of these vehicles, which means the cost of insurance will likely be much higher.

Like classic cars and sports cars, a Ferrari will typically need to meet certain requirements — like having a specific value or meeting various specs in terms of performance and speed — to be considered a luxury vehicle.