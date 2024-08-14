At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

The vehicle you drive is one of the biggest factors in determining how much you pay for car insurance. Certain cars are more likely to drive up your insurance prices: Cars that are more expensive to repair or replace, cars that have a higher statistical likelihood of accidents, or cars that can cause more damage during an accident. If you’re in the market for a new or new-to-you vehicle, getting familiar with average insurance costs for different models can help you make a more informed car-buying decision. Based on Bankrate’s analysis of August 2024 car insurance rates, these are the most expensive cars to insure:

Audi R8 Quattro Performance

Tesla Model S Performance

Tesla Model X

Dodge Charger

Lexus RC F

Why do high-value vehicles cost more to insure?

The cost of car insurance varies between insurance companies because each insurer has its own unique rating model. This means that, even for the same vehicle, your car insurance quote will vary based on the company you choose. There are several other factors used to determine a specific base rate for a make and model, including the base price of the vehicle, cost to repair, likelihood of being stolen, available safety features and how much damage your car can cause to another car in an accident. Broadly speaking, the more expensive a potential insurance claim is, the higher your premium will be.

Owning a luxury vehicle or sports car usually means paying higher car insurance rates than for smaller, more economical vehicles. Replacement parts for these vehicles could be more expensive to source compared to more commonly driven makes. Your personal driving profile also factors into the cost of car insurance and how expensive your rate is. Your age and credit score (in most states), as well as your driving history and location also determine how much you will pay for auto insurance.

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Insuring high-value vehicles

Owning a high-value vehicle may mean paying the highest insurance rates, depending on your personal history, the insurance carrier and the make and model you drive. We found these five makes and models are among the most expensive cars to insure based on our sample driver profile.

Vehicle Average annual minimum coverage premium Average annual full coverage premium Difference from full coverage national average Audi R8 Quattro Performance $611 $5,947 +$3,618 Tesla Model S Performance $714 $5,115 +$2,786 Tesla Model X $796 $4,934 $2,605 Dodge Charger $831 $4,738 +$2,409 Lexus RC F $723 $4,291 +$1,962

Insuring an Audi R8 Quattro Performance

Starting off with the most expensive car to insure, we have the Audi R8 Quattro Performance, the German auto manufacturer’s take on a supercar. Souped-up sports cars typically cost more to insure, partially because of the kind of driving behavior they inspire. Some insurance companies view drivers of sports cars as more likely to speed and engage in other dangerous driving behaviors, and could charge them higher rates because of it.

Car insurance company Average annual premium for minimum coverage Average annual premium for full coverage Selective $420 $2,420 NJM $697 $2,707 AAA $574 $3,036 Progressive $656 $3,088 Auto-Owners $449 $3,277 Amica $342 $1,807

Insuring a Tesla Model S Performance

Next on the list is the Tesla Model S Performance, a high-end electric vehicle. Make and model are important factors that affect the cost of car insurance, but trim is another part of the equation. Tesla already markets itself as a luxury brand, and higher trim models like the Performance tend to cost more in insurance to account for the extra bells and whistles.

Car insurance company Average annual premium for minimum coverage Average annual premium for full coverage Selective $435 $2,366 NJM $732 $2,568 Nationwide $631 $2,862 Auto-Owners $483 $2,980 The Hartford $840 $3,105

Insuring a Tesla Model X

The Model X is one of the largest in Tesla’s lineup. Finding cheap car insurance for an EV can be a challenge; according to the J.D. Power 2024 Insurance Shopping Study, auto insurance satisfaction for EV owners was lower than it is compared to gasoline vehicles. Largely, this was due to higher premiums for EVs.

Car insurance company Average annual premium for minimum coverage Average annual premium for full coverage Selective $417 $2,390 NJM $713 $2,529 The Hartford $787 $2,877 Auto-Owners $488 $3,354 Progressive $737 $3,453

Insuring a Dodge Charger

Dodge isn’t a luxury car brand, but the Charger came in fourth on our list of cars with the highest insurance premiums. Its expensive rates can largely be attributed to its lower safety ratings and powerful engine. Compared to other sedans, the Charger didn’t receive the highest marks from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Car insurance company Average annual premium for minimum coverage Average annual premium for full coverage Selective $413 $2,273 NJM $674 $2,482 Erie $695 $2,506 The Hartford $795 $2,743 Auto-Owners $468 $2,863

Insuring a Lexus RC F

Last on our list of the most expensive cars to insure is the Lexus RC F. Its high insurance costs can largely be attributed to its luxury fixings and ultra-powerful engine. Similar to the Audi R8 Quattro, the RC F’s 467 horsepower, V8 engine may raise some insurers’ eyebrows.

Car insurance company Average annual premium for minimum coverage Average annual premium for full coverage Selective $455 $2,233 NJM $722 $2,265 Erie $499 $2,808 The Hartford $772 $2,840 Auto-Owners $459 $2,907

Other car insurance coverage for high-value vehicles

If you can afford to purchase an expensive car, consider the cost of repairs when shopping for car insurance. Most insurance experts recommend purchasing as much liability as you can afford, since it protects you financially if you are at fault for an accident. If you total another high-value vehicle, having the highest liability limits make it easier for the insurance company to pay for damages in full.

Also consider full coverage benefits like comprehensive and collision. Both these coverage types offer physical damage insurance to pay to repair your luxury vehicle. Gap insurance is another option that will pay any difference between the book value of the car and your loan or lease payoff if the car is totaled. Roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement are add-on coverage types that could be useful if you do not have access to another vehicle or need assistance if the car breaks down.

Saving money on high-value vehicle insurance

Even if you buy an expensive car, you can still find ways to save on car insurance. Here are some things to consider when trying to save money on auto insurance rates:

Bundle policies: If you own a home or rent, consider bundling your home insurance with your car insurance. Often, the multi-policy discount is one of the highest percentage discounts, which may offset the rate on an expensive car.

If you own a home or rent, consider bundling your home insurance with your car insurance. Often, the multi-policy discount is one of the highest percentage discounts, which may offset the rate on an expensive car. Higher deductibles: By choosing the highest deductible you can afford to pay out of pocket, you may save money on your monthly or annual car insurance premium.

By choosing the highest deductible you can afford to pay out of pocket, you may save money on your monthly or annual car insurance premium. Maintain a clean driving record: By avoiding at-fault accidents and tickets, you may save on the cost of car insurance plus be eligible for other discounts and benefits like a good driving discount and accident forgiveness.

By avoiding at-fault accidents and tickets, you may save on the cost of car insurance plus be eligible for other discounts and benefits like a good driving discount and accident forgiveness. Shop around: One of the best ways to save is to compare quotes from several companies for the same coverage.

Frequently asked questions

Does it cost more to insure an older car? Caret Down

While an older car may not have as many safety features as a newer car, it may be cheaper to insure . Some drivers may only need liability only, so can save on insurance by not taking full coverage. However, the rate you pay for car insurance will depend on other factors, including where you live and your personal driving characteristics.

What makes a car more expensive to insure? Caret Down The cost of claims is a big indicator on the cost of car insurance. Owning a foreign brand may cause you to pay higher car insurance if parts are not readily available in your area. The more it costs to repair a car, including having to source parts, the more expensive car insurance may be.



How much should I be paying for car insurance? Caret Down The national average cost of car insurance is $2,329 for full coverage, as of August 2024. Your rate is determined by where you live, your driving history, the make and model of your car and the coverage you choose. Getting multiple quotes can help you find the best rate for car insurance based on your specific situation.



Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze August 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: Audi R8 Quattro Performance, Tesla Model S Performance, Tesla Model X, Dodge Charger and Lexus RC F. For new vs used vehicles, we also included the following years in our calculations: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 (base) and 2020.