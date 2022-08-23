Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
The Hartford Insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
3.9
Cost & ratings
3.5
Coverage
4.5
Support
3.9
Home
3.5
Cost & ratings
2.8
Coverage
5.0
Support
3.0
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Policyholders who are AARP members and value customer service over cheap rates might find The Hartford suits their needs.
Who The Hartford insurance might be good for: Available only to AARP members, The Hartford might be a good fit for seniors who want excellent customer service and aren’t afraid to pay slightly more for it. Since The Hartford is available nationally, policyholders are likely to be able to find local agents.
Who The Hartford insurance might not be good for: Although The Hartford offers a reputation for great customer service and solid insurance coverage options, it might not be the cheapest option for AARP members who are on a budget.
New
In fall 2023, The Hartford began expanding its digital capabilities to improve the efficiency, accuracy and speed of its business.
The Hartford car insurance
The Hartford could be an excellent choice for auto insurance, but it depends on your needs and if you qualify. The Hartford is only available to members of the American Association of Retired People (AARP). To become a member of AARP, you must be 50 or older and apply.
According to our extensive review of The Hartford car insurance, this company may not be the cheapest car insurance company for most drivers. However, drivers willing to pay a little extra for top-notch customer service may be interested in requesting a quote from The Hartford due to its high scores in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study. Although not ranked in every region, the company placed well above average in overall customer satisfaction in each of the regions its policyholders were surveyed in. Although The Hartford is not available for all drivers and may offer higher premiums on average, The Hartford earned a respectable 3.9 auto Bankrate Score, thanks in part to its high customer satisfaction scores.
The Hartford car insurance offers all the standard coverage you would expect. Additionally, it offers some stand-out coverage options. Two of these include new car replacement and RecoverCare, which could help pay for necessary services you may require after an accident, like house cleaning or dog walking.
Pros and cons of The Hartford car insurance
The Hartford may be one of the best car insurance companies for drivers who qualify. When shopping for new coverage, consider the pros and cons of The Hartford to help you determine how it matches your needs compared to other insurers.
-
High overall customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power
-
Coverage add-ons available
-
Repairs made from an approved repair shop due to a covered claim are guaranteed for as long as you loan or lease the vehicle
-
Accident forgiveness is not available for purchase and can only be earned after five years, with state limitations
-
Scored slightly below industry average for claims satisfaction with J.D. Power
-
Average full coverage rates are higher than or only slightly below the national average, depending on the driver’s age
The Hartford car insurance cost
According to proprietary rate data we analyzed from Quadrant Information Services, the national average cost of car insurance for a full coverage policy in 2023 is $2,014 per year. For minimum coverage, the average annual rate is $622 per year. Average rates for The Hartford car insurance are $2,104 and $595 per year, respectively. However, how much you pay for car insurance depends on several personal rating factors, so you may pay more or less than average.
The Hartford car insurance rates by driving history
Bankrate sources proprietary premium data from Quadrant Information Service to provide an in-depth insurance analysis that may help you compare quotes. The tables below demonstrate how different types of driving activity may impact your premium.
|The Hartford full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$2,104
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$3,009
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$3,857
|$2,854
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
The Hartford car insurance quotes by age
Another factor that can determine how much you pay for car insurance is your age. Typically, younger drivers pay more for car insurance due to their statistically higher risk of being involved in a car accident. For example, the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) found that almost 43 percent of all fatal car accidents in 2021 involved drivers aged 16 to 20. Remember, though — you must be 50 or older to qualify for coverage through The Hartford. In the tables below, you’ll find the average rates for The Hartford car insurance for drivers that may be eligible for coverage based on age.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
The Hartford car insurance discounts
The Hartford car insurance may be more expensive on average, but the company offers a handful of potential discounts that may help you save. The company doesn’t specify the savings amounts for many of its discounts, but these opportunities include:
The Hartford home insurance
The Hartford may be the company for you if you value customer service over all else. Based on its average rates, it might not be the cheapest homeowners insurance company, but The Hartford received high marks for customer satisfaction and property claims satisfaction, according to J.D. Power. As with its auto policies, you must be an AARP member to qualify for a homeowners insurance policy with The Hartford. However, The Hartford homeowners insurance is not available in all states. Its reduced availability and higher-than-average rates negatively impacted The Hartford’s home Bankrate Score, but it still earned a 3.5 out of 5, thanks partly to its customer satisfaction scores, discount availability and coverage options.
The Hartford could be one of the best homeowners insurance companies for shoppers looking for robust coverage. Alongside standard homeowners coverage types like dwelling, other structures and personal liability, The Hartford also offers an extensive list of coverage add-ons that allow for a personalized policy. For instance, The Hartford’s Green Rebuilding coverage will increase a policy’s limits up to 10 percent to account for the added expense of using environmentally-friendly materials to rebuild or repair a home. Another option is the company’s New for Old protection, which may offset depreciation by replacing your personal property with brand-new belongings when required due to a covered loss.
Pros and cons of The Hartford home insurance
It can be easy to lose track of the options that various companies provide when you’re comparing homeowners quotes. If this is the case, you might find it helpful to compare a list of The Hartford’s pros and cons to help see if it stands out against other options for what you’re looking for.
-
Robust coverage options
-
High J.D. Power scores may indicate that homeowners are happy with the service the company provides
-
Available discounts may help lower premium
-
Customer service not available 24/7
-
May not be the cheapest option
-
Not available in all states
The Hartford home insurance cost
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzed proprietary home insurance rate data sourced from Quadrant Information Services. The 2023 average cost of a homeowners policy is $1,428 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. The Hartford policyholders pay $1,973 per year on average for the same level of coverage.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|The Hartford average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$1,464
|$980
|$250,000
|$1,973
|$1,383
|$350,000
|$2,452
|$1,887
|$450,000
|$2,889
|$2,351
|$750,000
|$4,227
|$3,414
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
The Hartford home insurance discounts
Contact a Hartford agent to see what discounts you’re eligible for. If you qualify for several homeowners discounts, you could see significant savings on your monthly home insurance premiums. Keep in mind that The Hartford doesn’t advertise all of its discount details, which is why it’s important to reach out to an insurance agent for more information. You may want to see if the following discounts are available:
The Hartford life insurance
The Hartford doesn’t offer life insurance. However, the AARP Life Insurance Program provides whole life insurance written through New York Life.
Compare The Hartford with other insurers
Whether due to ineligibility or rates, you may not be sure if The Hartford is the right company for you. If this is the case, then it may be worth comparing coverage and requesting quotes with one more of the companies below:
|
Featured
The Hartford
Read review Read Bankrate's full The Hartford Insurance review
|
State Farm
Read review Read Bankrate's full State Farm Insurance review
|
Geico
Read review Read Bankrate's full Geico Insurance review
|
Allstate
Read review Read Bankrate's full Allstate Insurance review
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Policyholders who are AARP members and value customer service over cheap rates might find The Hartford suits their needs.
|
Shoppers who prioritize digital tools may find State Farm appealing. With its full-service mobile app and online portal, State Farm policyholders can manage their policies from the convenience of their homes. State Farm premiums may also be lower than average.
|
Policyholders who value cheaper car insurance and digital capabilities over bundling multiple insurance policies with the same company might consider Geico as their company of choice.
|
Allstate may be an excellent choice for drivers who are interested in using Drivewise, Allstate’s telematics program, to earn a discount. Unlike The Hartford, Allstate’s homeowners insurance is also available in all 50 states (although coverage may be unavailable in certain areas within a state).
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$2,104
|
$1,480
|
$1,353
|
$2,630
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
$1,973
|
$1,462
|
N/A
|
$1,340
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
707/1,000
|
714/1,000
|
731/1,000
|
694/1,000
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
515/1,000
|
532/1,000
|
502/1,000
|
509/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A- (Excellent)
|
A++ (Superior)
|
A++ (Superior)
|
A+ (Superior)
Is The Hartford Insurance a good insurance company?
The Hartford could be a good company, but it depends on what you’re looking for in an insurance provider. According to Bankrate’s review of the company, which includes research by our team of insurance experts and have collectively reviewed over 100 other carriers, The Hartford may not be a good fit if you are budget-conscious and need the lowest rates possible. Eligibility requirements may also be a concern. However, if you are an AARP member who finds value in excellent customer service, you may want to consider including The Hartford when requesting quotes.
The Hartford customer satisfaction
To evaluate insurance companies’ service, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzes J.D. Power scores for both customer and claims satisfaction. These scores range up to 1,000 points. The higher a company’s score, the more satisfied its customers are with its service. The company fares slightly better than average in J.D. Power’s Digital Experience study, but slightly below average when it comes to shopping for a policy online. Its AM Best rating is considered excellent, which means the company has a strong track record for meeting its claims obligations.
|Study or Rating agency
|The Hartford
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|707/1,000
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|515/1,000
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A- (Excellent)
|N/A
The Hartford earned slightly lower than average scores for auto claims satisfaction, which looks at the experiences of policyholders who have filed a claim, worked with a Hartford agent and completed the claims process. Its overall scores in J.D. Power’s U.S. Auto Insurance Study, which ranks customer satisfaction more broadly, are above average in all regions where the company was ranked, however. The best way to learn more about customer experience may be to talk with friends or family who are or have been policyholders.
The Hartford customer complaints
Along with J.D. Power studies, we also review the number of complaints lodged with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). To quantify this data, the NAIC issues each company a complaint index score, with the baseline (or average) index score being 1.0. For example, if a company ranks above 1.0, it has more complaints than average (or the baseline). The opposite is also true — if a company falls below 1.0, it has fewer complaints than average.
The Hartford’s private passenger auto product scores 0.88 on the NAIC complaint index, indicating that fewer customers, compared to baseline, contact the NAIC with an issue regarding The Hartford’s service or claims process.
Regarding NAIC complaints, The Hartford’s homeowners insurance line has most recently received eight total complaints that resulted in a 1.69 rating, which is considerably over the baseline average.
Other The Hartford perks worth considering
In addition to the AARP perks that The Hartford’s customers are automatically eligible for (like discounts on groceries, car repairs, travel expenses and pet insurance), you may also find these benefits helpful:
- Mobile app: The Hartford scored slightly above average for service in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study, although the company fell below average for its digital shopping experience.
- Umbrella insurance: Shoppers interested in extra financial protection could be interested in purchasing umbrella insurance from The Hartford.
- Unique auto insurance: Drivers can get insurance policies that cover snowmobiles, RVs, golf carts, ATVs and classic cars.
- AARP member services: Your membership gives you access to specialized credit cards, personal loans, financial planning services and more.
- Flood insurance: The Hartford offers policies through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) that protect homeowners from the financial consequences of water damage caused by flooding.
- Renters and condo insurance: You don’t have to be a homeowner to protect your wallet against damage to your personal belongings. The Hartford writes renters insurance and condo insurance policies that cover liability and personal item protection.
- Business insurance: The Hartford offers policies for large and small businesses.
- The Hartford Insights: The Hartford Insights is a hub of articles that cover a breadth of subjects, including health and wellness, economic trends and safety. Here, readers can also learn more about insurance topics, The Hartford and other industry happenings.
Frequently asked questions about The Hartford
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
Auto
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile (age 40) and the ages 50, 60 and 70 applied. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.