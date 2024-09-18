What is property and casualty insurance?

At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Key takeaways Property and casualty insurance describes policy types that financially protect losses to your property as well as financially protect you against losses to others that you are liable for.

While property and casualty insurance are technically different insurance types, they are typically sold together.

Property insurance covers your property and personal belongings.

Casualty insurance covers your liabilities to others.

Property and casualty insurance — also called P&C insurance — is what most people purchase when looking to cover their car or home. Property insurance offers financial protection for your personal belongings and properties while casualty insurance covers your liability for losses to others and their property. Causing injuries to another driver or damage to their vehicle would fall under casualty insurance. In contrast, filing a claim on your comprehensive coverage for hail damage would fall under property insurance. Most often, these insurance types are sold together and not separately. Understanding these insurance types can help protect you from financial risk.

What is property and casualty insurance?

Property and casualty insurance, also known as P&C insurance, isn’t a single type of insurance. It’s an umbrella term that describes many types of insurance policies, including auto, homeowners, renters and condo insurance. As the name suggests, the meaning of P&C insurance has two parts — property coverage and casualty coverage:

Property coverage covers things like your house, car, clothing, furniture, electronics and valuables. If your personal property is damaged or destroyed by a covered peril, your personal property coverage can help pay to repair or replace them.

Casualty insurance covers your liability. For instance, if a delivery driver slips and falls on your icy driveway, the liability portion of your home insurance may pay for your legal fees if the driver takes you to court. If you cause a car accident, your car insurance liability coverage helps you pay for the other driver’s expenses.

Although property coverage and casualty coverage are technically different types of insurance, they aren’t sold separately because most common insurance policies bundle them together. Even the most basic homeowners, auto and renters insurance policies include both property and casualty coverage.

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Types of P&C insurance

Because property and casualty insurance are general insurance groupings and comprise the two primary forms of coverage, many types of insurance fit under the P&C category. All of the following policy types can include both property and casualty coverage.

Auto insurance

In most states, drivers are legally required to carry at least a minimum amount of car insurance that meets the state-mandated coverage limits. These minimums payout for liability, or in other words, the casualty portion of P&C insurance. For instance, if you hit another car, your liability insurance would help pay for the other driver’s damages, including vehicle repairs and medical expenses. Optionally (and commonly), drivers can also purchase full coverage to cover repairs and replacement for their vehicle after an accident or other covered incident.

Home insurance

Standard HO-3 home insurance policies provide property and casualty insurance, covering the structure of your home, the personal items inside of it and the potential risk to your guests. If a guest is injured on your property and you are found responsible, your legal fees would be covered up to the policy limits.

Condo insurance

Condo insurance functions similarly to home insurance, but coverage only includes the interior of the unit, personal belongings and liability to guests. The condo association policy would be responsible for covering all public areas and shared amenities of the condo. Exact details can vary between condos and policies.

Renters insurance

Renters insurance policies won’t have portions to cover items like walls or appliances. These policies provide property coverage to ensure the renter’s belongings are covered, and they also provide liability insurance in case the renter becomes liable for a guest’s injuries. If you accidentally damage someone’s property and they decide to sue you, the casualty portion of your renters insurance will help pay for the cost.

Landlord insurance

Similar to how a condo HOA policy covers the complex itself, a landlord’s policy will cover the structure of a rental building and may extend to other structures. In the case that rental property is furnished by the landlord, the policy can also include personal property coverage. Landlord policies also include liability to cover instances like if a tenant gets injured on the property in a way that responsibility falls on the landlord.

Business insurance

Business insurance entails property and casualty insurance to safeguard the business financial property and assets. The property portion kicks in when the business experiences a direct, covered loss. The casualty portions would apply when the business is liable for third-party claims, such as those made by clients or customers that get injured on the premises or those made by a separate third-party whose property was damaged inadvertently by the company.

Additionally, such policies may include unique protections such as business interruption coverage. This can help pay for business expenses and provide lost income replacement if the business temporarily closes because of a covered loss, like a fire.

Power sports insurance

Power sports insurance is similar to auto insurance, but for certain sports vehicles. It can cover boats, ATVs, golf carts, snowmobiles and more. These policies provide property insurance to cover the cost of repairs to your vehicle from damage and provide casualty insurance through financial liability coverage for the operator. For instance, if you accidentally rode your snowmobile through someone’s backyard fence, the casualty portion of your power sports insurance would pay for the repairs.

How does P&C insurance work?

P&C insurance works like any other type of insurance. If your personal property is damaged or destroyed by a covered peril, you can file a claim with your insurance company to get reimbursed for the losses. The same goes for liability claims, where someone is suing you for damage and seeking compensation for their losses.

In either scenario, you are only covered up to your policy’s property limit and casualty limit. For example, if your house burns down and you lose everything you own, you will only be compensated for the losses up to your policy’s personal property coverage limit. Valuables and electronics are usually subject to specific coverage limits, which tend to be low.

When you purchase any type of P&C insurance, make sure your coverage limits are appropriate for your situation. For instance, if you have $200,000 worth of belongings in your home, your coverage limit should match that. If your coverage limit is too low, you risk paying money out-of-pocket toward a loss.

What is the difference between P&C insurance and dwelling policies?

Property and casualty insurance is distinct from dwelling policies in that the latter does not provide liability coverage unendorsed and is meant for properties that are not a primary residence. While P&C insurance can be applied broadly and utilized in various ways between policies, dwelling policies are meant for specific residential buildings in specific circumstances — typically that don’t qualify for standard home insurance policies.

P&C insurance Dwelling policies What it is: Covers the insured and their belongings as well as financial liability for when the insured is responsible for injury or loss caused to another Specialized property insurance coverage for residential buildings in unique circumstances, and does not provide liability coverage unendorsed. What it covers: Can cover various perils and liability, depending on the policy. These policies are used for primary-residence homes, personal belongings, businesses, vehicles and more. These policies are able to cover residential properties that are vacant, non-owner occupied, under construction, used as seasonal homes or those that otherwise may not meet the criteria for standard home insurance.

Frequently asked questions