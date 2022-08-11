Amica insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

BANKRATE AWARDS 2023 WINNER Best auto insurance company overall (tie) See why it won 4.5 Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5 3.8 Coverage Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5.0 Support Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Home Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 Coverage Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5.0 Support Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5 2.5 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders who value excellent customer service and robust coverage options, but don’t mind paying more for homeowners insurance, might consider Amica as their company of choice. Company overview

Average rates from Amica

Company details Who Amica may be good for: Customers seeking quality customer service and to keep all of their insurance policies under one company may appreciate what Amica has to offer. Who Amica may not be good for: Amica may not be a good fit for drivers looking for the cheapest policy, since its premiums tend to be higher than average. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $1,467

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $429

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $2,996 Sales, customer service and claims for auto and home: 1-800-242-6422

1-800-242-6422 Sales and customer service for life: 1-800-619-6077

1-800-619-6077 Roadside assistance: 1-866-286-9968

1-866-286-9968 Live chat available at: Contact Us (amica.com)

Contact Us (amica.com) Payment address for auto and home: PO Box 9128, Providence, RI, 02940-9128

PO Box 9128, Providence, RI, 02940-9128 State availability: For auto insurance, Amica is available in every state except Hawaii. For home insurance, Amica is available in most states except Alaska, Florida and Hawaii. California, Missouri and North Carolina do not have the option to participate in the home insurance dividend program.

Amica car insurance

Amica car insurance earned a Bankrate Score of 4.4 out of 5, thanks in part to its high Bankrate Scores in all categories. Based on our assessment, Amica could be an excellent choice for drivers looking for comprehensive coverage options. In addition to the standard coverage types you would expect to find with any carrier, Amica also offers roadside assistance, gap insurance, glass coverage, and rental reimbursement. Some drivers may also want accident forgiveness (also called Good Driving Rewards in some states) to help protect against a surcharge in case they’re involved in an at-fault accident. Drivers who want robust protection may find Amica’s Platinum Choice Auto package especially appealing. Here, you’ll find glass repair without a deductible, credit monitoring services, new car replacement coverage and rental coverage with no daily limit in one package. Amica car insurance policies are highly-customizable as the company allows shoppers to add these options a la carte if they don’t want to buy the Platinum Choice Auto package as a whole. Amica car insurance is available in every state except for Hawaii. Additionally, online quotes are unavailable in Louisiana — drivers in that state must call and speak directly with an agent.

BEST AUTO INSURANCE COMPANY OVERALL (TIE) Why Amica won Because of Amica’s high J.D. Power auto claims satisfaction score and low average amount of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, Amica could be a great choice for drivers looking for top-notch customer service. Furthermore, Amica customers could earn dividends by insuring with the company (a unique feature not commonly found with other carriers), and coverage is available nearly nationwide. For these reasons, our insurance editorial team named Amica one of the best auto insurance companies overall in 2023. Arrow Right

Why Amica won Because of Amica's high J.D. Power auto claims satisfaction score and low average amount of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, Amica could be a great choice for drivers looking for top-notch customer service. Furthermore, Amica customers could earn dividends by insuring with the company (a unique feature not commonly found with other carriers), and coverage is available nearly nationwide. For these reasons, our insurance editorial team named Amica one of the best auto insurance companies overall in 2023.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Amica car insurance discounts Pros and cons of Amica car insurance When you’re looking for the best car insurance company to meet your needs, it can be helpful to make a list of pros and cons. Every driver needs something different in their auto insurance, and creating a visual may help you find the company that stands apart from the rest. Pros Car insurance rates tend to be cheaper than average

Company will pay replacement cost value if your new vehicle is declared a total loss within the first 180 to 365 days of ownership

Robust coverage options offered Cons No online car insurance quotes available in Louisiana, and no coverage offered in Hawaii

No ridesharing coverage available Amica car insurance cost Using proprietary data provided by Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate tracks rate trends to find the cheapest car insurance companies available. According to our research, the average cost of car insurance in 2023 for a full coverage policy is $2,014 per year. A minimum coverage policy is $622 per year. For comparison, Amica car insurance averages $1,467 and $429, respectively. Although you may be paying more or less than the average based on your personal rating factors, this information might be a helpful touchstone when comparing car insurance quotes. Amica car insurance rates by driving history Auto insurance companies use several rating factors to calculate your premium, and your driving history is one of the most significant. However, companies give different weights to each type of incident. For instance, as demonstrated in the tables below,you’ll typically pay more for your car insurance if you have an at-fault accident versus a speeding ticket. It’s important to mention that not all carriers will offer a policy to drivers with serious convictions on their record, such as a DUI. For more information on Amica’s DUI rates or if DUIs are accepted, please get in touch with an agent directly. you’ll typically pay more for your car insurance if you have an at-fault accident versus a speeding ticket. Amica full coverage premium National full coverage premium Clean driving history $1,467 $2,014 Speeding ticket conviction $1,788 $2,427 At-fault accident $1,742 $2,854 DUI conviction $3,934 $3,091 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Amica car insurance quotes by age In every state except for Hawaii and Massachusetts, your age will affect how much you pay for car insurance. Generally speaking, younger drivers pay the most for car insurance because of their increased risk of car accidents. Not only are young drivers more likely to be involved in an accident, but their accidents tend to be more severe — almost 8 percent of all fatal car crashes include a driver aged 15 to 20. However, young drivers looking for cheap car insurance may want to know that they could pay less when listed on their parents’ policy instead of purchasing a policy on their own. Each insurance company rates young drivers differently, so getting several free online car insurance quotes can help you find the best rate. The tables below show the average premiums young drivers may expect to pay, broken down by coverage type and how the young driver is covered. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy Amica full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 16 $3,682 $4,392 Age 17 $3,385 $4,102 Age 18 $3,123 $3,837 Age 19 $2,747 $3,345 Age 20 $2,603 $3,149 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy Amica full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 18 $5,423 $6,110 Age 25 $1,718 $2,473 Age 30 $1,515 $2,125 Age 40 $1,467 $2,014 Age 60 $1,434 $1,824 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Amica car insurance discounts Amica offers many discount opportunities that may help you save on your car insurance, including: Loyalty discount Caret Down Drivers that have been with any car insurer for at least two years may be eligible to earn this discount, and may be eligible for further discounts if they have been insured with the same carrier for more years. Legacy discount Caret Down Drivers under 30 whose parents have had Amica auto insurance for at least five years may be able to earn this discount when they buy their own car insurance. Electronic stability control discount Caret Down If your car has electronic stability control to help you avoid accidents under wet and icy conditions, you might earn a discount. Forward-collision warning discount Caret Down Some cars are equipped with a monitoring system that will alert drivers when they’re too close to the vehicle in front of them. If your car has this feature, Amica may give you a discount. Homeownership discount Caret Down You could get a discount on your auto policy if you’re a homeowner, even if your home is insured elsewhere. AutoPay discount Caret Down Customers who sign up for automatic payments could save on their car insurance premiums. Amica discount amounts and eligibility may vary, depending on where you live. For more information, you may want to request an insurance quote from Amica.

Amica home insurance

Amica home insurance earned a Bankrate Score of 3.5 out of 5 and ranked as one of the best home insurance companies for its robust coverage options. To determine Amica’s Bankrate Score, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed many of the same car insurance key metrics but tailored the metrics for home insurance. Amica home insurance offers robust coverage options and performed well in customer service, earning the top spot in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study. However, the company lost points in its Bankrate Score for having more expensive average premiums than other carriers and the national average. Amica offers both HO-3 and HO-5 home insurance products. Its Standard Choice package is an HO-3 policy type and may be ideal for those who only want basic coverage options with the option to purchase additional coverage. Additional coverage options include a 30 percent extended replacement cost for dwelling, personal property replacement coverage, water backup/sump overflow and special computer coverage for electronic devices. Homeowners interested in an extensive home insurance policy can choose Amica’s Platinum Choice package, an HO-5 policy type that includes the additional options in its Standard Choice package as default, as well as credit card coverage, business property coverage, extended coverage for valuable items, loss assessment plan and increased limits for liability and medical payments coverage.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Amica home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Amica home insurance When you compare home insurance quotes, you might find it helpful to consider the perks and drawbacks of each company. This information might streamline the shopping experience and help you find a carrier that meets your personalized needs. Pros Policies are highly customizable

Earned the top spot for overall customer and claims satisfaction, per J.D. Power

A+ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating Cons Not available in all states

Higher-than-average rates

Unable to make policy changes on the Amica mobile app Amica home insurance cost We compiled and analyzed rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services and found that the average cost of home insurance for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,428 in 2023. Amica home insurance, on the other hand, comes in at $2,996. It’s important to mention that your rate may vary depending on the age of your home, claims history and other rating factors. Dwelling coverage limit Amica average premium National average premium $150,000 $1,966 $975 $250,000 $2,996 $1,428 $350,000 $4,313 $1,879 $450,000 $5,400 $2,343 $750,000 $8,758 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Amica home insurance discounts Amica might not be the cheapest home insurance company, but it does offer discounts that could offset its higher-than-average premiums, including: New/remodeled home credit Caret Down You may qualify to receive this discount if your home is new or remodeled. Claim-free discount Caret Down If you have had no claims within the past 3 years, you may qualify to add this discount to your policy. E-discount Caret Down If you go paperless and agree to receive your bills and policy documents via email, you could get a discount. Automatic detection device discount Caret Down You could save on your Amica home insurance if your home has a temperature monitoring system detectors for water or gas leaks.

Amica life insurance

If you are in the market for the best life insurance, Amica may be worth considering. The company offers term life and whole life insurance. Whether you are getting married, welcoming a baby or planning for retirement, a life insurance policy from Amica may provide future financial protection for your loved ones. For a life insurance quote, you can get a quote online and submit a same-day application without the need to contact an agent.

Pros and cons

Amica life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of Amica life insurance Life insurance is a complicated product, so comparing quotes to find cheap life insurance might seem tricky. Considering a company’s pros and cons can help. Pros Cost of living provision on eligible term life policies may help your coverage keep up with inflation

Specialty products such as long-term care, disability income and second-to-die whole life available

Amica life insurance is not rated by J.D. Power Cons No guaranteed acceptance life insurance policies offered

Life insurance product availability, features and riders may vary depending on your state

No J.D. Power life insurance satisfaction score Amica life insurance endorsements Information regarding Amica’s life insurance endorsements is a little sparse, but the company does list the following on its website: Terminal illness rider Caret Down This endorsement is included at no additional cost on both term and whole policies and may help you access some of your death benefits if you are diagnosed with a terminal illness. Conversion option Caret Down As long as you convert by your policy’s deadline, you may turn your term life policy into a whole life policy, no matter your health status, with the conversion option. For a full list of Amica’s life insurance endorsement options, please contact the company.

Compare Amica with other insurers

This Amica insurance review may have left you wondering if this company will be a good fit. If this is the case, you might want to consider requesting quotes from the carriers below:

Badge 1 Featured Amica Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Amica Insurance review Select an option Amica Allstate Erie American Family Caret Down Allstate Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Allstate Insurance review Select an option Amica Allstate Erie American Family Caret Down Erie Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Erie Insurance review Select an option Amica Allstate Erie American Family Caret Down American Family Rating: 3.6 stars out of 5 3.6 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full American Family Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Policyholders who value excellent customer service and robust coverage options, but don’t mind paying more for homeowners insurance, might consider Amica as their company of choice. Allstate offers home, auto, and term life insurance as well as an extensive list of financial products for nearly every life event and need. Additionally, there are many ways to handle your insurance needs with Allstate, whether it be over the phone, online or in person at a local agency. Erie might be a good place to start if you’re interested in saving on home insurance costs. Like Amica, this company also scores high for customer and claims satisfaction, according to J.D. Power. Like Amica, AmFam also offers unique policy endorsements for home and auto insurance to personalize the policy according to your needs. Drivers with AmFam may also save money by signing up for the company’s telematics program , a discount that Amica lacks. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $1,467 $2,630 $1,356 $1,700 Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $2,996 $1,340 $957 $1,168 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 735/1,000 694/1,000 663/1,000 698/1,000 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 516/1,000 509/1,000 530/1,000 549/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A+ (Superior) A+ (Superior) A+ (Superior) A (Excellent)

Is Amica Insurance a good insurance company?

Here at Bankrate, we understand how important it is to research insurance companies before making the switch. That’s why our insurance editorial team (which includes licensed insurance agents) does the leg work for you by conducting exhaustive company reviews. Our goal is to give you the information you need to decide what company will provide you with the financial protection that makes the most sense for your circumstances. Whether or not Amica is a good insurance company depends on what you’re looking for in your insurance company. If customer service tops your list of priorities, Amica might be the company for you — it tops all of the J.D. Power insurance studies it was included in for home and auto. However, Amica home insurance premiums tend to be higher than average, and the company has few local offices. If you’re in doubt, perhaps the easiest way to determine if Amica is a good insurance company is to request a quote. You can get a quote online through Amica’s website or contact the insurer over the phone to see what your personalized policy or policies will cost.

Amica customer satisfaction Bankrate's insurance editorial team uses a few different metrics to measure an insurance company's customer satisfaction, including J.D. Power scores. This third-party rating company issues annual insurance company studies measuring companies' overall customer satisfaction along with claims satisfaction. J.D. Power uses a numerical ranking system by providing a “best of” score on a 1000-point scale. We also consider the scores from AM Best, a third-party company that rates insurance companies on their financial stability and creditworthiness. In the event of a claim, it is vital to know that you are with a company stable enough to honor its financial responsibility. AM Best uses a standard letter system, with grades A through D. Amica secured the top spot on J.D. Power’s Digital Experience Study for customer service, but fell below average for shopping experience. However, Amica maintained its longstanding Superior rating with AM Best. Study or Rating agency Amica Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 735 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 516 521/1,000 AM Best rating A+ (Superior) N/A

Amica auto claims

Amica home claims When it comes to auto customer satisfaction, Amica shines. After all, this is one of the reasons we awarded the company one of the 2023 Bankrate Awards for the best overall car insurance company. Although Amica was only included in the New England region of the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, it earned the top spot. It was also the number one insurance company for claims satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study As with auto, Amica home insurance won the number one spot for overall customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study. It tied with The Hartford for first place in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Property Claims Study and secured second place in the 2023 study. J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study

Amica customer complaints Seeing how many customer complaints a company has can give you insight into how other customers perceive a company's service and product. We analyze data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index. Here, the NAIC keeps track of how many complaints it gets regarding insurance companies and compares it to the overall average. To understand this data, the average (or baseline) amount of complaints equates to an NAIC Complaint Index score of 1.0. A company with a higher score than 1.0 gets more complaints on average, and a score lower than 1.0 indicates fewer complaints.

Amica auto complaints

Amica home complaints Amica is known for its customer service, so it is no surprise that it has lower-than-average customer complaints. In 2020, it did receive slightly higher complaints than average, but has vastly improved its numbers over the past two years. As far as homeowners complaints go, Amica scores incredibly well, with reports well below average. With scores consistently below the 1.0 average, it indicates that policyholders may be happy with Amica's service on a regular basis.

Other Amica tools and benefits In addition to auto, home and life, Amica offers a variety of other coverages, including: Renters insurance : As a renter, this insurance provides coverage for personal belongings, liability and loss of use coverage.

As a renter, this insurance provides coverage for personal belongings, liability and loss of use coverage. Umbrella insurance : This policy provides additional liability coverage or extends the limits of your underlying policies, like your auto and home insurance policies, for additional financial protection.

This policy provides additional liability coverage or extends the limits of your underlying policies, like your auto and home insurance policies, for additional financial protection. RV and trailer insurance: Owning an RV is different from owning a personal car, and this policy is tailored to those specific needs.

Owning an RV is different from owning a personal car, and this policy is tailored to those specific needs. Flood insurance : A standard homeowners policy does not cover floods. You may want to consider purchasing an NFIP flood policy through Amica for extra financial protection.

A standard homeowners policy does not cover floods. You may want to consider purchasing an NFIP flood policy through Amica for extra financial protection. Home Business coverage : Those who run their own business out of their home can find coverage for business equipment, like furniture, electronic equipment and supplies, as well as work-related liability for visitors or customers that come into their home.

: Those who run their own business out of their home can find coverage for business equipment, like furniture, electronic equipment and supplies, as well as work-related liability for visitors or customers that come into their home. Dividend home insurance policy : While the coverage is the same as Amica’s standard home policy, the dividend policy may return a portion of the paid premium to the policyholder, with average returns ranging from 5 to 20 percent of the annual premium. This could lower the overall cost of the home insurance policy, but returns are not guaranteed; the dividend policy is unavailable in all states and may be more expensive upfront.

: While the coverage is the same as Amica’s standard home policy, the dividend policy may return a portion of the paid premium to the policyholder, with average returns ranging from 5 to 20 percent of the annual premium. This could lower the overall cost of the home insurance policy, but returns are not guaranteed; the dividend policy is unavailable in all states and may be more expensive upfront. Contractor Connection: A useful tool for homeowners who want access to licensed contractors for home renovation and remodeling projects. Amica monitors contractors for metrics such as work quality, estimates and timeliness and requires contractors to back projects with a workmanship warranty for five years.

Frequently asked questions about Amica Insurance

How do you file a claim with Amica? Caret Down Filing an insurance claim with Amica is straightforward, but you will need some basic information handy. For instance, if you’re filing a car insurance claim, it will ask for your policy number, the date of the accident and the other party’s details. In some cases, the company may ask for a copy of the police report (when applicable). You can file a claim with Amica by: Calling 1-800-242-6422 to report an auto or home claim Calling 1-800-234-5433 to report a life claim Visiting the Amica’s online claim portal Reporting the claim on Amica’s mobile app Contacting a claims representative through live chat

Does Amica have a corporate sustainability program? Caret Down Amica is involved with many companies that support communities and individuals through its corporate responsibility programs. It partners with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to promote safe driving habits and has donated $5.2 million to nonprofit organizations through grants and sponsorships. It accepts nominations for donations through its Amica Companies Foundation, which is specifically for nonprofits serving Rhode Island residents. Amica employees are also encouraged to volunteer with paid time off and donation matches from the company. According to Amica, the company has matched 175 percent of employee donations to qualified organizations.

What did Amica used to be called? Caret Down The Automobile Mutual Insurance Company of America started in 1907and is a Rhode Island-based company. Eventually, the acronym AMICA took its place.

Who came up with LiMu Emu and Doug? Caret Down LiMu Emu and Doug were created by Amica’s creative agency Goody Silverstein & Partners (GS&P). Commercials were directed by Craig Gillespie, an Australian director famous for films like I, Tonya and Lars and the Real Girl. The Emu is a real-life emu named Beaker, who gets a little help from CGI. Real emus don’t like wearing sunglasses.

