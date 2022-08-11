Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Amica insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
4.4
Cost & ratings
3.8
Coverage
5.0
Support
4.8
Home
4.6
Cost & ratings
3.0
Coverage
5.0
Support
2.5
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Policyholders who value excellent customer service and robust coverage options, but don’t mind paying more for homeowners insurance, might consider Amica as their company of choice.
Who Amica may be good for: Customers seeking quality customer service and to keep all of their insurance policies under one company may appreciate what Amica has to offer.
Who Amica may not be good for: Amica may not be a good fit for drivers looking for the cheapest policy, since its premiums tend to be higher than average.
Amica car insurance
Amica car insurance earned a Bankrate Score of 4.4 out of 5, thanks in part to its high Bankrate Scores in all categories. Based on our assessment, Amica could be an excellent choice for drivers looking for comprehensive coverage options. In addition to the standard coverage types you would expect to find with any carrier, Amica also offers roadside assistance, gap insurance, glass coverage, and rental reimbursement. Some drivers may also want accident forgiveness (also called Good Driving Rewards in some states) to help protect against a surcharge in case they’re involved in an at-fault accident.
Drivers who want robust protection may find Amica’s Platinum Choice Auto package especially appealing. Here, you’ll find glass repair without a deductible, credit monitoring services, new car replacement coverage and rental coverage with no daily limit in one package. Amica car insurance policies are highly-customizable as the company allows shoppers to add these options a la carte if they don’t want to buy the Platinum Choice Auto package as a whole.
Amica car insurance is available in every state except for Hawaii. Additionally, online quotes are unavailable in Louisiana — drivers in that state must call and speak directly with an agent.
Why Amica won
Because of Amica’s high J.D. Power auto claims satisfaction score and low average amount of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, Amica could be a great choice for drivers looking for top-notch customer service. Furthermore, Amica customers could earn dividends by insuring with the company (a unique feature not commonly found with other carriers), and coverage is available nearly nationwide. For these reasons, our insurance editorial team named Amica one of the best auto insurance companies overall in 2023.
Pros and cons of Amica car insurance
When you’re looking for the best car insurance company to meet your needs, it can be helpful to make a list of pros and cons. Every driver needs something different in their auto insurance, and creating a visual may help you find the company that stands apart from the rest.
-
Car insurance rates tend to be cheaper than average
-
Company will pay replacement cost value if your new vehicle is declared a total loss within the first 180 to 365 days of ownership
-
Robust coverage options offered
-
No online car insurance quotes available in Louisiana, and no coverage offered in Hawaii
-
No ridesharing coverage available
Amica car insurance cost
Using proprietary data provided by Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate tracks rate trends to find the cheapest car insurance companies available. According to our research, the average cost of car insurance in 2023 for a full coverage policy is $2,014 per year. A minimum coverage policy is $622 per year. For comparison, Amica car insurance averages $1,467 and $429, respectively. Although you may be paying more or less than the average based on your personal rating factors, this information might be a helpful touchstone when comparing car insurance quotes.
Amica car insurance rates by driving history
Auto insurance companies use several rating factors to calculate your premium, and your driving history is one of the most significant. However, companies give different weights to each type of incident. For instance, as demonstrated in the tables below,you’ll typically pay more for your car insurance if you have an at-fault accident versus a speeding ticket.
It’s important to mention that not all carriers will offer a policy to drivers with serious convictions on their record, such as a DUI. For more information on Amica’s DUI rates or if DUIs are accepted, please get in touch with an agent directly. you’ll typically pay more for your car insurance if you have an at-fault accident versus a speeding ticket.
|Amica full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$1,467
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,788
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$1,742
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$3,934
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Amica car insurance quotes by age
In every state except for Hawaii and Massachusetts, your age will affect how much you pay for car insurance. Generally speaking, younger drivers pay the most for car insurance because of their increased risk of car accidents. Not only are young drivers more likely to be involved in an accident, but their accidents tend to be more severe — almost 8 percent of all fatal car crashes include a driver aged 15 to 20.
However, young drivers looking for cheap car insurance may want to know that they could pay less when listed on their parents’ policy instead of purchasing a policy on their own. Each insurance company rates young drivers differently, so getting several free online car insurance quotes can help you find the best rate. The tables below show the average premiums young drivers may expect to pay, broken down by coverage type and how the young driver is covered.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Amica full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$3,682
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$3,385
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$3,123
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$2,747
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$2,603
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Amica car insurance discounts
Amica offers many discount opportunities that may help you save on your car insurance, including:
Amica home insurance
Amica home insurance earned a Bankrate Score of 3.5 out of 5 and ranked as one of the best home insurance companies for its robust coverage options. To determine Amica’s Bankrate Score, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed many of the same car insurance key metrics but tailored the metrics for home insurance. Amica home insurance offers robust coverage options and performed well in customer service, earning the top spot in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study. However, the company lost points in its Bankrate Score for having more expensive average premiums than other carriers and the national average.
Amica offers both HO-3 and HO-5 home insurance products. Its Standard Choice package is an HO-3 policy type and may be ideal for those who only want basic coverage options with the option to purchase additional coverage. Additional coverage options include a 30 percent extended replacement cost for dwelling, personal property replacement coverage, water backup/sump overflow and special computer coverage for electronic devices.
Homeowners interested in an extensive home insurance policy can choose Amica’s Platinum Choice package, an HO-5 policy type that includes the additional options in its Standard Choice package as default, as well as credit card coverage, business property coverage, extended coverage for valuable items, loss assessment plan and increased limits for liability and medical payments coverage.
Pros and cons of Amica home insurance
When you compare home insurance quotes, you might find it helpful to consider the perks and drawbacks of each company. This information might streamline the shopping experience and help you find a carrier that meets your personalized needs.
-
Policies are highly customizable
-
Earned the top spot for overall customer and claims satisfaction, per J.D. Power
-
A+ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating
-
Not available in all states
-
Higher-than-average rates
-
Unable to make policy changes on the Amica mobile app
Amica home insurance cost
We compiled and analyzed rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services and found that the average cost of home insurance for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,428 in 2023. Amica home insurance, on the other hand, comes in at $2,996. It’s important to mention that your rate may vary depending on the age of your home, claims history and other rating factors.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Amica average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$1,966
|$975
|$250,000
|$2,996
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$4,313
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$5,400
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$8,758
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Amica home insurance discounts
Amica might not be the cheapest home insurance company, but it does offer discounts that could offset its higher-than-average premiums, including:
Amica life insurance
If you are in the market for the best life insurance, Amica may be worth considering. The company offers term life and whole life insurance. Whether you are getting married, welcoming a baby or planning for retirement, a life insurance policy from Amica may provide future financial protection for your loved ones. For a life insurance quote, you can get a quote online and submit a same-day application without the need to contact an agent.
Pros and cons of Amica life insurance
Life insurance is a complicated product, so comparing quotes to find cheap life insurance might seem tricky. Considering a company’s pros and cons can help.
-
Cost of living provision on eligible term life policies may help your coverage keep up with inflation
-
Specialty products such as long-term care, disability income and second-to-die whole life available
-
Amica life insurance is not rated by J.D. Power
-
No guaranteed acceptance life insurance policies offered
-
Life insurance product availability, features and riders may vary depending on your state
-
No J.D. Power life insurance satisfaction score
Amica life insurance endorsements
Information regarding Amica’s life insurance endorsements is a little sparse, but the company does list the following on its website:
For a full list of Amica’s life insurance endorsement options, please contact the company.
Compare Amica with other insurers
This Amica insurance review may have left you wondering if this company will be a good fit. If this is the case, you might want to consider requesting quotes from the carriers below:
|
Featured
Amica
Read review Read Bankrate's full Amica Insurance review
|
Allstate
Read review Read Bankrate's full Allstate Insurance review
|
Erie
Read review Read Bankrate's full Erie Insurance review
|
American Family
Read review Read Bankrate's full American Family Insurance review
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Policyholders who value excellent customer service and robust coverage options, but don’t mind paying more for homeowners insurance, might consider Amica as their company of choice.
|
Allstate offers home, auto, and term life insurance as well as an extensive list of financial products for nearly every life event and need. Additionally, there are many ways to handle your insurance needs with Allstate, whether it be over the phone, online or in person at a local agency.
|
Erie might be a good place to start if you’re interested in saving on home insurance costs. Like Amica, this company also scores high for customer and claims satisfaction, according to J.D. Power.
|
Like Amica, AmFam also offers unique policy endorsements for home and auto insurance to personalize the policy according to your needs. Drivers with AmFam may also save money by signing up for the company’s telematics program, a discount that Amica lacks.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$1,467
|
$2,630
|
$1,356
|
$1,700
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
$2,996
|
$1,340
|
$957
|
$1,168
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
735/1,000
|
694/1,000
|
663/1,000
|
698/1,000
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
516/1,000
|
509/1,000
|
530/1,000
|
549/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A (Excellent)
Is Amica Insurance a good insurance company?
Here at Bankrate, we understand how important it is to research insurance companies before making the switch. That’s why our insurance editorial team (which includes licensed insurance agents) does the leg work for you by conducting exhaustive company reviews. Our goal is to give you the information you need to decide what company will provide you with the financial protection that makes the most sense for your circumstances.
Whether or not Amica is a good insurance company depends on what you’re looking for in your insurance company. If customer service tops your list of priorities, Amica might be the company for you — it tops all of the J.D. Power insurance studies it was included in for home and auto. However, Amica home insurance premiums tend to be higher than average, and the company has few local offices. If you’re in doubt, perhaps the easiest way to determine if Amica is a good insurance company is to request a quote. You can get a quote online through Amica’s website or contact the insurer over the phone to see what your personalized policy or policies will cost.
Amica customer satisfaction
Bankrate's insurance editorial team uses a few different metrics to measure an insurance company's customer satisfaction, including J.D. Power scores. This third-party rating company issues annual insurance company studies measuring companies' overall customer satisfaction along with claims satisfaction. J.D. Power uses a numerical ranking system by providing a “best of” score on a 1000-point scale.
We also consider the scores from AM Best, a third-party company that rates insurance companies on their financial stability and creditworthiness. In the event of a claim, it is vital to know that you are with a company stable enough to honor its financial responsibility. AM Best uses a standard letter system, with grades A through D.
Amica secured the top spot on J.D. Power’s Digital Experience Study for customer service, but fell below average for shopping experience. However, Amica maintained its longstanding Superior rating with AM Best.
|Study or Rating agency
|Amica
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|735
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|516
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A+ (Superior)
|N/A
When it comes to auto customer satisfaction, Amica shines. After all, this is one of the reasons we awarded the company one of the 2023 Bankrate Awards for the best overall car insurance company. Although Amica was only included in the New England region of the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, it earned the top spot. It was also the number one insurance company for claims satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Amica customer complaints
Seeing how many customer complaints a company has can give you insight into how other customers perceive a company's service and product. We analyze data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index. Here, the NAIC keeps track of how many complaints it gets regarding insurance companies and compares it to the overall average. To understand this data, the average (or baseline) amount of complaints equates to an NAIC Complaint Index score of 1.0. A company with a higher score than 1.0 gets more complaints on average, and a score lower than 1.0 indicates fewer complaints.
Amica is known for its customer service, so it is no surprise that it has lower-than-average customer complaints. In 2020, it did receive slightly higher complaints than average, but has vastly improved its numbers over the past two years.
As far as homeowners complaints go, Amica scores incredibly well, with reports well below average. With scores consistently below the 1.0 average, it indicates that policyholders may be happy with Amica's service on a regular basis.
Other Amica tools and benefits
In addition to auto, home and life, Amica offers a variety of other coverages, including:
- Renters insurance: As a renter, this insurance provides coverage for personal belongings, liability and loss of use coverage.
- Umbrella insurance: This policy provides additional liability coverage or extends the limits of your underlying policies, like your auto and home insurance policies, for additional financial protection.
- RV and trailer insurance: Owning an RV is different from owning a personal car, and this policy is tailored to those specific needs.
- Flood insurance: A standard homeowners policy does not cover floods. You may want to consider purchasing an NFIP flood policy through Amica for extra financial protection.
- Home Business coverage: Those who run their own business out of their home can find coverage for business equipment, like furniture, electronic equipment and supplies, as well as work-related liability for visitors or customers that come into their home.
- Dividend home insurance policy: While the coverage is the same as Amica’s standard home policy, the dividend policy may return a portion of the paid premium to the policyholder, with average returns ranging from 5 to 20 percent of the annual premium. This could lower the overall cost of the home insurance policy, but returns are not guaranteed; the dividend policy is unavailable in all states and may be more expensive upfront.
- Contractor Connection: A useful tool for homeowners who want access to licensed contractors for home renovation and remodeling projects. Amica monitors contractors for metrics such as work quality, estimates and timeliness and requires contractors to back projects with a workmanship warranty for five years.
Frequently asked questions about Amica Insurance
Methodology
Auto
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket, single DUI conviction and lapse in coverage.
Home
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 current rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.