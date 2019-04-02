TradeStation® review 2024

Pros: Where TradeStation stands out

Trading platforms

TradeStation offers a pair of platforms — one desktop and the other web-based — that bring the power of the broker to the forefront.

The desktop platform is the flagship and offers a fully customizable experience that should appeal to professional traders. Traders can use the broker’s own built-in charting indicators or create their own. The platform features more than 180 technical and fundamental indicators, and you can create your own, too. Plus, decades of historical data allow you to backtest any strategy you develop. The capabilities go on and on. The web-based platform offers the core functionality of the desktop platform but will be easier for less-experienced investors to navigate. This platform also provides streaming real-time quotes, one-click trade execution, dozens of technical studies, historical market data, streaming market data, watchlists and more.

In addition, the broker offers a mobile trading app called TradeStation Mobile that allows you to analyze charts with technical indicators, including many from the desktop platform. You can also monitor a watchlist of securities with streaming quotes as well as place trades, among other functions. You’ll also be able to see detailed options pricing with up-to-the-second data and set up trade alerts based on technical factors that you’re watching.

Trading tools

OptionsStation Pro: This well-regarded tool allows you to evaluate your option positions or potential strategies. OptionsStation Pro provides a graphic visualization of a strategy’s profit and loss, and you’ll be able to set up options trades quickly and efficiently, even multi-leg options. The tool is incorporated into TradeStation’s desktop trading platform for ease of use and is available on the broker’s TS SELECT platform at no additional cost.

Portfolio Maestro: This backtesting tool provides portfolio-level reporting on your performance, analyzing the risk of your holdings, and can optimize the portfolio for almost any combination of holdings. Portfolio Maestro helps you reduce your downside and avoid overexposure to risks across the portfolio. It’s also integrated into the broker’s high-powered desktop trading platform, and is available on the broker’s TS SELECT platform at no additional cost.

Trading commissions

TradeStation offers a simplified pricing plan that gives customers access to low commissions, multiple trading platforms and real-time data.

TS SELECT: TradeStation offers competitive commissions on stock and ETF trades as well as undiscounted options commissions that are among the best in the industry from a full-service online broker. The broker charges $0 commissions for stock and ETF trades, putting it right in line with other major rivals such as Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab, though it doesn’t offer all their benefits (see more below).

With this plan, you’ll pay $0.60 per contract for options trading and receive access to all the broker’s trading tools, such as OptionsStation Pro and Portfolio Maestro, via the TradeStation desktop platform at no additional charge. For options, the industry standard is $0.65 per contract, so TradeStation beats that figure by $0.05 per contract.

TradeStation does not have an account minimum.

Tradable securities

TradeStation delivers the range of securities that you’d expect from a broker geared toward advanced traders. In addition to the usual offerings of stocks, bonds, ETFs and mutual funds, investors can swap futures contracts and futures options, too. The only major category missing is forex, a rarely offered asset class, and TradeStation also offers cryptocurrency trading.

Cryptocurrency trading

Unlike many brokers, TradeStation offers direct cryptocurrency trading, allowing traders to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum and USD Coin – a much reduced selection from years prior.. And unfortunately, pricing on crypto trades has become less attractive than it used to be, too, with the broker moving from a commissions model to a spread markup model.

In effect, this shift allows the broker to claim that it’s charging no commissions even as it builds in profit via the markup. TradeStation now says that it charges “no more than 1%” on its spread markup, a level that is not especially compelling, given low-cost alternatives such as at Interactive Brokers or the best crypto exchanges.

You’ll be able to trade your assets or withdraw them at any time without penalty. The broker has its own trading platform for crypto, with one-click order entry, charting, pricing from multiple markets and more features.

In late 2021, TradeStation rolled out the ability of IRAs to trade cryptocurrency. So clients will be able to trade this high-risk product in their retirement accounts, if they so decide.