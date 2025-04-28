Key takeaways Common stock grants shareholders voting rights and growth potential.

Preferred stock receives a dividend and takes precedence over common stock in receiving dividends and in the event of a liquidation.

You must determine your financial goals and risk tolerance before choosing between the two types of stock.

Those looking to invest in publicly traded companies can easily do so by purchasing shares of stock on the open market. Broadly speaking, stock gives the investor a fractional ownership stake in the company. Meanwhile, companies use the money from stock sales to invest in growth, pay off debt, or ramp up their research and development, among other potential uses.

However, there’s more than just one type of stock. While most investors buy and sell what is known as common stock, companies may also issue something called preferred stock. And each of these types can be further divided into classes.

Here are the key differences between common and preferred stock.

Common stock vs. preferred stock: How they compare

Not all stock is created equal. Common stock and preferred stock are the two types of stock that are most often issued by publicly traded companies and they each come with their own set of pros and cons.

Common stock

Common stock isn’t just common in name only; this type of stock is the one investors buy most often. It grants shareholders ownership rights, allows them to vote on important decisions such as electing the board of directors and gives them a say in certain policy decisions and management issues. Each share usually has one vote. Compared to preferred stock, common stock’s profit potential tends to come more from growth in share price over time rather than dividends.

Common stock has higher long-term growth potential than preferred stock but also has lower priority for dividends and a payout in the event of a liquidation. Lenders, suppliers and preferred shareholders are all in line for a payout ahead of common stockholders. Common stock also has a greater chance of falling substantially in price than preferred stock.

Common stock tends to be better suited to long-term investors.

Pros

Grants voting rights

No limit on how much the share price can grow

Taxes on capital gains are deferred until stock is sold

Cons

Greater price volatility than preferred stock

May not receive dividends

Dividends are paid out to preferred shares first, then to common shares

Lower priority than preferred shares to receive a payout in a liquidation

Preferred stock

Preferred stock is a type of stock that pays shareholders a specified dividend and has priority over common stock for receiving dividends. Despite its name, preferred stock isn’t necessarily preferred by most investors (though it does have its benefits).

In many ways, preferred stock is like a bond. For example, the major source of return on a preferred stock is usually its dividend. Preferred stock is also more likely to pay out a higher yield than common shares. Like bonds, preferred stock performs better when interest rates decline. And preferred stock has a par value, that is, a value it’s issued at and can typically be redeemed at, when the preferred shares mature.

Preferred stock also can be “called” (i.e., redeemed by the company) on a prespecified date. Thus, there is a possibility the call price could be higher than the price the investor paid. Another unique feature of some types of preferred stock is they can be converted into a fixed number of common shares. This type of stock is called convertible preferred stock.

Preferred stock may be a better investment for short-term investors who don’t have the stomach to hold common stock long enough to overcome dips in the share price. Preferred stock tends to fluctuate a lot less than common stock, though it also has less potential for long-term growth.

Pros

Receives a specified dividend that is often higher than common stock dividends

Less chance of losing value

Has priority over common stock for payout in a liquidation, as well as for receiving dividends

Cons

Growth in share price is generally limited, up to the redemption value

Often does not grant voting rights

Price may fall if interest rates rise significantly

Key differences between common stock and preferred stock

While common and preferred stock both represent ownership in a company, several key differences exist between them. For instance, common stock grants voting rights and gives shareholders the opportunity to share in the potential for significant long-term growth.

Conversely, preferred stock usually has no voting rights but earns a consistent dividend and has less volatility in its share price. It also has priority over common stock in receiving dividends and in reclaiming its value in a liquidation, making it a safer play.

This comparison highlights some of the key differences between the two types of stock.

Common stock Preferred stock Voting rights Typically comes with voting rights Usually no voting rights Dividends Dividends are variable and not guaranteed Dividends are usually fixed and paid before common stockholders Priority in a liquidation Paid after preferred stockholders in case of liquidation Paid before common stockholders Volatility More volatile, affected by company performance Less volatile, acts more like a bond with fixed dividends Growth potential Higher long-term growth potential Lower potential for capital gains Convertibility Not typically convertible May be convertible to common stock

How stock classes work

In most cases, when a company issues common stock, it issues only one class of common stock. However, in some cases, companies may issue multiple share classes, often called Class A, Class B, and Class C shares, for example.

Traditionally, Class A shares are publicly traded and come with one vote, just like other types of common stock. Class B shares, on the other hand, may only be available to company owners and executives. In addition, they may have greater voting power than a single vote per share. Lastly, Class C shares tend to be much like Class A shares, but may often have no voting rights.

Preferred stock can have different classes, too. In the case of preferred stock, different classes have different priorities in terms of dividends and a payout in a liquidation. But these classes still have priority over common shares. Like bonds, each series of preferred stock has its own dividend, call date and other terms.

How do you buy and sell preferred or common stocks?

Investors looking to purchase preferred or common stock will likely do so through a broker. Most online brokers have cut trading commissions to zero, so you won’t have to worry about high costs to place an order. If you go through a traditional broker, trading fees will likely be higher.

Once you’ve identified the security you’re interested in buying, you can place a trade for the number of shares you’d like to purchase. Not all companies offer preferred stock, so be sure to check what’s available through your broker.

Here are some of the best online stock brokers to buy and sell stock.

Is preferred stock safer than common stock?

Broadly speaking, preferred stock is less risky than common stock because payments of interest or dividends on preferred stock are required to be paid before any payments to common shareholders. This means that preferred stock is senior to common stock. But a company’s bonds are senior to preferred stock, so while preferred stock comes with less risk than common, it does carry more risk than a bond.

Which should you buy: Common stock or preferred stock?

Common and preferred stock both have distinct advantages, so the best choice depends on your goals, risk tolerance and whether you want a say in important company decisions.

Common stock may be better if:

You prioritize long-term growth potential.

You don’t mind more risk and higher volatility.

You want voting rights in key company decisions, such as leadership positions.

You don’t rely on stocks for a regular income.

Preferred stock may be better if:

You need a steady income from your stocks.

You would rather have less risk and consistent returns.

Voting rights aren’t important to you.

You want priority over common stock in a liquidation, making your investment slightly more secure.

Common and preferred stock each have advantages, and neither type is better than the other in all cases. To decide which to buy, you must know your financial goals, risk tolerance and priorities. For example, would you prefer voting rights or the ability to have a higher claim on company assets if it goes under?

There is also the possibility of buying some shares of each type. Ultimately, this is not a simple either-or decision. You must decide what is important to you and align your buying decisions with your priorities.

Bottom line

If you look at a list of pros and cons for each type of stock, it might seem like preferred stock is better. However, while preferred stock has a higher priority for dividends and to receive a payout, that doesn’t necessarily mean preferred stock is better. In general, common stock has greater long-term growth potential, meaning common stocks may be better suited for long-term investors. So, which type is better for you depends on your situation.