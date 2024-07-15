10 high-dividend stocks and how to invest in them
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Dividends can be a great way to give your investment portfolio a boost of income, which is something many people are looking for during periods of high inflation and amid talk of a possible recession. Dividend stocks or dividend funds can help you earn regular passive income from some of the strongest companies in the economy.
Here are 10 high dividend stocks to consider for your portfolio and how to invest in them.
How to invest in dividend stocks and funds
When you’re looking for ways to receive regular dividend payments, you generally have two options: stocks that pay dividends and funds that hold stocks that pay dividends. Here’s how each one works.
Investing in a dividend stock is no different from investing in any other stock. You’ll need a brokerage account, which can easily be set up through an online broker, in order to place a trade. Once your account is set up and funded, you can choose which dividend stocks to invest in. Your broker may even be able to help you identify dividend stocks with large payouts through its research offering.
If you’re not quite sure which high-dividend stocks to choose, a dividend fund may be a better option for you. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on dividends hold a basket of stocks that pay dividends. Some of these funds focus on stocks with high dividend yields, while others look for companies that have consistently paid and grown their dividends over time.
By choosing a fund, you won’t have to worry about closely tracking the individual stocks in the portfolio because the fund’s diversification should shelter you from having too much exposure to a single stock.
High-dividend stocks
All dividend and yield information is as of July 12, 2024.
1. Altria (MO)
Altria is the name behind Marlboro cigarettes, one of the most recognized and popular tobacco brands in the world, and the company also owns a sizable stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev. Altria’s management has stated for years that it intends to pay out the vast majority of its earnings as dividends.
- Dividend yield: 8.3 percent
- Annual dividend: $3.92
2. Verizon Communications (VZ)
Verizon is a leader in communication and technology services. Along with AT&T and T-Mobile, they provide the majority of mobile-phone services in the U.S. Verizon generated about $134 billion in revenue in 2023.
- Dividend yield: 6.4 percent
- Annual dividend: $2.66
3. AT&T (T)
AT&T is another telecommunications leader that generates solid cash flow for shareholders. Recently, the company has divested some assets and cut its dividend by nearly half as it focuses on 5G investments and paying down its heavy debt load.
- Dividend yield: 5.9 percent
- Annual dividend: $1.11
4. Pfizer (PFE)
Pfizer is a global pharmaceutical company that offers products that treat various cancers, vaccines against infectious diseases and a number of specialty care products. Its 2023 revenues fell more than 40 percent from 2022 to $58.5 billion due to significant declines in its Covid-19 vaccine and treatment products.
- Dividend yield: 5.9 percent
- Annual dividend: $1.68
5. Franklin Resources (BEN)
Franklin Resources is a global investment management company with about $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of September 2023. The company operates under several well known asset managers including Franklin Templeton, Legg Mason, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management.
- Dividend yield: 5.4 percent
- Annual dividend: $1.24
6. Dow Inc. (DOW)
Dow is involved in the production of different chemicals that are used in a variety of industries. Its segments include packaging and specialty plastics, industrial intermediates and infrastructure, as well as performance materials and coatings. Dow is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.
- Dividend yield: 5.3 percent
- Annual dividend: $2.80
7. Kraft Heinz (KHC)
Kraft Heinz operates a variety of food and beverage brands including Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, Ore-Ida, Velveeta, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid and more. The company generated about $27 billion in 2023 sales and counts Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway as its largest shareholder.
- Dividend yield: 5.0 percent
- Annual dividend: $1.60
8. Philip Morris International (PM)
Philip Morris sells cigarettes and smoke-free products in more than 180 countries outside the U.S. Though the company still generates significant profits from sales of tobacco-related products, it’s moving towards a greater focus on smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, present less of a health risk than cigarettes.
- Dividend yield: 5.0 percent
- Annual dividend: $5.20
9. Ford Motor Co. (F)
Ford is one of the largest automakers in the world, selling cars under its Ford and Lincoln brands. It sold more than 4.4 million vehicles globally in 2023 and reported consolidated revenues of more than $176 billion.
- Dividend yield: 4.5 percent
- Annual dividend: $0.60
10. CME Group (CME)
CME Group operates derivatives exchanges, a clearing business and market data and analytics. Its exchanges include CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX. The company generated nearly $4.6 billion in revenue during 2023 and about $3.4 billion in operating income.
- Dividend yield: 4.4 percent
- Annual dividend: $8.65
Bottom line
Dividend stocks or funds can be a great way to earn additional income. Keep in mind that if you own these securities in a taxable brokerage account, you’ll need to pay taxes on the income you receive, even if you reinvest those dividends. If you want to avoid taxes, you’ll need to own the shares in a tax-advantaged account such as an IRA or 401(k).
Be sure to research any dividend stocks carefully before investing. Some companies with high payouts today may be forced to cut the payments if their business suffers.
Editorial Disclaimer: All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. In addition, investors are advised that past investment product performance is no guarantee of future price appreciation.
Related Articles
7 best ways to invest while you’re in college
10 best low-risk investments in June 2024