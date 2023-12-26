Rachel Christian

Investing reporter
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Investing
  • Retirement planning
  • Social Security and Medicare
  • 401(k)s and IRAs
Education EDUCATION
  • Certified educator in personal finance with FinCert, a division of the Institute for Financial Literacy
  • Bachelor’s degree in journalism, University of Southern Indiana

Bankrate writer Rachel Christian covers investing and wealth management. Her work has been featured in publications across the country, including Business Insider, the Tampa Bay Times, Evansville Business and the Orlando Business Journal.

Christian is passionate about making personal finance accessible for everyone by providing clear, accurate information that breaks down complex topics for readers.

Experience

She’s a long-time journalist with a history of reporting on business and personal finance. During her career, she’s written extensively about investing, retirement, Social Security and Medicare.

Financial education is a priceless asset that pays lifelong dividends.

— Rachel Christian

Rachel's latest articles