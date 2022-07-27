Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best homeowners insurance in Texas for 2024
USAA, Allstate and State Farm are among the best for homeowners insurance in Texas according to Bankrate’s research.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here’s an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our
What To Know First
The average annual cost of Texas homeowners insurance is $1,967 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, or about $167 per month, which is higher than the national average of $1,428 per year for the same coverage due to the state’s high risk of severe weather events. And while the price is an important consideration, Bankrate knows there's more to a home insurance policy than just the cost. Our insurance editorial team, which includes licensed and experienced agents, conducted extensive research into the Texas home insurance market.
To help you find the best policy in the Lone Star State, Bankrate analyzed premium data from Quadrant Information Services for dozens of Texas homeowners insurance companies. Weighing the average rates, along with information about customer service rankings, financial strength ratings, and policy options may help you find the best Texas homeowners insurance for your needs. If you’re a Texas resident, here is what you can expect when looking into homeowners insurance:
- Average rates: $1,967 annually for $250,000 dwelling coverage
- Best companies: USAA, Allstate, State Farm, Nationwide and Farmers
- Cheapest companies: USAA, Nationwide and Farmers (based on $250,000 in dwelling coverage)
Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Texas
Our research shows that some of the best homeowners insurance companies in Texas include USAA, State Farm, Nationwide, Allstate and Farmers. These companies showcase a mix of low rates (compiled from Quadrant Information Services), high J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores, strong financial strength ratings from AM Best, robust coverage offerings and substantial discounts. When shopping for the best homeowners insurance, Texas property owners may want to consider getting quotes from these carriers.
|Insurance company
|AM Best
|J.D. Power
|Average monthly premium
|Average annual premium*
|
A++
(Superior)
|
884
/1,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|Get a quote
|
A+
(Superior)
|
815
/1,000
|
$281
|
$3,370
|Get a quote
|
A++
(Superior)
|
829
/1,000
|
$151
|
$1,811
|Read review
|
A+
(Superior)
|
816
/1,000
|
$149
|
$1,788
|Get a quote
|
A
(Excellent)
|
792
/1,000
|
$137
|
$1,640
|Get a quote
*Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage
**USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertiseRead our full methodology
The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
The top 5 home insurance companies in Texas
Best for military-focused coverage
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
Not available
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
Not available
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why USAA made our list: San-Antonio based USAA only sells insurance to active-duty military members, veterans and eligible family members. If you are eligible, USAA may be a great option. Like many other insurance providers, you can bundle and save, choose from a variety of coverage options and manage your policy in the USAA mobile app. USAA offers unique protections to service members. For example, active-duty or deployed service members can rest assured that their military uniforms are covered.
Who USAA may be good for: Budget-conscious veterans or active-duty service members (and their families).
-
-
-
Best for digital tools
4.2
4.2
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$281/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$3,370/yr
Customer satisfaction
809/1,000
-
Why Allstate made our list: Allstate offers numerous coverage options and a variety of ways to save on your premium. One of Allstate's most unique features is its online presence. The carrier offers a variety of tools and free resources on its webpage for both policyholders and non-customers. Consumers can learn more about Allstate's insurance products and learn how to make the most of their policies.
Who Allstate may be good for: Tech-savvy homeowners who want multiple coverage options — and don't mind paying a bit more for it.
-
-
-
Best for local agents
4.2
4.2
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$151/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,811/yr
Customer satisfaction
829/1,000
-
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is the largest U.S. home insurer based on market share and boasts a statewide network of local captive Texas agents. The provider also offers multiple insurance products along with homeowners insurance. For example, you can get auto insurance, motorcycle insurance, life insurance and boat insurance. Policyholders with more than one State Farm policy type may save with a multi-policy discount. If you want a company that offers discounts and convenient ways to access your account either online or via a mobile app, State Farm may be a good choice.
Who State Farm may be good for: People who want to bundle their car insurance policy with other types of insurance.
-
-
-
Best for robust coverage options
4.3
4.3
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$149/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,788/yr
Customer satisfaction
812/1,000
-
Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide makes it easy to personalize your policy to your specific needs. With options like Valuables Plus, Replacement Cost Plus and Better Roof Replacement, Nationwide may help your insurance coverage go further during a claim. The carrier also offers a list of discounts and sells several other types of insurance. If you like bundling your policies with one company, Nationwide also offers auto, motorcycle, classic car and RV insurance, among other products.
Who Nationwide may be good for: Those looking for a discounted homeowners insurance policy from a well-known national brand.
-
-
-
Best for shopping experience
3.6
3.6
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$137/mo
Avg. premium for $250K dwelling
$1,640/yr
Customer satisfaction
800/1,000
-
Why Farmers made our list: Farmers offers home, auto, renters, business, condo and life insurance. The insurance company offers three customizable plans to choose from: Standard, Enhanced and Premier. Farmers also offers unique features to help customize your policy. You can enroll in the company’s Declining Deductibles program, which may lower your deductible each year that your policy is active. You may also want to consider the cosmetic damages option or claim forgiveness.
Who Farmers may be good for: Insurance shoppers who want a customized policy to fit their needs.
-
-
-
Additional Texas home insurance companies to consider
While the largest companies often come to mind when looking for home insurance in Texas, there are dozens of other insurance providers that offer excellent coverage and service in the Lone Star state. Here are a couple additional carriers to consider:
Chubb
Who this may be best for
Homeowners seeking high-value home insurance policies
Chubb is known for its premium insurance offerings, particularly for homeowners who are seeking high-value home insurance policies. With a reputation for strong customer service and a wide range of coverage options, Chubb could be a good choice for homeowners who are looking for a more personalized, robust insurance package. Especially for those with upscale properties or unique coverage needs, Chubb may be worth considering.
Esurance
Who this may be best for
Homeowners who prefer managing policies online
Owned by Allstate, Esurance combines innovative technology with solid insurance coverage. If you're someone who leans toward digital platforms and prefers managing your policy online, Esurance could be a fitting choice. Its digital tools are designed to make policy management convenient and straightforward. For homeowners who would appreciate a seamless digital experience without the need to compromise on coverage, Esurance could be an option to consider. You can also obtain Esurance coverage through its statewide network of independent agents.
How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Texas
To find the best home insurance companies in Texas, Bankrate first analyzed average homeowners insurance premiums obtained from Quadrant Information Services for the largest insurance providers in the state by market share. However, because the price is only one feature of a home insurance policy, we also reviewed each company’s coverage offerings, discounts, customer satisfaction scores, complaint indexes, financial strength ratings and digital tools.
We combined each of these metrics into our proprietary Bankrate Score model. The Scores are on a scale from 0.0 to 5.0, with higher scores indicating that a company scored more highly within the individual metrics. Our methodology was specifically created to help you gain a well-rounded view of each company.
Finding cheap home insurance in TexasGiven the unique challenges associated with Texas's home insurance market, including a wide array of severe weather events such as hurricanes, tornadoes, hailstorms and ice storms, finding affordable insurance can sometimes be a hurdle for homeowners. Despite this, there are opportunities to secure more budget-friendly policies. One practical and effective approach is seeking multiple quotes from various providers to ensure you're getting the best possible rate for your needs. Comparing three to four insurers can help unveil the right company for both coverage and savings. Back to top
Cheapest home insurance companies in Texas
When it comes to safeguarding your Texas home, balancing quality coverage with affordability is key. As mentioned, the Lone Star State can pose some challenges for homeowners seeking insurance. However, there are still insurance providers that offer competitive rates without compromising on coverage. Below, we've compiled a table showcasing some of the most cost-effective home insurance companies in Texas to help you make an informed decision.
|Carrier
|Monthly premium for $250k coverage
|Annual premium for $250k coverage
|Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
|
$52
|
$621
|
- $1,493
|
Armed Forces
|
$125
|
$1,505
|
- $609
|
$137
|
$1,640
|
- $474
|
$149
|
$1,788
|
- $326
|
$151
|
$1,811
|
- $303
How to get cheap Texas home insurance
Finding the best cheap homeowners insurance in Texas for your needs may take extra research. Texas homeowners are well aware of the weather differences that can happen in the state. From ice storms and tornadoes in the north to wildfires and hurricanes in other parts of the state, home insurance coverage needs and prices may vary drastically depending on the risk in your area. But even living in an area that has greater risk does not mean finding cheap home insurance in Texas is impossible. There are some strategies you can use to help you find a lower premium:
- Understand your coverage needs: Having the right homeowners insurance coverage helps protect you financially should disaster strike your home, but making sure you are not overinsuring yourself is equally important to finding the cheapest coverage for your needs. For example, if you decide to pay out of pocket for a smaller claim, you may want to consider increasing your homeowners insurance deductible to save on premium costs. Just make sure that the deductible you choose is an amount you feel comfortable paying out of pocket.
- Shop around: Getting quotes from multiple insurance companies can help you find cheap coverage since rates can vary widely by company. Remember, cheap coverage can also include good customer service. It is possible to find cheap coverage with many outstanding companies. Shopping online, working with an insurance broker or local agent, or calling around are a few ways to get home insurance quotes.
- Apply discounts: Many insurance companies offer discounts, and these savings can help reduce your premium cost. While many carriers offer common discounts, some may be unique to certain companies. When quoting, check out what discounts are available with each company to maximize savings.
Best home insurance discounts in Texas
Discounts are an easy way to lower your homeowners insurance premium. Below are some common discounts Texas homeowners may qualify for:
How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Texas
Year after year, as homeowners confront policy renewals, many wonder how they might obtain better rates or discounts without sacrificing crucial coverage. In Texas, with its unique set of challenges and risks, leveraging certain strategies could result in potential savings on home insurance renewals. Here are some actionable steps you can consider:
- Shop around: Don't just auto-renew without taking a moment to consider other potential insurance options. Compare rates from different insurers to ensure you're getting the best deal. Remember, insurance markets evolve and premiums can vary from one provider to another.
- Bundle policies: Many insurers offer discounts if you bundle multiple policies with them, such as auto and home insurance.
- Increase your deductible: Opting for a higher deductible can reduce your premium, but ensure it's an amount you can afford out of pocket in case of a claim.
- Inquire about discounts: Ask your insurer about discounts for security systems, storm shutters or even being a long-term policyholder. Sometimes, savings are available but not automatically applied.
- Review your coverage: Ensure you're not over-insured. As the value of possessions depreciate or if you've made home improvements, adjust your coverage accordingly.
- Maintain good credit: Insurers often use credit data to determine premiums. Having a positive credit history might get you a better rate.
Understanding home insurance costs in TexasWith its geographical diversity, Texas often encounters varied weather events, from potential tornadoes across the northern half of the state to possible hurricanes and tropical storms along the Gulf Coast. These factors could influence the average home insurance cost in Texas. Resident homeowners might find their insurance premiums somewhat higher than the national average, likely due to the increased risk of natural disasters. Nevertheless, by taking into account regional influences, construction costs and the specific risks your area might present, homeowners may be better positioned to find a policy that caters to their unique needs and potentially counteract some of these costs. Back to top
How much is home insurance in Texas?
Texas residents pay an average of $2,114 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage for home insurance. Texas homeowners insurance premiums are higher on average than in other states, possibly due to loss costs from natural disasters, which includes hurricanes and tornadoes. Insurance premiums are largely based on risk, and if an area has a greater likelihood of homes being damaged, the premiums are generally higher so that insurance companies can prepare for a potential claims payout.
Texas homeowners pay 25 percent more than the national annual average cost of home insurance, which is $1,687 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.
Texas homeowners insurance rates by city
Within Texas, insurance rates can fluctuate from one city to another. Factors like local crime rates, vulnerability to natural disasters and the overall housing market could play a role in these variations. While some cities could have more affordable premiums, others, due to their unique challenges, may see higher rates. To provide a clearer picture of these disparities, we've provided a map and a searchable data table below. By exploring this information, homeowners can get a better understanding of insurance costs across different Texas cities.
- Austin: $1,410 per year — 33 percent below state average
- Waller: $1,723 per year — 19 percent below state average
- Port Bolivar: $1,741 per year — 18 percent below state average
- Tomball: $1,745 per year — 17 percent below state average
- High Island: $1,746 per year — 17 percent below state average
- La Salle: $3,176 per year — 50 percent above state average
- Rusk: $3,167 per year — 50 percent above state average
- La Ward: $2,993 per year — 42 percent above state average
- Bishop: $2,820 per year — 33 percent above state average
- Mcfaddin: $2,778 per year — 31 percent above state average
*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.
Insuring your Texas homeInsuring a home in Texas brings unique considerations. Given the state's vulnerability to natural disasters, from coastal hurricanes to inland wildfires, it's vital to ensure policies cover such risks. With the state's evolving property values, regular assessments of your home's value to adjust coverage can be beneficial. Additionally, considering supplemental flood insurance might be prudent. Being aware of these nuances can lead to better protection for your Texas home. Back to top
What does home insurance cover in Texas?
Homeowners face a unique set of challenges and risks in Texas. Insurance policies in the state are usually crafted to address these specific threats, but it's crucial for homeowners to be aware of what their policies cover. Understanding the standard coverage types can help Texas residents identify gaps in their protection and consider additional policies tailored to their specific needs.
Standard Texas home insurance policies typically cover these common perils:
- Wind and hail damage: This coverage can financially protect against the tornadoes or severe convective storms that can be frequent in certain parts of Texas.
- Fire and smoke damage: This kicks in for damage caused by wildfires in drier regions or household accidents.
- Theft and vandalism: This provides coverage for burglaries or intentional property damage.
- Liability coverage: This coverage is important in case someone gets injured on your property or if you cause damage to others.
- Water damage: This typically covers sudden incidents, but it's essential to note this doesn't always include flooding from external sources.
- Loss of use: If your home becomes uninhabitable due to a covered event, this can assist with temporary living expenses.
Additional home insurance coverage types in Texas
In addition to the standard insurance coverage types, Texas homeowners may want to consider some additional endorsements and even separate policies to gain more coverage:
- Flood insurance: You may want to consider buying a separate flood insurance policy to help repair damages if your home floods. You may be required to purchase flood insurance in some cases. Flood insurance is offered through the federally backed National Flood Insurance Program and many private flood insurers. Understanding your flood insurance requirements prior to moving could help you make informed decisions.
- Wind/hail coverage: If you live near the coast or in another wind-prone area, your policy might exclude wind coverage due to the increased risk of related damage to your home. In cases where you cannot get coverage through your insurance company, the state-backed Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) can help provide coverage.
- Seepage and leakage: This endorsement may cover damage from slow leaks or seepage from cracks.
Additionally, some insurance experts have noted a recent trend in Texas where insurance companies offer “ACV only” settlement clauses for wind and hail damage. ACV stands for actual cash value, which means the market value of the item minus depreciation. While an ACV clause or policy will be less expensive than replacement cost value (RCV) coverage, it will also mean lower coverage for whatever items are covered under that clause or policy. Check for exclusions for roof damage caused by hail and consider purchasing additional coverage if needed.
Texas also has separate deductibles for certain losses. In this state, natural disasters, like named tropical cyclones and hailstorms, may have a separate deductible from your policy deductible. This is usually a percentage deductible of your dwelling coverage amount — typically between 1 and 5 percent.
For example, if your home is insured with $250,000 in dwelling coverage and you have a 2 percent wind deductible, you are responsible for the first $5,000 of a wind or hail damage claim before the insurer will pay toward the damage.
If you have any questions about a policy, consulting with an insurance agent may be a good idea. A licensed insurance professional can review your policy and help identify areas where you may need to purchase separate coverage or adjust your current coverage.
Common Texas home insurance problems
Acquiring home insurance in Texas isn't always straightforward. Given the state's predisposition to various natural calamities and its vast territorial expanse, insurers may often approach policies with caution. This unique blend of factors can sometimes make it challenging for homeowners to find comprehensive coverage at affordable rates.
Some common issues Texas homeowners might encounter include:
- Higher premiums: Homeowners may see increased rates due to frequent natural disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes, and hail storms.
- Flood insurance gaps: Standard policies usually don't cover flooding, which is common throughout Texas, necessitating separate flood insurance.
- Limited coverage in certain areas: Insurers might offer limited coverage or charge higher premiums in areas particularly prone to events like wildfires or coastal storms.
- Claim delays: After widespread events, the sheer volume of claims might lead to delays in processing and payouts.
- Policy non-renewals: In high-risk areas, some insurers may decide to nonrenew policies, forcing homeowners to seek coverage elsewhere.
!
Texas, with its diverse and expansive geography, has always been susceptible to a wide range of natural calamities. While the state's residents are no strangers to challenges, the recent upheavals in the homeowners' insurance market have added another layer of complexity. From unexpected rate hikes to insurers grappling with escalating replacement costs, there's a lot unfolding in the Texas insurance market.
Here's What You Need to Know:
- Rate increase requests in 2023: Year-to-date, 96 entries in the state database detail insurance rate hikes for homeowners, with an average increase of 13.3 percent.
- Homeowners insurance loss ratios: Insurance companies measure financial health using the loss ratio — the lower the number, the better for them. Between 2012 and 2020, the loss ratio for homeowners insurance stood at around 59 percent. However, 2021 saw a dramatic surge to 104 percent, mainly due to catastrophic events, meaning insurers paid more in claims than they received in premiums. Fortunately, 2022 saw a decrease to about 49 percent.
- Reasons for rate hikes: Despite the better loss ratio in 2022, homeowners still face rate increases. Insurers cite increasing replacement costs and challenging financial equations as primary reasons. According to a new analysis from the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), cumulative replacement costs have increased 45 percent since 2020, triple the U.S. inflation rate for the same timeframe.
Bankrate continues to monitor the evolving landscape in the Texas homeowners market to help our readers navigate potential challenges.