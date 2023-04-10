Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Texas flood insurance

Written by
Elizabeth Rivelli
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Updated Feb 13, 2024
On This Page

Texas has had its share of serious flooding within the past decade. Between Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and the 2022 floodings in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, many Texans are aware of the state’s heightened flood risk, which may continue increasing as global temperatures rise and coastlines recede. As a Texas homeowner or renter, you might be wondering what’s covered in your standard insurance policy and whether or not you need flood insurance. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team put together a helpful guide to help you decide if flood insurance is right for you.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Mortgage

Compare home insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Location-Icon
Your information is kept secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Caret DownCaret Up
Field is required
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Quick Facts
Moneybag
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
Two Thirds
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
Insurance Home
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
Circle Check
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
Mortgage

Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away.

Why Texas homeowners need flood insurance

According to the Texas Water Development Board, nearly six million Texans live in areas that are at risk of flooding. Flooding can be caused by heavy rainfall, hurricanes and tropical cyclones. The state predicts the severity of flooding to increase as climate change worsens.

Higher global temperatures mean there’s more moisture in the air, which can increase the risk for extreme flooding events. Texas coastlines are also vulnerable to flooding as glaciers melt and sea levels rise. Researchers found that the Texas coastline loses about four inches every year, which can contribute to flooding.

Data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) shows that the risk of flooding is higher along the Texas coastline, in the southern region and the Dallas area. However, almost every part of Texas is somewhat susceptible to flooding, which means homeowners across the state should consider flood insurance. Knowing your flood risk could help you decide if flood insurance is right for you.

Cost of flood insurance in Texas

According to FEMA, the average flood insurance policy costs $935 per year, which provides information about policies secured through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). However, your premium will depend on the flood risk in your area. Higher-risk areas have a higher risk of flood damage, and residents in those areas tend to pay for more coverage. Additionally, some private insurance companies offer flood insurance. A flood policy from a private insurer will likely cost a different amount than a policy underwritten by the government. And flood insurance isn’t just for homeowners; renters may want to consider flood insurance to gain coverage for their personal belongings.

Not every homeowner pays the same amount for their flood insurance. A variety of factors can impact your premium, like your home’s specific location, the value of your home and the value of your belongings inside the home, should you choose to insure them (you can buy a flood policy with just dwelling coverage). Depending on the state, a homeowner’s credit history and claims history might also affect their flood insurance rate. Not all states allow insurance companies to use your credit-based insurance score when calculating your rate.

When to purchase flood insurance

If you are thinking about getting flood insurance, being proactive is key. Most flood insurance policies have a 30-day waiting period, which means the coverage is not valid for one month after signing the contract, although there are a few exceptions. Additionally, some insurance carriers put a moratorium on purchasing flood insurance policies when a natural disaster is imminent. If you wait until a storm is on the way to buy insurance, you might find yourself unable to purchase a policy.

Insurance experts typically advise that Texas residents not wait until a storm is on the horizon to purchase flood insurance coverage. Storms are unpredictable and can hit at any time. Having a flood policy in place before a storm is coming is the safest way to prepare for the financial impact of flood damage.

How to purchase flood insurance in Texas

Purchasing flood insurance is a bit different from buying regular home insurance. The first thing to do when considering coverage is to determine where you can get flood insurance quotes in Texas. There are two main options for getting flood insurance in the Lone Star State.

NFIP flood insurance

The most common option is to buy a policy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The NFIP is a government-run insurance program that offers flood insurance. NFIP flood insurance can be written with dwelling coverage up to $250,000 and personal property coverage up to $100,000.

However, NFIP insurance does not cover everything. It does not cover any property besides the main home, so a yard, pool or fence destroyed by floodwater is not covered. It also does not cover valuables or home business financial losses.

With NFIP insurance, the insured is reimbursed for losses on the basis of actual cash value (ACV). That means the depreciation is factored into the claim payout. Depreciation will be determined by your home’s age and condition at the time of the loss.

To buy NFIP flood insurance, search for a participating provider in Texas. Contact the company and inquire about flood coverage, and an agent will walk through the process and explain what is and is not covered. Once the premium is paid — most flood policies must be paid in full upfront — coverage will take effect after the 30-day waiting period.

Private flood insurance

The other option is to buy private flood insurance from a standard insurance provider. Depending on the insurance company, flood insurance is available as a standalone policy or, occasionally, an endorsement on a homeowner’s insurance policy.

Private insurers may offer higher coverage limits than the NFIP, and there may be more flexibility with the policy features. Additionally, private flood insurance may offer replacement cost value (RCV) for your home and personal belongings, which means any damage is paid for at the replacement value.

Before deciding on private flood insurance, research what is required to qualify for coverage. For instance, homes located in very high-risk areas might not be eligible for private insurance. In that case, NFIP insurance might be a good option.

To get private flood insurance, research providers that offer this type of coverage in the area where you live. Keep in mind that many private insurance companies sell NFIP policies. Just because an insurance carrier offers flood insurance doesn’t mean it’s “private” insurance. To be considered a private policy, an insurer must underwrite the coverage themselves.

Frequently asked questions

Written by
Elizabeth Rivelli
Contributor, Insurance

Elizabeth Rivelli is a contributing insurance writer for Bankrate and has years of experience writing for insurance domains such as The Simple Dollar, Coverage.com and NextAdvisor, among others

Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Senior wealth advisor at Versant Capital Management