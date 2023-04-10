Texas flood insurance

How to purchase flood insurance in Texas

Purchasing flood insurance is a bit different from buying regular home insurance. The first thing to do when considering coverage is to determine where you can get flood insurance quotes in Texas. There are two main options for getting flood insurance in the Lone Star State.

NFIP flood insurance

The most common option is to buy a policy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The NFIP is a government-run insurance program that offers flood insurance. NFIP flood insurance can be written with dwelling coverage up to $250,000 and personal property coverage up to $100,000.

However, NFIP insurance does not cover everything. It does not cover any property besides the main home, so a yard, pool or fence destroyed by floodwater is not covered. It also does not cover valuables or home business financial losses.

With NFIP insurance, the insured is reimbursed for losses on the basis of actual cash value (ACV). That means the depreciation is factored into the claim payout. Depreciation will be determined by your home’s age and condition at the time of the loss.

To buy NFIP flood insurance, search for a participating provider in Texas. Contact the company and inquire about flood coverage, and an agent will walk through the process and explain what is and is not covered. Once the premium is paid — most flood policies must be paid in full upfront — coverage will take effect after the 30-day waiting period.

Private flood insurance

The other option is to buy private flood insurance from a standard insurance provider. Depending on the insurance company, flood insurance is available as a standalone policy or, occasionally, an endorsement on a homeowner’s insurance policy.

Private insurers may offer higher coverage limits than the NFIP, and there may be more flexibility with the policy features. Additionally, private flood insurance may offer replacement cost value (RCV) for your home and personal belongings, which means any damage is paid for at the replacement value.

Before deciding on private flood insurance, research what is required to qualify for coverage. For instance, homes located in very high-risk areas might not be eligible for private insurance. In that case, NFIP insurance might be a good option.

To get private flood insurance, research providers that offer this type of coverage in the area where you live. Keep in mind that many private insurance companies sell NFIP policies. Just because an insurance carrier offers flood insurance doesn’t mean it’s “private” insurance. To be considered a private policy, an insurer must underwrite the coverage themselves.