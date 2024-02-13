At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Key takeaways Risk Rating 2.0 was built to achieve greater equity through improved accuracy.

FEMA Risk Rating 2.0 rates were not expected to dramatically change for most current policyholders.

From 1996 to 2019, 99 percent of U.S. counties experienced at least one flooding event.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) created Risk Rating 2.0 to help create more fairly rated flood insurance policies by taking more rating factors into consideration. For new policies, the FEMA Risk Rating 2.0 program started in October 2021. Existing policies began rolling into the new system as of April 2022 and as of April 2023, the plan is now fully implemented. Understanding this rating system might help you understand your flood insurance rates and determine whether flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer is better for your home.

Savings Compare rates and save on home insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

What is FEMA Risk Rating 2.0?

FEMA’s Risk Rating 2.0 is a new rating system for NFIP flood insurance policies. The program rolled out in two phases. Phase one began October 1, 2021 and entailed new policies being subject to the new rating methodology. Additionally, existing policyholders who were up for renewal could begin benefiting from immediate decreases in their flood insurance premiums. Phase two started on April 1, 2022 and applied the new rating system to all existing policies as they renewed. Phase two completed on April 1, 2023.

FEMA had previously been using an outdated model for determining flood insurance costs. Modern science, years of data and the inclusion of third-party software, data sets and models have allowed FEMA to create a far more accurate system for determining flood risks and the associated costs. Risk Rating 2.0 is a new approach that takes into account numerous variables, such as individual home value and flood risk, that were not factored previously.

The average annual cost of flood insurance from the NFIP was $700 per year, but under the new system policyholders pay on average $800. Risk Rating 2.0 considers a host of variables that weren’t included in the previous NFIP model. According to FEMA, these factors are flood frequency, flood types, proximity to potential flood sources and property characteristics. There is a particular focus on the cost to rebuild the property within the new system. This variable forms a crucial part of the backbone of why FEMA has branded this new system as “Equity in Action.”

Before incorporating rebuilding cost, flood insurance prices didn’t differentiate between structures based on unique financial risk. As a result, expensive homes were charged less than their share, while less expensive homes were charged more. The idea behind Risk Rating 2.0 is that the more a home costs to rebuild, the more costly that policy should be. That is because a more expensive rebuild leads to a higher-cost insurance claim.

What didn’t change under NFIP’s new pricing approach?

The new Risk Rating 2.0 pricing strategy kept some key elements consistent to ensure a smooth transition and meet legal requirements. The NFIP must adhere to the existing legal caps on annual insurance premium increases, ensuring that qualifying rates don’t surge by more than 18 percent annually. FEMA still uses Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) for mandatory purchase requirements and floodplain management. These FIRMs still serve as a vital source of flood mapping data for communities. Lastly, FEMA has continued offering premium discounts to eligible policyholders.

Why FEMA updated flood insurance rates

FEMA’s goal with Risk Rating 2.0 was to improve the equity of the NFIP by using more actuarially-based rates. FEMA Risk Rating 2.0 uses more efficient and accurate models which are designed to better capture the financial risk of flooding for different homes. Part of the problem with the older system, as identified by FEMA, was that it could charge two properties the same rate even if one would cost significantly more to rebuild.

Prior to Risk Rating 2.0, the NFIP hadn’t had a serious update on its pricing model since the 1970s. In that time, the insurance industry’s modeling systems and datasets have grown and changed significantly. Additionally, the scientific understanding of floods, the associated risks, and damages and changing weather systems behind flood events have also continually developed. With Risk Rating 2.0, FEMA is attempting to bring the NFIP up to date with modern approaches, many of which are already insurance industry norms.

Flood insurance rate changes by state

The new Risk Rating 2.0 system was predicted to cause minor rate changes for most policyholders, but some areas did see larger than predicted changes. While Risk Rating 2.0 is designed to be a more fair rating system, rates will still depend on a home’s individual flood risk. The higher your risk, the more you’re likely to pay.

Even within a state, there is often significant variance between locations. With the new system, more variables go into each rate calculation than before. In some cases, flood prevention steps may be taken to help mitigate the risk of flood damage and potentially reduce rates. Risk Rating 2.0 has also factored in the risk of different types of flood exposures that may cause damage to residences. Of the 2,192,730 single-family policies issued as of September 2022, here is the percentage breakdown between the five main exposure risks:

Inland flood: 100 percent

Storm surge: 60.7 percent

Tsunami: 1.0 percent

Great Lakes: 0.2 percent

Coastal erosion: 7.4 percent

Will my rates increase with Risk Rating 2.0?

While many NFIP policyholders saw a rate increase, the ultimate goal is to have policyholders pay the appropriate rate for their policies. By law, NFIP policies for primary residences have a rating increase cap of 18 percent per year. FEMA states that policyholders are on a ‘glide path’ to have their current cost of insurance eventually match the calculated risk-based cost of insurance.

Here is how premiums changed once all policyholders transitioned to Risk Rating 2.0:

Of single-family home policyholders nationwide, 19 percent saw immediate premium decreases

Premium increases of $0-$10 per month were seen by 70 percent of policyholders

Premium increases of $10-$20 per month were seen by 8 percent of policyholders

The remaining 3 percent of single-family home policyholders saw premium increases of greater than $20 per month

FEMA has undertaken Risk Rating 2.0 to correct inadequacies in the legacy rating from the 1970s and implement a rating approach that more equitably distributes flood insurance premiums across all policyholders based on a home’s replacement cost and a property’s specific flood risk so that premiums are more accurate and equitable. Under the old legacy rating, FEMA would have increased premium rates for every policyholder within a broad rate category indefinitely, regardless of whether the actual risk of flood to the property warranted such an increase, thereby continuing to unfairly increase premiums on policyholders with lower value properties — David Maurstad senior executive of the National Flood Insurance Program

FEMA terms policyholders need to know

Risk-based cost of insurance This is the full actuarial rate calculated by FEMA under the new risk plan based on expected losses. Due to state subsidies, most policyholders pay below this amount. Current cost of insurance This is the premium that policyholders currently pay. Since the rate can not increase by more than 18 percent a year, premiums will increase until it matches the risk-based cost of insurance. PIF This stands for policies-in-force, meaning the current amount of active insurance policies held by any particular insurance provider. In this case, the amount of active NFIP policies. Average RCV The average replacement cost value to rebuild a home after a total loss. This estimate accounts for the cost of parts, labor, location and square footage.

Below is a chart showcasing the per-state current cost of insurance vs. the risk-based cost of insurance. According to NFIP, once policyholders’ current costs match the risk-based costs, their policy should not increase again until the risk-based cost is recalculated.

Summary of single family homes under Risk Rating 2.0 as of September 30, 2023:

State Average risk-based cost of insurance Average current cost of insurance Average replacement cost value (RCV) Nationally $1,808 $800 $543,017 Alabama $2,051 $986 $457,660 Alaska $543 $633 $543,419 Arizona $1,443 $878 $489,192 Arkansas $1,583 $815 $356,538 California $1,689 $1,031 $651,665 Colorado $1,644 $1,052 $630,302 Connecticut $3,000 $1,298 $785,257 Delaware $1,497 $1,039 $666,406 Florida $2,213 $953 $519,678 Georgia $1,332 $803 $513,222 Hawaii $3,653 $1,266 $681,682 Idaho $1,633 $951 $575,493 Illinois $1,697 $995 $550,698 Indiana $1,361 $896 $434,676 Iowa $1,679 $956 $363,232 Kansas $1,569 $820 $413,218 Kentucky $1,569 $1,279 $389,187 Louisiana $1,904 $871 $515,620 Maine $2,700 $938 $583,020 Maryland $742 $657 $584,316 Massachusetts $2,097 $1,084 $721,801 Michigan $1,068 $798 $455,227 Minnesota $1,832 $919 $567,157 Mississippi $2,137 $841 $452,248 Missouri $2,038 $1,167 $469,098 Montana $1,656 $891 $456,860 Nebraska $1,323 $849 $387,325 Nevada $1,031 $980 $500,128 New Hampshire $2,545 $1,150 $523,352 New Jersey $2,129 $1,274 $677,595 New Mexico $1,344 $910 $387,276 New York $2,197 $1,105 $865,963 North Carolina $1,363 $874 $468,062 North Dakota $1,342 $750 $532,104 Ohio $1,303 $961 $418,251 Oklahoma $1,683 $796 $403,990 Oregon $1,969 $946 $463,414 Pennsylvania $2,060 $1,203 $516,345 Rhode Island $1,503 $917 $659,355 South Carolina $1,531 $740 $572,111 South Dakota $2,062 $873 $517,151 Tennessee $1,664 $1,011 $479,330 Texas $1,405 $784 $524,545 Utah $953 $639 $644,148 Vermont $2,248 $1,221 $515,615 Virginia $1,077 $1,034 $540,494 Washington $1,782 $996 $511,725 Washington, D.C. $407 $540 $581,643 West Virginia $3,074 $1,295 $431,071 Wisconsin $1,331 $909 $506,057 Wyoming $1,669 $982 $641,707

What are the premium discounts offered to eligible policyholders under the new pricing approach?

Risk Rating 2.0 maintained prior discount opportunities and updated rules to allow for more flexibility to future homeowners. These discounts include current premium reductions for properties mapped before and after the Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) were introduced. When the home is put on the market, policyholders can now pass on their discounts to a new owner by transferring their flood insurance policy to the new property owner. Communities participating in the Community Rating System may receive an NFIP rate discount between 5 and 45 percent, depending on the community’s classification.

One main reason for this update to flood rating is to make flood rating more equitable. With Risk Rating 2.0, the discount is applied consistently to all policies across the participating community, whether the structure is located within or outside of the Special Flood Hazard Area.

Why FEMA rate changes matter

FEMA Risk Rating 2.0 will affect each policyholder differently. Some NFIP policyholders will see no change or might even pay less each year. For others, flood insurance rates will increase. If you’re in the market for a home, understanding FEMA’s new rating system can help you make a more informed decision about location or the homeowners insurance company and coverage you may need. Some homeowners may choose to pursue private flood insurance if their new rates aren’t sufficiently competitive.

Frequently asked questions