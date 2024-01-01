Car Insurance Calculator: Estimate Your Monthly Costs
Shopping for car insurance can be intimidating, especially if you’re unsure what a good quote looks like. Using a calculator like the one below may be a simple way to build your budget for auto insurance. Bankrate’s car insurance calculator is designed to give you a ballpark estimate of the amount you might pay for auto insurance. You’ll need to request quotes from multiple companies to get the most accurate rates. Working with an insurance agent or broker can make this process easier.
How to use the car insurance payments calculator
To get an estimate of your monthly car insurance costs from our calculator, you’ll need to have the following information handy:
- ZIP code: Use the ZIP code of the vehicle’s garaging address, i.e., the address where it will be kept most of the time. If this differs from your residential address, ensure the ZIP code reflects where the car will be kept.
- Credit score: Choose the tier that best reflects your credit score. If you’re not sure what your credit score is, you may want to select “Good” or “Fair.”
- Gender: Select the gender shown on your driver’s license.
- Age: Enter your age. Note that for ages over 25, the calculator will default to the closest multiple of 10.
- Vehicle year and type: Select your vehicle's model year and body style.
- Liability limit: Choose the liability limits closest to the amount you intend to purchase.
To get the most accurate estimate possible, you may want to enter optional inputs including:
- Recent incidents: If you’ve received a speeding ticket or DUI conviction in the past five years, or if you’ve been found at fault in an accident in the same time frame, indicate it on the form.
- Marital status: Some insurance companies offer lower rates to married drivers. If you’re married, be sure to indicate it.
- Annual mileage: Low-mileage drivers may pay less for auto insurance. You can estimate your average annual mileage by multiplying your weekly mileage by 52.
- Deductible: If you want a full coverage car insurance estimate, select a deductible amount for your collision and comprehensive coverage. If you’d prefer to see liability-only estimates, select “No coverage.”
How much should I pay for car insurance each month?
The average cost of full coverage car insurance is $205 per month as of November 2024. For liability-only minimum coverage, the national average of $56 per month.
In general, any quote near or below those averages is likely a good amount to pay for car insurance each month. However, average rates can vary significantly from state to state as well as based on key risk factors like age, driving record and credit. Depending on your risk factors and budget, you may need to shop around and compare rates from multiple companies to find a
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze November 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Estimates shown in the car insurance calculator are based on information provided by users.
*These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.