Bankrate’s car insurance calculator uses many of the same factors that insurance companies analyze when setting rates, including location, credit history, vehicle type, coverage limits, driving history, marital status, annual mileage and deductibles. We use the latest premium data available from Quadrant Information Services to estimate prices based on the inputs you provide. However, we don’t take into account every factor that insurance companies consider. This calculator won’t account for individual companies’ discounts, unique coverage options or proprietary rating algorithms. You may want to use this calculator to get a general ballpark estimate of how much auto insurance could cost for you. If you’re moving to a new area, have never gotten car insurance before or want to see how much a recent ticket could impact your rates, your estimate could be a helpful starting point. Keep in mind, though, that your actual rates from insurance companies could be higher or lower than the estimate you see here.