Best American Express credit cards for June 2024

India Davis
Updated May 09, 2024

American Express credit cards offer high-value rewards programs and some of the most generous perks in the industry. The Amex lineup has options for everyday shoppers, luxury travelers, small business owners and more. Check out the best cards American Express offers to decide which one is the best for you.

Image of American Express&reg; Gold Card
Featured american express Card
American Express® Gold Card
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Best overall

Image of American Express&reg; Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$1,200 value
Rewards rate

3X - 4X

Annual fee

APR

Best for large welcome bonus

Image of The Platinum Card&#174; from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Bankrate score

4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$1,600 value
Rewards rate

5X - 5X

Annual fee

APR

Best for cash back and no annual fee

Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Bankrate score

4.6
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 3%

Annual fee

APR

Best cash back card for families

Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Bankrate score

4.4
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 6%

Annual fee

APR

Best general business card

Image of American Express&reg; Business Gold Card

American Express® Business Gold Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$1,400 value
Rewards Rate

1X - 4X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best business card for travel

Image of The Business Platinum Card&#174; from American Express

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

Bankrate score

4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$3,000 value
Rewards Rate

1X - 5X

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best Delta card for value travelers

Image of Delta SkyMiles&reg; Gold American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

Bankrate score

4.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$480 value
Rewards rate

1X - 2X

Annual fee

APR

Best Hilton card with no annual fee

Image of Hilton Honors American Express Card

Hilton Honors American Express Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$420 value
Rewards rate

3X - 7X

Annual fee

APR

Best for annual bonuses

Image of Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant&reg; American Express&reg; Card

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

$665 value
Rewards rate

2X - 6X

Annual fee

APR

Best for free Hilton nights

Image of Hilton Honors American Express Surpass&reg; Card

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

Bankrate score

4.7
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Info
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Intro offer

Rewards rate

3X - 12X

Annual fee

APR

Best for Delta Medallion members

Image of Delta SkyMiles&reg; Reserve American Express Card