Why you might want the American Express Gold

However, Amex Gold’s lucrative transfer partners are one of its key strengths. Bankrate estimates American Express Membership Rewards points are worth around 2.0 cents each on average when you transfer your points to transfer partners. Amex also offers limited-time bonus promotions with various partners throughout the year, which can add significantly more value.

When you redeem your Membership Rewards , the most valuable options include booking travel or transferring points to American Express travel partners (usually at a 1:1 value, but varies by partner) are the most valuable uses for your points. Points are worth 1 cent each when redeeming for flights or upgrading your airfare class through the American Express Travel portal , and just 0.6 cents apiece when redeemed on other options.

Out of all American Express cards , the Amex Gold provides the greatest point-earning opportunities (especially for frequent diners) with categories that reward everyday spending. Few cards carry bonus categories for restaurants and U.S. supermarkets and offer dining credits at once. The American Express Gold further sets itself apart by offering one of the highest rewards rates for these categories. These factors make the Amex Gold one of the best cards for restaurants as well as one of the best for groceries , especially if you plan to transfer points to travel partners.

Foodies with an appetite for travel will find it hard to beat the Amex Gold’s inclusive bonus categories, excellent rewards value and generous annual credits toward dining and hotel activities.

Perks: Some of the richest dining perks available

The Gold Card is one of American Express’ premier travel cards, and it doesn’t disappoint with its excellent benefits for foodies. The major benefits include monthly credits for participating restaurants (including Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, Milk Bar and select Shake Shack locations), Uber rides and Uber Eats orders and eligible experiences at The Hotel Collection properties. Just the dining and Uber credits nearly make up for the annual fee, but taking advantage of all three would more than offset the annual fee without eating into your rewards spending.

The Hotel Collection can earn you $100 back on qualifying dining, spa services, resort activities and more (depending on the property). You may squeeze value from the dining and food delivery credits more frequently, with the monthly Uber Cash the most flexible perk since it can also go toward rideshare travel if your card is linked to the Uber app. This provides rich, ongoing value and makes the American Express Gold one of the best cards for Uber.

Welcome offer: Good head start on your next trip

As a new cardholder, you can earn an impressive 60,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $6,000 in purchases within your first six months of card membership. Based on Bankrate's latest point valuations, this welcome offer could be worth around $1,200, which gives Amex points a value of around 2.0 cents per point on average when transferred to a high-value travel partner. Even redeemed through American Express, it could still be worth an impressive $600 at 1 cent per point.

This is a solid welcome offer, but the spending requirement is quite high compared to some competing cards. For example, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has an equally valuable welcome bonus (75,000 miles), requiring spending $4,000 in your first three months. However, the Amex Gold gives you more time to reach the spending requirement.