Amex Gold vs. Chase Sapphire Preferred

Key takeaways The American Express® Gold Card and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card are two of the top flexible rewards cards available.

Both cards are part of premier rewards programs, offering excellent earning potential on travel and dining expenses.

The right card for you depends on your spending habits, which type of rewards currency you prefer to earn and the amount you’re willing to pay for an annual fee.

When it comes to the best travel credit cards, the American Express® Gold Card and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card frequently make the cut. Both cards feature flexible ways to redeem rewards, plus they come with much lower annual fees than top-tier premium travel cards. They also offer boosted rewards in everyday categories, like dining and travel, so they can fit in well to many people’s wallets.

But which of these flexible rewards cards is best for you? That really depends on which categories you spend the most in, as well as which transfer partners you want access to. Read on to learn our take on how these two cards stack up.

Main Details

Cards American Express® Gold Card Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards points when you spend $6,000 on purchases within 6 months of account opening; for a limited time, you can also get 20% back in statement credits on eligible restaurant purchases for the first 6 months you have the card (up to $100 back, offer ends Nov. 6, 2024) Earn 60,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points when you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months of account opening; enjoy up to $300 in statement credits toward Chase TravelSM purchases during the first year after account opening Rewards rate 4X points on restaurant purchases worldwide (on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points)

4X points on U.S. supermarket purchases (on up to $25,000 in purchases per year, then 1X points)

3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel

2X points on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases through Amex Travel

1X points on other purchases 5X points on travel booked through Chase Travel5X points on Lyft rides (2X points for general travel and 3X point bonus, through March 2025)

5X points on purchases of Peloton equipment and accessories over $150 (25,000 total point maximum, through March 2025)

3X points on dining (including eligible delivery services), select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs)

2X points on other travel

1X points on other purchases Intro APR N/A N/A Annual fee $325 $95 Foreign transaction fees None None

Amex Gold Card vs. Chase Sapphire Preferred highlights

Comparing the Amex Gold Card and the Chase Sapphire Preferred can be tricky since these cards both earn points in top rewards programs. However, depending on the bonus category, one card may offer more value than the other.

Badge Icon Welcome bonus winner Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Why it won Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Rewards rate winner American Express® Gold Card Why it won Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Annual fee winner Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Why it won Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Foreign transaction fee winner Why they tied Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Introductory APR winner Why they tied Caret Down Icon

Which card earns the most?

So, which travel credit card choice will leave you with more rewards in the end? Your own points haul will depend on how much you spend and which categories you spend the most in. Consider the spending example below and how it might look the same (or different) based on your spending habits.

Credit Card Icon Amex Gold Card vs. Chase Sapphire Preferred spending example Let’s imagine you have a family of four with two adults and two kids. Additionally, say your average supermarket spending is about $1,224.70 per month (or $14,696.40 per year) on a moderate-spending plan, which is fairly close to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s report on the average cost of different food plans [PDF] Let’s also imagine that you spend $300 per month ($3,600 per year) at restaurants, $3,600 per year on airfare and $3,600 per year on hotels and other travel. You also spend $1,000 per month ($12,000 per year) on miscellaneous purchases. With the Amex Gold Card, you would earn a total of 103,185 Amex Membership Rewards points per year: 58,786 points at U.S. supermarkets

14,400 points on dining

10,800 points on directly-booked airfare or through American Express Travel

7,200 points on prepaid hotels and other eligible travel through American Express Travel

12,000 points on miscellaneous purchases With the Chase Sapphire Preferred, you would earn a total of 102,889 Chase Ultimate Rewards points per year: 44,089 points (assuming you purchase through online grocery services)

10,800 points on dining

18,000 points on airfare booked through Chase Travel

18,000 points on hotels and other travel booked through Chase Travel

12,000 points on miscellaneous purchases

Why should you get the Amex Gold Card?

The Amex Gold Card’s earning potential may make it seem like a marginal winner, but there are more reasons to consider this card over the Chase Sapphire Preferred.

Why should you get the Chase Sapphire Preferred?

If you’re intrigued by the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s rewards rates and earning potential, you should know there are even more reasons to sign up.

Additional benefits Caret Down Icon The Chase Sapphire Preferred comes with several unique perks. Cardholders will get up to $50 in annual statement credits for hotel stays purchased through Chase Travel, a 10 percent anniversary points bonus (terms apply) and 25 percent more points value for travel redemptions through Chase. Other benefits include a DoorDash DashPass membership for one year (offer expires Dec. 31, 2027), trip cancellation and interruption insurance, baggage delay insurance, trip delay reimbursement, travel and emergency assistance services, an auto rental collision damage waiver, purchase protection and extended warranty coverage on eligible items.

Redemption options Caret Down Icon Chase Ultimate Rewards points are notoriously easy to redeem, even for those who rarely travel. Redemption options include cash back, statement credits, gift cards, merchandise, Chase Experience events and travel. You can also pay with points on eligible Amazon.com orders or when you check out with Paypal. And remember, cardholders also get 25 percent more value when redeeming points for travel through Chase. The Chase Ultimate Rewards program also has its own unique list of airline and hotel transfer partners, which include Southwest Rapid Rewards, United MileagePlus, Marriott Bonvoy, World of Hyatt and more.

Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon The Chase Sapphire Preferred requires applicants to have a good to excellent credit score (670 to 850) to qualify for the card. However, you may have a better chance of approval if you have a FICO score of 700 or higher.

The bottom line

Both the Amex Gold Card and Chase Sapphire Preferred are worth considering if you spend a lot on travel and dining, with both cards offering flexible redemption options on the points you earn. However, the right card for you depends on which categories you spend the most in and how you plan to redeem your rewards.

That said, it never hurts to compare these cards with other top rewards cards, including other cards from Chase and American Express. With some research and comparison shopping, you may be able to find a card that can boost your rewards even more.