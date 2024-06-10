Delta SkyMiles Gold Card vs. Amex Gold
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.
Editor’s note: Some of the offers on this page may be expired. Check out our Best Credit Cards page for the most up-to-date offers for our favorite credit cards.
Picking a new credit card isn’t always easy, and that’s especially true when you’re trying to decide between airline credit cards and flexible travel credit cards. With co-branded airline cards, you may have the chance to score frequent flyer perks like free checked bags and priority boarding. However, flexible cards tend to come with more general benefits, and you can use your points in a multitude of ways.
One common card comparison is the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card versus the American Express® Gold Card. Both of these travel credit cards can be lucrative in their own right. However, they both shine (and fall short) in different areas.
If you like the idea of both cards but can’t seem to decide, read on to learn more — including how each one could help you score free travel and other perks.
Comparison overview
|Card
|Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card
|American Express Gold Card
|Welcome bonus
|65,000 bonus miles after spending $6,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months of account opening (offer ends 7/17)
|60,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $6,000 on purchases within 6 months of account opening
|Rewards rate
|
|
|Annual fee
|$0 the first year, then $150
|$250
Delta SkyMiles Gold vs. Amex Gold highlights
As you try to decide which one of these cards might work better for your needs, consider how each one stands out in the following categories:
Amex Gold
-
At a first glance, it might seem as if the Delta SkyMiles Gold card’s 65,000-mile welcome offer should win out over the Amex Gold’s 60,000 points. However, it’s worth noting that Delta SkyMiles Gold’s enhanced offering is only available for a limited time.
When the SkyMiles Gold card returns to its usual 40,000-mile welcome bonus, it will be worth $480, based on our valuation of miles earned in the Delta SkyMiles frequent flyer program of 1.2 cents, on average.
For comparison, points earned in the American Express Membership Rewards program can be worth up to 2.0 cents each. That makes its 40,000-mile welcome offer (earned after spending $2,000 in the first six months) worth $480.
Amex Gold
-
The earning rate on the American Express Gold Card is also far superior considering this card gives you 4X Membership Rewards points at restaurants worldwide (plus takeout and delivery services in the U.S.) and on up to $25,000 spent at U.S. supermarkets each year (then 1X points), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com and 1X points on everything else.
The Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card offers a maximum of 2X miles in its bonus categories, which include Delta purchases, spending at U.S. supermarkets and purchases at restaurants worldwide (including takeout and delivery in the U.S.).
Delta SkyMiles Gold
-
The Delta SkyMiles Gold wins in this category, considering it charges a $150 annual fee, which is waived the first year.
While the rewards categories above are important, you’ll spend a lot more to carry the Amex Gold Card than you will the Delta SkyMiles Gold. And, the Amex Gold Card’s $250 annual fee isn’t waived the first year.
Tie
-
Both cards tie in this category; neither one charges foreign transaction fees on purchases made outside the United States.
Which card earns the most?
The amount of rewards you can earn really depends on your spending habits and the way you use your card. However, the following spending example shows how much an average family might earn with either card.
Delta SkyMiles Gold vs. Amex Gold spending example
Imagine you’re the average family of four with two kids ages 12 and 13. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), you might spend an average of $17,232 per year ($1,436 per month) on groceries while following a moderate budget. Let’s also imagine you spend $4,800 per year ($400 per month) on dining out (including takeout and delivery), $4,000 on flights booked directly with Delta each year and $12,000 per year ($1,000 per month) on miscellaneous purchases. And, you use only the Delta SkyMiles Gold or Amex Gold for all of your spending.
With the Delta SkyMiles Gold, you would earn 64,064 miles—worth approximately $769 within a year—at a 1.2 cents average point valuation:
- 34,464 miles on U.S. supermarket spending
- 9,600 miles on dining out
- 8,000 miles on Delta flights
- 12,000 miles on other spending
With the American Express Gold Card, you would earn 112,128 Membership Rewards points—worth up to $2,243 — within a year, at a 2.0 cents average point valuation:
- 68,928 points on U.S. supermarket spending
- 19,200 points on dining out
- 12,000 points on Delta flights
- 12,000 points on other spending
Why should you get the Delta SkyMiles Gold?
With the prior spending example set aside, there are other compelling reasons to pick up the Delta SkyMiles Gold. Consider the following benefits and how they might work in your favor.
Additional benefits
Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card benefits include priority boarding, 20 percent back on in-flight purchases made with Delta and a free first checked bag. Considering checked bags with Delta start at $35 each (and the free first checked bag benefit applies to up to nine people on the same reservation), the average family of four could save $280 per round-trip flight with this perk alone if each person travels with a checked bag.
You’ll also receive a $200 Delta flight credit to be used for future travel after spending $10,000 in purchases on the card in a calendar year. Plus, you’ll get a $100 yearly statement credit for prepaid hotels or vacation rentals booked through Delta Stays.
In addition to its Delta-specific perks, the Delta SkyMiles Gold comes with some generic travel benefits, like baggage insurance and car rental loss and damage insurance, when you use your card to pay for the ticket or rental.
Redemption options
The Delta SkyMiles program lets you redeem your rewards for flights with Delta and SkyTeam partners to more than 1,000 destinations around the world. You can also redeem miles for seat upgrades, Delta Vacations, SkyMiles Experiences and more.
With the Delta SkyMiles Gold, you’ll receive 15% off when booking a Delta-operated award flight with miles through your SkyMiles account. The discount will be automatically reflected on eligible flights, but doesn’t apply to partner-operated flights or taxes and fees.
Recommended credit score
Individuals need good or excellent credit to qualify for the Delta SkyMiles Gold. This typically entails a FICO credit score of 670 or higher, although individuals with scores of 700 or better may be more likely to qualify.
Why should you get the Amex Gold?
While it charges a $250 annual fee, there are plenty of reasons the Amex Gold is well worth it. Consider the following perks the card offers:
Additional benefits
Amex Gold benefits include an annual dining credit worth up to $120 (up to $10 monthly, enrollment required) for purchases made at select merchants, a hotel experience credit worth up to $100 when you book at least two consecutive nights with The Hotel Collection and up to $120 annually in Uber Cash ($10 per month). Cardholders also qualify for extended warranties on eligible items that come with a manufacturer’s warranty as well as purchase protection against damage or theft. The card also comes with travel protections like baggage insurance and car rental loss and damage insurance.
Redemption options
American Express Membership Rewards points are considerably more flexible than Delta SkyMiles. You can use these points to book flights and other travel through American Express Travel, but you can also transfer your points at a (typically) 1:1 ratio to American Express’s transfer partners — a list that includes Delta as well as other frequent flyer and hotel loyalty programs.
Other redemption options include gift cards, merchandise, statement credits and more. However, these options typically offer far lower value than redeeming your points for travel.
Recommended credit score
Individuals need good or excellent credit to qualify for the Amex Gold. This typically entails a FICO credit score of 670 or higher, although individuals with scores of 700 or better may be more likely to qualify.
The bottom line
There are plenty of reasons to consider either of these popular travel credit cards, but the right option for you boils down to the annual fee you’re comfortable with and the perks you want the most. While the Delta SkyMiles Gold stands out in terms of the Delta-specific benefits you get, the Amex Gold offers a better earning rate on everyday purchases, more flexible rewards and dining-related perks.
Note that if you haven’t had these cards already, you could potentially sign up for both and get the best of both worlds. There are also other American Express credit cards to check out, as well as a handful of Delta Air Lines credit cards worth exploring.
Related Articles
Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card: Best ways to spend the welcome bonus
Why I love the Delta SkyMiles Gold
Is the Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card worth it?
Delta SkyMiles Gold vs. Delta SkyMiles Platinum