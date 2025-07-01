Skip to Main Content

Chase Sapphire Reserve vs. Amex Platinum Card

Published on July 01, 2025

Key takeaways

  • If you’re looking for a premium travel credit card with transferable points, the newly refreshed Chase Sapphire Reserve® and The Platinum Card® from American Express should be at the top of your list.
  • Both cards offer elevated travel benefits like airport lounge access, a fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck membership and annual statement credits that can help make up for their annual fees.
  • Since many of the cardholder benefits from these two premium cards overlap, there’s a good chance you’ll want one of them but not both.

If you ask rewards enthusiasts which travel credit cards are most sought after today, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and The Platinum Card® from American Express are usually the ones that come to mind. Both offer stellar rewards, flexible redemption options and an array of luxury perks to help you upgrade your travel experience.

You’ll also have to fork over a hefty annual fee for each card — $795 for the recently updated Chase Sapphire Reserve and $695 for the Amex Platinum. While the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Amex Platinum can both be valuable in terms of their cardholder benefits and rewards programs, many of their offerings overlap (like airport lounge access and annual travel credits).

So, how do you decide between the Amex Platinum and Chase Sapphire Reserve? Read on to see which factors you should consider when deciding which travel credit card would leave you better off.

Main details

As you compare the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Platinum Card from American Express, here are the main details to consider:

Cards Chase Sapphire Reserve® The Platinum Card® from American Express
Welcome bonus
  • Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
  • You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
Rewards rate
  • 8X points on all purchases made through Chase Travel
  • 4X points on flights and hotels booked direct
  • 5X points on Lyft purchases (through September 30, 2027)
  • 3X points on dining worldwide
  • 1X points on all other purchases
  • 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel (on up to $500,000 per calendar year)
  • 5X points on prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel
  • 2X points on eligible prepaid travel expenses through American Express Travel (terms apply)
  • 1X points on all other purchases
Annual fee $795 $695

Chase Sapphire Reserve vs. Amex Platinum highlights

Both of these top travel credit cards come with flexible rewards programs and an array of important travel perks, but they’re not necessarily equal cards. Here’s how they compare:

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

  • At the moment, the Chase Sapphire Reserve is offering 100,000 points plus a $500 Chase Travel promo credit when you sign up and spend $5,000 on purchases within three months of account opening. This bonus is the highest we have seen on this card since it was first introduced.

    While the refreshed version of this card will only give you 1 cent per point for most travel booked with points through Chase, a new program called Points Boost can help you get 2X value for rewards when booking select flights and hotels through Chase Travel. This means the point bonus on this card can be worth $1,000 in airfare or hotel stays through the portal, or $2,000 in travel if you make a Points Boost selection.

    In contrast, the Amex Platinum has changed how it offers welcome bonuses. Instead of providing the majority of applicants the same amount, Amex is offering each applicant a personalized welcome bonus that’s dependent on your creditworthiness and other factors. At the time of writing, you may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. However, these Amex welcome offers vary, and you may not be eligible for an offer at all.

    Your points are worth 1 cent apiece when you book airfare through American Express Travel, bringing the potential welcome bonus value for travel through Amex to $1,750 — considerably more than the Sapphire Reserve. Plus, according to Bankrate points valuations, both Amex Membership Rewards points and Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth an average of 2 cents each when transferred to partners. This means the bonus on the Amex Platinum can be worth an average of $3,500 for premium travel redemptions, whereas the Chase Sapphire Reserve bonus can be worth up to $2,000.

    So, if the Amex bonus is potentially that much higher, why does the Sapphire Reserve win this round? Because there’s no guarantee that you’ll get an offer that high — or even an offer at all — from Amex.

Which card earns the most?

The main reason to sign up for either of these cards is to earn rewards and score important travel perks. But which credit card will lead to the highest return overall? That really depends on your spending style and how much you spend over the course of any given year.

While the Amex Platinum could be beneficial for someone who spends a lot on airfare and hotels (particularly when booked through American Express Travel), the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s rewards rates on purchases booked through its travel portal will likely push the earnings you could reap to the top.

Spending example

Imagine you travel a lot and charge most of your travel and personal expenses on a credit card each year. Here’s an example of what your monthly spending might look like if that were the case:

  • $2,000 on regular purchases (such as utility bills, groceries and gas)
  • $900 on airfare booked through Chase or American Express Travel
  • $600 on hotel stays booked through Chase or American Express Travel
  • $200 on rental cars

With this spending example, you would earn 14,200 Chase Ultimate Rewards points for the month with the Chase Sapphire Reserve or 9,900 points for the month with the Amex Platinum. The chart below shows how those rewards rates break out by category:

Amount spent Chase Sapphire Reserve Amex Platinum
Regular purchases $2,000 2,000 points 2,000 points
Airfare $900 7,200 points if booked through Chase Travel 4,500 points if booked through American Express Travel
Hotel stays $600 4,800 points on hotel stays booked through Chase Travel 3,000 points if booked through American Express Travel
Rental cars $200 200 on rental cars booked directly 400 points on rental cars booked through American Express Travel
Total: $3,700 per month 14,200 points 9,900 points

With this example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve leaves you ahead. It’s important to understand, however, that this card only gives you its top rewards rate (8X points) on travel booked through Chase. You also get 4X points on airfare and hotels booked directly, and only 1X points on all other travel purchases and other spending. This means you’ll have a lot less flexibility and the potential to get a great deal, but the same could be said for the Amex Platinum, too.

With the Amex Platinum, you only earn 5X points on airfare booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel and 2X points on other eligible prepaid travel through the portal. If you book hotels directly or through a third party travel booking site, you’ll earn just 1X points per dollar spent.

Why should you get the Chase Sapphire Reserve?

The Chase Sapphire Reserve is best for those who want to earn 8X points on travel booked through Chase and 4X points on airfare and hotel stays booked directly. And since you can get 2X value on rewards when redeeming for travel through Chase and using the Points Boost program, this card can make sense if you’re flexible with your travel plans.

Plus, because you’ll earn 5X points on Lyft purchases (through September 30, 2027), the Chase Sapphire Reserve would be worth it for anyone who uses this rideshare company frequently — especially for long and expensive rides.

Why should you get the Amex Platinum?

The Amex Platinum is best for frequent travelers who are able to book airfare and hotels through American Express Travel. This card is also ideal for people who want the broadest airport lounge access available, as well as those who frequently use Uber or Uber Eats.

The bottom line

Of these two elite credit cards, which will leave you better off? The answer primarily depends on which categories you spend the most money in each month, which airline and hotel partners make the most sense for your regular travel plans and which card benefits you find the most valuable.

Overall, the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s rewards rates outshine the Amex Platinum, and the benefits are comparable when you take into account the annual fees. Still, you should continue your research to see which of these cards might work better for your individual needs by using Bankrate’s card comparison tool. And don’t forget to also compare these cards to other top rewards cards, including other Chase credit cards and Amex credit cards.

