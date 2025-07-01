We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
Holly Johnson writes expert content on personal finance, credit cards, loyalty and insurance topics. In addition to writing for Bankrate and CreditCards.com, Johnson does ongoing work for clients that include CNN, Forbes Advisor, LendingTree, Time Magazine and more.
If you’re looking for a premium travel credit card with transferable points, the newly refreshed Chase Sapphire Reserve® and The Platinum Card® from American Express should be at the top of your list.
Both cards offer elevated travel benefits like airport lounge access, a fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck membership and annual statement credits that can help make up for their annual fees.
Since many of the cardholder benefits from these two premium cards overlap, there’s a good chance you’ll want one of them but not both.
If you ask rewards enthusiasts which travel credit cards are most sought after today, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and The Platinum Card® from American Express are usually the ones that come to mind. Both offer stellar rewards, flexible redemption options and an array of luxury perks to help you upgrade your travel experience.
You’ll also have to fork over a hefty annual fee for each card — $795 for the recently updated Chase Sapphire Reserve and $695 for the Amex Platinum. While the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Amex Platinum can both be valuable in terms of their cardholder benefits and rewards programs, many of their offerings overlap (like airport lounge access and annual travel credits).
So, how do you decide between the Amex Platinum and Chase Sapphire Reserve? Read on to see which factors you should consider when deciding which travel credit card would leave you better off.
Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
Rewards rate
8X points on all purchases made through Chase Travel
4X points on flights and hotels booked direct
5X points on Lyft purchases (through September 30, 2027)
3X points on dining worldwide
1X points on all other purchases
5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel (on up to $500,000 per calendar year)
5X points on prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel
2X points on eligible prepaid travel expenses through American Express Travel (terms apply)
1X points on all other purchases
Annual fee
$795
$695
Chase Sapphire Reserve vs. Amex Platinum highlights
At the moment, the Chase Sapphire Reserve is offering 100,000 points plus a $500 Chase Travel promo credit when you sign up and spend $5,000 on purchases within three months of account opening. This bonus is the highest we have seen on this card since it was first introduced.
While the refreshed version of this card will only give you 1 cent per point for most travel booked with points through Chase, a new program called Points Boost can help you get 2X value for rewards when booking select flights and hotels through Chase Travel. This means the point bonus on this card can be worth $1,000 in airfare or hotel stays through the portal, or $2,000 in travel if you make a Points Boost selection.
In contrast, the Amex Platinum has changed how it offers welcome bonuses. Instead of providing the majority of applicants the same amount, Amex is offering each applicant a personalized welcome bonus that’s dependent on your creditworthiness and other factors. At the time of writing, you may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. However, these Amex welcome offers vary, and you may not be eligible for an offer at all.
Your points are worth 1 cent apiece when you book airfare through American Express Travel, bringing the potential welcome bonus value for travel through Amex to $1,750 — considerably more than the Sapphire Reserve. Plus, according to Bankrate points valuations, both Amex Membership Rewards points and Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth an average of 2 cents each when transferred to partners. This means the bonus on the Amex Platinum can be worth an average of $3,500 for premium travel redemptions, whereas the Chase Sapphire Reserve bonus can be worth up to $2,000.
So, if the Amex bonus is potentially that much higher, why does the Sapphire Reserve win this round? Because there’s no guarantee that you’ll get an offer that high — or even an offer at all — from Amex.
Rewards rate winner
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
The best travel card for earning ongoing rewards depends on which categories you spend the most in and how much you spend each month.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve offers:
8X points on Chase Travel purchases
4X points on flights and hotels booked directly
5X points on Lyft purchases (through September 30, 2027)
3X points on dining
1X points on all other purchases
The Amex Platinum provides:
5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel (on up to $500,000 per calendar year)
5X points on prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel
2X points on other eligible prepaid travel through American Express Travel
1X points on all other purchases
With that in mind, the Chase Sapphire Reserve can boost your rewards earnings more than the Amex Platinum since the former offers higher rewards rates in numerous categories. Plus, your Ultimate Rewards points can be worth 2X as much with the card’s new Points Boost program.
However, it’s worth noting that the updated version of the Chase Sapphire Reserve no longer offers 50% more value for points for all travel redeemed through Chase.
Annual fee winner
The Platinum Card® from American Express
If you’re looking to get more value from the money you spend, you should look for a card that offers more perks for a lower annual fee. While the Amex Platinum’s $695 annual fee is on the high side, the annual fee on the refreshed Chase Sapphire Reserve is now at $795.
Also note that the authorized user fee on the Chase Sapphire Reserve was increased from $75 to $195 on the updated version of the card. That puts it on par with the authorized user fee on the Amex Platinum, which is also $195.
That said, paying the annual fee on the Chase Sapphire Reserve could still be worth it, especially if you’re eligible to sign up and earn the welcome bonus. After all, the new cardmember bonus can easily be worth $1,000 to $2,000 in travel, whether you use points to book through the portal or you transfer rewards to Chase airline and hotel partners for a premium travel redemption.
The $500 Chase Travel promo credit that’s in the welcome offer right now is even more icing on the cake, and it makes paying the annual fee an even better deal the first year.
Both the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Amex Platinum provide some of the best travel perks on the market. While the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s credits may be easier for some cardholders to maximize than the Amex Platinum’s credits, the Amex Platinum evens the score with access to more airport lounges (including some of the most luxurious lounges available). Therefore, for this category, it’s a tie.
Cardholder perks currently available with the Amex Platinum include (but are not limited to):
Up to $200 in airline fee credits per year for incidentals with a qualifying airline
Up to $200 in credits per year for eligible, prepaid hotel bookings at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection properties (via American Express Travel, minimum stay of 2 nights)
Up to $200 in Uber credits per year for rides and delivery ($15 per month, plus $20 more in December)
Up to $240 in digital entertainment credits (up to $20 monthly)
$155 annual credit for Walmart+ membership ($12.95 available as a statement credit each month when you use your Platinum Card to pay; subject to auto-renewal; Plus Up benefits not eligible)
$100 credit for Saks Fifth Avenue (given out biannually in increments of $50)
$199 credit toward CLEAR Plus membership
Global Dining Access with Resy
Cardholder perks currently available with the Chase Sapphire Reserve include:
$300 annual travel credit
$500 hotel credit for stays with The Edit (given out in a $250 credit twice per year)
IHG One Rewards Platinum Elite status
Complimentary Access to Reserve Travel Designers
Fee credit up to $120 for Global Entry, NEXUS or TSA PreCheck membership every four years
$300 annual dining credit and primetime reservations at Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables (given out in a $150 credit twice per year)
$250 annual value through complimentary subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Music
DoorDash DashPass membership
$300 in DoorDash promos annually
$300 in StubHub credits (given out in a $150 credit twice per year)
$120 in Lyft credits annually (given out in monthly credits of $10)
$120 in credits toward eligible Peloton purchases (given out in monthly credits of $10)
Chase Sapphire Reserve users can also unlock additional perks with $75,000 in card spending each year, including:
IHG One Rewards Diamond Elite status
Southwest Airlines A-List status
$500 Southwest Airlines credit when booked through Chase Travel
$250 credit to the Shops at Chase
Both the Amex Platinum and Chase Sapphire Reserve include airport lounge access to help reduce the stress of travel. The Chase Sapphire Reserve’s Priority Pass Select membership gives you access to over 1,300 lounges and experiences around the world plus membership to Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club in select airports. In comparison, the Amex Platinum offers more extensive airport lounge access since it includes Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership, Centurion Lounge membership, Delta Sky Club access when you fly Delta and more.
You may also notice that both cards offer up to a $120 statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. However, the Amex Platinum takes it a step further with up to $199 in statement credits for CLEAR Plus membership, which can help you speed through security checkpoints at participating airports.
Which card earns the most?
The main reason to sign up for either of these cards is to earn rewards and score important travel perks. But which credit card will lead to the highest return overall? That really depends on your spending style and how much you spend over the course of any given year.
While the Amex Platinum could be beneficial for someone who spends a lot on airfare and hotels (particularly when booked through American Express Travel), the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s rewards rates on purchases booked through its travel portal will likely push the earnings you could reap to the top.
Spending example
Imagine you travel a lot and charge most of your travel and personal expenses on a credit card each year. Here’s an example of what your monthly spending might look like if that were the case:
$2,000 on regular purchases (such as utility bills, groceries and gas)
$900 on airfare booked through Chase or American Express Travel
$600 on hotel stays booked through Chase or American Express Travel
$200 on rental cars
With this spending example, you would earn 14,200 Chase Ultimate Rewards points for the month with the Chase Sapphire Reserve or 9,900 points for the month with the Amex Platinum. The chart below shows how those rewards rates break out by category:
Amount spent
Chase Sapphire Reserve
Amex Platinum
Regular purchases
$2,000
2,000 points
2,000 points
Airfare
$900
7,200 points if booked through Chase Travel
4,500 points if booked through American Express Travel
Hotel stays
$600
4,800 points on hotel stays booked through Chase Travel
3,000 points if booked through American Express Travel
Rental cars
$200
200 on rental cars booked directly
400 points on rental cars booked through American Express Travel
Total:
$3,700 per month
14,200 points
9,900 points
With this example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve leaves you ahead. It’s important to understand, however, that this card only gives you its top rewards rate (8X points) on travel booked through Chase. You also get 4X points on airfare and hotels booked directly, and only 1X points on all other travel purchases and other spending. This means you’ll have a lot less flexibility and the potential to get a great deal, but the same could be said for the Amex Platinum, too.
With the Amex Platinum, you only earn 5X points on airfare booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel and 2X points on other eligible prepaid travel through the portal. If you book hotels directly or through a third party travel booking site, you’ll earn just 1X points per dollar spent.
Why should you get the Chase Sapphire Reserve?
The Chase Sapphire Reserve is best for those who want to earn 8X points on travel booked through Chase and 4X points on airfare and hotel stays booked directly. And since you can get 2X value on rewards when redeeming for travel through Chase and using the Points Boost program, this card can make sense if you’re flexible with your travel plans.
Plus, because you’ll earn 5X points on Lyft purchases (through September 30, 2027), the Chase Sapphire Reserve would be worth it for anyone who uses this rideshare company frequently — especially for long and expensive rides.
Chase Sapphire Reserve benefits include a Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership, up to a $120 credit toward Global Entry, NEXUS or TSA PreCheck membership (once every 4 years) and a $300 annual travel credit. A range of new credits were also added when the card was refreshed in June of 2025, including credits for hotel stays at The Edit, purchases at StubHub, Apple TV and Apple Music purchases, a credit for eligible dining purchases and more.
When redeeming rewards for travel through the Chase Travel portal, you’ll get 1 cent per point for most redemptions. You can also get 2X value for travel when redeeming for Points Boost offers. Other redemption options include gift cards, cash back, statement credits, merchandise, experiences and points transfers to Chase travel partners.
You’ll need excellent credit to qualify for this credit card, which typically means having a FICO score of 740 or higher.
Why should you get the Amex Platinum?
The Amex Platinum is best for frequent travelers who are able to book airfare and hotels through American Express Travel. This card is also ideal for people who want the broadest airport lounge access available, as well as those who frequently use Uber or Uber Eats.
The Amex Platinum comes with many benefits and credits. Cardmembers can receive up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid bookings (via American Express Travel) at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection properties (minimum 2-night stay).
This card also comes with up to $200 in Uber credits per year, but you should know these credits are doled out in increments of $15 per month (plus an extra $20 in December). They also don’t roll over from month to month. You’ll also get up to $200 in annual airline fee credits good for incidental airline purchases, although you’ll have to select a single airline to apply the credit to at the beginning of each year.
Other credits include:
Up to $240 annually in digital entertainment credits (up to $20 per month)
Up to $300 in Equinox fitness membership credits per year (credited annually, see offer terms for details)
Up to $100 for Saks Fifth Avenue purchases annually ($50 for January through June and $50 for July through December)
Up to $155 (plus applicable taxes) per year in Walmart+ membership credits (as a $12.95 statement credit each month when you use your Platinum Card to pay; subject to auto-renewal; Plus Up benefits not eligible)
Additionally, the Amex Platinum offers up to $199 in credits for CLEAR Plus membership, plus statement credits to cover Global Entry or TSA PreCheck membership fees (up to $120 statement credit once every 4 years toward Global Entry fees or up to $85 every 4.5 years toward TSA PreCheck). The Amex Platinum also has a much broader airport lounge program than the Chase Sapphire Reserve: You’ll get the same Priority Pass Select membership plus access to American Express Centurion Lounges, Delta Sky Club when you fly with Delta and more.
To sweeten the deal further, this card provides automatic Hilton Honors Gold Elite status and Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status (enrollment required). You’ll also get important travel card protections like trip delay insurance, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, baggage delay insurance and car rental loss and damage insurance.
You can use American Express Membership Rewards points to book travel directly through the American Express Travel portal, although you’ll only get 1 cent per point in value when you use the portal to book airfare. If you book hotels, cruises or rental cars through the travel portal, you can expect to get just 0.7 cents per point in value.
Amex credit cards that earn Membership Rewards points also let you transfer rewards to a range of hotel and airline partners, some of which overlap with Chase Ultimate Rewards. As with Chase points, according to Bankrate’s most recent calculations, transferring your Amex Membership Rewards to a travel partner stands to net you an average of up to 2.0 cents per point. You can also cash in your points for gift cards, statement credits and shopping with select merchants, though you’ll get less than 1 cent per point in value if you use one of these redemption methods.
You’ll need good to excellent credit to qualify for this credit card, which typically means having a FICO score of 670 or higher.
The bottom line
Of these two elite credit cards, which will leave you better off? The answer primarily depends on which categories you spend the most money in each month, which airline and hotel partners make the most sense for your regular travel plans and which card benefits you find the most valuable.
Overall, the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s rewards rates outshine the Amex Platinum, and the benefits are comparable when you take into account the annual fees. Still, you should continue your research to see which of these cards might work better for your individual needs by using Bankrate’s card comparison tool. And don’t forget to also compare these cards to other top rewards cards, including other Chase credit cards and Amex credit cards.
Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company.
