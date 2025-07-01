Key takeaways If you’re looking for a premium travel credit card with transferable points, the newly refreshed Chase Sapphire Reserve® and The Platinum Card® from American Express should be at the top of your list.

Both cards offer elevated travel benefits like airport lounge access, a fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck membership and annual statement credits that can help make up for their annual fees.

Since many of the cardholder benefits from these two premium cards overlap, there’s a good chance you’ll want one of them but not both.

If you ask rewards enthusiasts which travel credit cards are most sought after today, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and The Platinum Card® from American Express are usually the ones that come to mind. Both offer stellar rewards, flexible redemption options and an array of luxury perks to help you upgrade your travel experience.

You’ll also have to fork over a hefty annual fee for each card — $795 for the recently updated Chase Sapphire Reserve and $695 for the Amex Platinum. While the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Amex Platinum can both be valuable in terms of their cardholder benefits and rewards programs, many of their offerings overlap (like airport lounge access and annual travel credits).

So, how do you decide between the Amex Platinum and Chase Sapphire Reserve? Read on to see which factors you should consider when deciding which travel credit card would leave you better off.

Main details

As you compare the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Platinum Card from American Express , here are the main details to consider:

Cards Chase Sapphire Reserve® The Platinum Card® from American Express Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Rewards rate 8X points on all purchases made through Chase Travel

4X points on flights and hotels booked direct

5X points on Lyft purchases (through September 30, 2027)

3X points on dining worldwide

1X points on all other purchases 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel (on up to $500,000 per calendar year)

5X points on prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel

2X points on eligible prepaid travel expenses through American Express Travel (terms apply)

1X points on all other purchases Annual fee $795 $695

Chase Sapphire Reserve vs. Amex Platinum highlights

Both of these top travel credit cards come with flexible rewards programs and an array of important travel perks, but they’re not necessarily equal cards. Here’s how they compare:

Badge Icon Welcome bonus winner Chase Sapphire Reserve® Why it won Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Rewards rate winner Chase Sapphire Reserve® Why it won Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Annual fee winner The Platinum Card® from American Express Why it won Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Foreign transaction fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Cardholder perks winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down Icon

Which card earns the most?

The main reason to sign up for either of these cards is to earn rewards and score important travel perks. But which credit card will lead to the highest return overall? That really depends on your spending style and how much you spend over the course of any given year.

While the Amex Platinum could be beneficial for someone who spends a lot on airfare and hotels (particularly when booked through American Express Travel), the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s rewards rates on purchases booked through its travel portal will likely push the earnings you could reap to the top.

Spending example

Imagine you travel a lot and charge most of your travel and personal expenses on a credit card each year. Here’s an example of what your monthly spending might look like if that were the case:

$2,000 on regular purchases (such as utility bills, groceries and gas)



$900 on airfare booked through Chase or American Express Travel



$600 on hotel stays booked through Chase or American Express Travel



$200 on rental cars



With this spending example, you would earn 14,200 Chase Ultimate Rewards points for the month with the Chase Sapphire Reserve or 9,900 points for the month with the Amex Platinum. The chart below shows how those rewards rates break out by category:

Amount spent Chase Sapphire Reserve Amex Platinum Regular purchases $2,000 2,000 points 2,000 points Airfare $900 7,200 points if booked through Chase Travel 4,500 points if booked through American Express Travel Hotel stays $600 4,800 points on hotel stays booked through Chase Travel 3,000 points if booked through American Express Travel Rental cars $200 200 on rental cars booked directly 400 points on rental cars booked through American Express Travel Total: $3,700 per month 14,200 points 9,900 points

With this example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve leaves you ahead. It’s important to understand, however, that this card only gives you its top rewards rate (8X points) on travel booked through Chase. You also get 4X points on airfare and hotels booked directly, and only 1X points on all other travel purchases and other spending. This means you’ll have a lot less flexibility and the potential to get a great deal, but the same could be said for the Amex Platinum, too.

With the Amex Platinum, you only earn 5X points on airfare booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel and 2X points on other eligible prepaid travel through the portal. If you book hotels directly or through a third party travel booking site, you’ll earn just 1X points per dollar spent.

Why should you get the Chase Sapphire Reserve?

The Chase Sapphire Reserve is best for those who want to earn 8X points on travel booked through Chase and 4X points on airfare and hotel stays booked directly. And since you can get 2X value on rewards when redeeming for travel through Chase and using the Points Boost program, this card can make sense if you’re flexible with your travel plans.

Plus, because you’ll earn 5X points on Lyft purchases (through September 30, 2027), the Chase Sapphire Reserve would be worth it for anyone who uses this rideshare company frequently — especially for long and expensive rides.

Additional benefits Caret Down Icon Chase Sapphire Reserve benefits include a Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership, up to a $120 credit toward Global Entry, NEXUS or TSA PreCheck membership (once every 4 years) and a $300 annual travel credit. A range of new credits were also added when the card was refreshed in June of 2025, including credits for hotel stays at The Edit, purchases at StubHub, Apple TV and Apple Music purchases, a credit for eligible dining purchases and more. You’ll also get a handful of important travel insurance benefits like: Trip cancellation/interruption insurance Auto rental collision damage waivers Trip delay reimbursements Lost luggage reimbursements Emergency evacuation and transportation coverage Other benefits include purchase protection, return protection and extended warranty coverage.

Redemption options Caret Down Icon When redeeming rewards for travel through the Chase Travel portal, you’ll get 1 cent per point for most redemptions. You can also get 2X value for travel when redeeming for Points Boost offers. Other redemption options include gift cards, cash back, statement credits, merchandise, experiences and points transfers to Chase travel partners

Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon You’ll need excellent credit to qualify for this credit card, which typically means having a FICO score of 740 or higher.

Why should you get the Amex Platinum?

The Amex Platinum is best for frequent travelers who are able to book airfare and hotels through American Express Travel. This card is also ideal for people who want the broadest airport lounge access available, as well as those who frequently use Uber or Uber Eats .

Additional benefits Caret Down Icon The Amex Platinum comes with many benefits and credits. Cardmembers can receive up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid bookings (via American Express Travel) at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection properties (minimum 2-night stay). This card also comes with up to $200 in Uber credits per year, but you should know these credits are doled out in increments of $15 per month (plus an extra $20 in December). They also don’t roll over from month to month. You’ll also get up to $200 in annual airline fee credits good for incidental airline purchases, although you’ll have to select a single airline to apply the credit to at the beginning of each year. Other credits include: Up to $240 annually in digital entertainment credits (up to $20 per month) Up to $300 in Equinox fitness membership credits per year (credited annually, see offer terms for details) Up to $100 for Saks Fifth Avenue purchases annually ($50 for January through June and $50 for July through December) Up to $155 (plus applicable taxes) per year in Walmart+ membership credits (as a $12.95 statement credit each month when you use your Platinum Card to pay; subject to auto-renewal; Plus Up benefits not eligible) Additionally, the Amex Platinum offers up to $199 in credits for CLEAR Plus membership, plus statement credits to cover Global Entry or TSA PreCheck membership fees (up to $120 statement credit once every 4 years toward Global Entry fees or up to $85 every 4.5 years toward TSA PreCheck). The Amex Platinum also has a much broader airport lounge program than the Chase Sapphire Reserve: You’ll get the same Priority Pass Select membership plus access to American Express Centurion Lounges, Delta Sky Club when you fly with Delta and more. To sweeten the deal further, this card provides automatic Hilton Honors Gold Elite status and Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status (enrollment required). You’ll also get important travel card protections like trip delay insurance, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, baggage delay insurance and car rental loss and damage insurance.

Redemption options Caret Down Icon You can use American Express Membership Rewards points to book travel directly through the American Express Travel portal, although you’ll only get 1 cent per point in value when you use the portal to book airfare. If you book hotels, cruises or rental cars through the travel portal, you can expect to get just 0.7 cents per point in value. Amex credit cards that earn Membership Rewards points also let you transfer rewards to a range of hotel and airline partners, some of which overlap with Chase Ultimate Rewards. As with Chase points, according to Bankrate’s most recent calculations, transferring your Amex Membership Rewards to a travel partner stands to net you an average of up to 2.0 cents per point. You can also cash in your points for gift cards, statement credits and shopping with select merchants, though you’ll get less than 1 cent per point in value if you use one of these redemption methods.

Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon You’ll need good to excellent credit to qualify for this credit card, which typically means having a FICO score of 670 or higher.

The bottom line

Of these two elite credit cards , which will leave you better off? The answer primarily depends on which categories you spend the most money in each month, which airline and hotel partners make the most sense for your regular travel plans and which card benefits you find the most valuable.

Overall, the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s rewards rates outshine the Amex Platinum, and the benefits are comparable when you take into account the annual fees. Still, you should continue your research to see which of these cards might work better for your individual needs by using Bankrate’s card comparison tool . And don’t forget to also compare these cards to other top rewards cards , including other Chase credit cards and Amex credit cards .

Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company.