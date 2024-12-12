Over the last few years, especially since the pandemic, food delivery apps have grown from relative obscurity to a ubiquitous powerhouse industry and an essential part of many people’s everyday lives.

Many credit card issuers are now leveraging the popularity of these services and partnering with food delivery apps to offer cardholders extra benefits. The best credit cards for food delivery are also typically found among our best credit cards for restaurants or best grocery rewards cards , meaning you’ll earn even more rewards on those purchases.

Top credit cards for food delivery

Best for Doordash Chase Sapphire Reserve® Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros You can earn up to $25 in monthly discounts from DoorDash, which can help offset the card’s high annual fee. You’ll earn an elevated rate on DoorDash purchases with this card. Cons The higher promo credit doesn’t work on restaurant orders, limiting its usefulness. You’ll only get DashPass benefits when you use your Sapphire Reserve to pay.



Best for Grubhub American Express® Gold Card Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5 4.9 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros In addition to the Grubhub credit, you can earn several hundred dollars of food-related credits with this card. The high earning rate for restaurants makes this card one of the top choice for dining and takeout spending. Cons The $325 annual fee may be difficult to justify if you don’t utilize the card’s many monthly statement credits. The card may not be as widely accepted internationally as Visa or Mastercard.



Best for Uber Eats The Platinum Card® from American Express Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros Maximizing the card’s numerous perks and credits can provide a substantial return in value in many different categories. This card is one of the top premium travel cards due to excellent travel benefits and plentiful statement credits. Cons The $695 annual fee is among the highest on any card and may not be worth it for many people. The card lacks everyday bonus spending categories, limiting its value.



Best for Instacart Instacart Mastercard® Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros Instacart offers a wide variety of retailers from which you can order to earn top rates. The card comes with surprisingly good travel and shopping protections. Cons Earning rates outside of Instacart purchases are mediocre compared to other cards in similar categories. Instacart charges many extra fees that can reduce your reward earnings.



Best for Amazon Fresh Prime Visa Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros Prime members can get exceptional value from this card on almost any purchase. The card stands out from other store cards with superior benefits and earnings outside Amazon-related purchases. Cons While technically a no-annual-fee card, the need for Amazon Prime membership makes this card cost at least $139 per year. The card doesn’t earn good reward rates outside of the Amazon family.



How to choose the best credit cards for food delivery

While food delivery perks are a welcome addition to the best credit cards for food delivery, the best choices should offer you much more than that. Here are some things to consider when deciding which card works best for you.

Determine your delivery needs. Consider whether you just want to order takeout or have groceries or other household items delivered. Every app covers a different set of bases regarding the merchants it offers.

Consider whether you just want to order takeout or have groceries or other household items delivered. Every app covers a different set of bases regarding the merchants it offers. Look at the fees charged per delivery. Each app has a different fee structure. Depending on where you shop, some charge more for delivery and service fees. You’ll also want to consider whether a subscription fee is worth it and what you’d get in return. If you do pay for a subscription, make sure the discounts, reduced fees, and the amount you’ll use the service justify the added cost.

Each app has a different fee structure. Depending on where you shop, some charge more for delivery and service fees. You’ll also want to consider whether a subscription fee is worth it and what you’d get in return. If you do pay for a subscription, make sure the discounts, reduced fees, and the amount you’ll use the service justify the added cost. Assess the annual fee and the benefits. The benefits and reward rates should provide more value than the annual fee to ensure the cost is worth it . Review this assessment periodically to ensure you always get the most value from your card.

The benefits and reward rates should provide more value than the annual fee to ensure . Review this assessment periodically to ensure you always get the most value from your card. Consider spending and travel needs. Food delivery perks should be just one of many reasons you choose a credit card . Consider where you spend the most money and what kind of travel needs you have to see which additional benefits and reward categories best align with your overall needs.

Food delivery perks should be just one of many reasons you . Consider where you spend the most money and what kind of travel needs you have to see which additional benefits and reward categories best align with your overall needs. Figure out how you’ll use the rewards. While cash back from cards is easier to redeem, you may potentially get more value from cards earning points. Take a look at how you can redeem points and see whether opportunities for extra value present themselves.

Maximizing the best credit cards for food delivery

The best way to maximize the value of your credit card for food delivery is to take advantage of welcome offers and additional perks. Using Bankrate’s valuations to assess the value of point currencies and welcome offers, here’s a comparison of how much you can earn in credits with each of our choices.

For this comparison, first-year value includes our valuation of the current welcome offer plus any credits earned only in the first year. Ongoing maximum value includes any tangible statement credit earned over the year, including maximizing food delivery promos. Credits that aren’t earned annually, like Global Entry and TSA PreCheck , are divided into an annual portion.

Card First-year value Maximum ongoing value Annual fee

Chase Sapphire Reserve® $1,200 $630 $550

American Express® Gold Card $1,200 $424 $325

The Platinum Card® from American Express $1,600 $1,624 $695

Instacart Mastercard® $50 $0 $0

Prime Visa $200 $0 $139 (cost of Amazon Prime membership)

The significant difference is the lack of ongoing value from the co-branded options compared to the cards with flexible point currencies. While those choices provide much more flexibility and broad value, the co-branded options are still valuable for people who frequently utilize Instacart or Amazon.

However, if you can fully maximize one of the flexible travel card options , that would likely be your best choice.

Frequently asked questions

What additional charges do food delivery services have? Caret Down Icon In addition to charging taxes and regulatory fees where applicable by law, you’ll typically see delivery and service fees which vary based on location, order, or driver availability. You might also see additional fees for smaller orders. You may also choose to tip your delivery driver or pay for a subscription with the app for access to premium features.

Which food delivery app is the cheapest? Caret Down Icon Fees differ depending on the app, the place you are ordering from, and whether you have a subscription to the app’s premium features. Having a subscription may waive or heavily discount delivery and service charges.

How much should I tip delivery drivers? Caret Down Icon Tipping rules vary depending on circumstances. Food delivery apps typically offer a 5 to 20 percent preset tip option, but you can also leave a custom amount. For instance, with smaller orders, you may wish to tip a flat amount, even if it is a higher percentage.

The bottom line

Food and grocery delivery apps are fast and convenient for meeting your culinary needs. These apps make it easy to have your favorite foods and grocery essentials delivered to your door with just the click of a button. However, you’ll want to make sure any card you choose offers you much more value than just the food delivery perks. Examine your overall needs to determine which card fits you best.

*The information about the Instacart Mastercard® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.