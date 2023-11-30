Being able to successfully manage your money is one of the most important things you can learn. Unfortunately, most people don’t acquire enough financial knowledge at school or at home. My goal is to help everyday people understand credit better and use these skills to improve their financial lives.

Ted Rossman is a senior industry analyst at Bankrate, specializing in credit cards, credit scores and other personal finance topics. Ted is passionate about helping consumers maximize rewards, get out of debt and improve their financial lives. He regularly shares his advice with major media outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, The Today Show, CNBC and many others.

Ted has been with Bankrate since 2011. He started in the company’s award-winning public relations department and made the move to the other side of the camera in 2018. Ted’s childhood dream was to be a sports announcer, so he believes that going on TV to talk about credit cards is the next best thing.

Ted has a keen interest in helping people answer their pressing questions about credit (you can send him yours via email). He believes that credit cards, when used properly, can provide people with hundreds or even thousands of dollars in annual rewards and other benefits. Avoiding credit card debt and improving your credit score are important steps toward financial freedom.

When he’s not earning cash back on his everyday spending, Ted enjoys spending time with his wife and two young daughters, and he’s still a big sports fan.

Ever since he signed up for his first credit card way back in 2003, Ted Rossman has been an avid user of cash back credit cards. In a typical year, he earns close to $2,000 in rewards from purchases he and his family would have made anyway. He’s especially focused on getting money back at the grocery store, which represents the largest credit card spending category for his growing family. Ted enjoys helping other people identify ways to earn more and spend less, including credit card rewards, debt reduction strategies and more.

