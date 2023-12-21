5 lesser-known business credit card perks
Business cards come with plenty of benefits, including ones you don’t know about.
Money gives you options. The more you can take control of your personal finances, the more options become available to you.— Sarah Gage
Sarah Gage is a senior editor on the Bankrate team. Sarah has more than 16 years of professional writing and editing experience, and she is passionate about providing clear, concise information that helps people take control of their personal finances. Her finance writing has been featured by Entrepreneur, Tally and Happy Money, among others.
Outside of her work, Sarah enjoys camping, hiking, and planning her next rewards travel trip.
Sarah’s first credit card was the Chase card she opened as a college freshman (before she knew that free pizza wasn’t the best sign-up bonus). She now uses a mix of cash back and travel cards and is always looking for new ways to maximize her rewards and redemptions.
Money gives you options. The more you can take control of your personal finances, the more options become available to you.— Sarah Gage
Business cards come with plenty of benefits, including ones you don’t know about.
The Chase Freedom Flex will help me lower my family’s grocery bill by $75 in Q1 2024.
If your balance transfer is denied, you’ll still have plenty of options.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred comes with more points on Lyft rides than nearly all other travel credit cards.
Check out how to redeem your Chase points and all the ways to stretch their value.
More Americans are carrying more credit card debt than ever. The costs can be steep.
If you have credit card debt, your interest rates are likely to remain high in 2024.
Find out how age, income level, gender and race tend to influence the number of credit cards one holds.