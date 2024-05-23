Best credit cards for restaurants of June 2024

The listings that appear on the website are from credit card companies from which Bankrate receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). This site does not include all credit card companies or all available credit card offers.

Dining at restaurants and getting take out spending among Americans increased 20.1 percent in 2022, so credit cards restaurant bonus categories are an easy way to squeeze a ton of value from your credit cards. Here’s Bankrate’s top credit cards for restaurant, dining, fast food and take out purchases and how to maximize your dining credit card rewards.

BEST FOR REWARDS STRATEGISTS

Image of Citi Custom Cash&reg; Card

Citi Custom Cash® Card

Bankrate score

4.4
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST FOR DINING + GROCERIES

Image of Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 8%

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST FOR FOOD AND TRAVEL

Image of Chase Sapphire Preferred&#174; Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Bankrate score

4.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

$1,500 value
Rewards rate

1x - 5x

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST FOR DINING PERKS

Image of American Express&reg; Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

$1,200 value
Rewards rate

3X - 4X

Annual fee

APR

BEST FOR FINE DINING

Image of Chase Sapphire Reserve&reg;

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Bankrate score

5.0
Recommended credit score: 740 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

$1,500 value
Rewards rate

1x - 10x

Annual fee

Regular APR

Comparing the top credit cards for restaurants

Card name Best for Card highlights Bankrate score

Rewards strategists
  • 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (can include restaurants), up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases
  • No annual fee
 

4.4 / 5
Dining + groceries
  • Earn 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber and Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership statement credits (through Nov. 14, 2024)
  • 5% cash back on hotel stays and rental cars through Capital One Travel
  • 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
  • No annual fee
 

5.0 / 5
Food + travel
  • 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, Lyft purchases and Peloton equipment and accessory purchases over $150 (Lyft and Peloton offers through March 2025; maximum of 25,000 total points via Peloton)
  • 3X points on dining, select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs)
  • 2X points on all other travel purchases
  • Over $50 in annual bonus bonus and credits: $50 back each year in hotel statement credits for purchases through Chase Travel℠, and 10% bonus points on the total spend in points from the previous year
  • One year of free DoorDash DashPass, six months of free Instacart+ and up to $15 quarterly Instacart statement credits (Instacart credits through July 2024). Must activate DoorDash offer before December 2024.
  • $95 annual fee
 

4.8 / 5
Dining perks
  • 4X points at restaurants (including takeout and U.S. delivery services like Uber Eats) and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year, then 1X points)
  • 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or via American Express Travel
  • Up to $240 in annual dining-related credits each year: Up to $120 in dining credits annually (enrollment required) and up to $120 in Uber Cash toward U.S. Uber Eats orders and rides annually ($10 in Uber Cash per month, expiring at the end of the month)
  • $250 annual fee
 

5.0 / 5
Fine dining
  • 10X points on prepaid Chase Dining purchases, hotel stays and car rentals through Chase Travel and on Lyft rides and Peloton equipment and accessory purchases over $150 (Lyft and Peloton offers through March 2025; maximum of 50,000 total points via Peloton)
  • 5X points on airfare through Chase Travel
  • 3X points on general travel and restaurant purchases
  • Up to $300 in annual, automatic travel credits (Points on travel purchases only earned after this credit is used)
  • One year of free DoorDash DashPass and Instacart+, plus two years of complimentary Lyft Pink All Access — which includes a year of GrubHub+. Offers include up to $15 of quarterly Instacart statement credits (through July 2024) and $5 of monthly DoorDash statement credits. Must activate DoorDash and Lyft Pink offers before Dec. 31, 2024.
  • $550 annual fee
 

5.0 / 5
On this page

What to know about restaurant credit cards

Unless it is a co-branded card, restaurant credit cards typically don’t require you redeem your rewards with a particular restaurant. Instead, they’re simply general-purpose cash back or rewards credit cards with boosted rates for restaurant purchases, which can also include fast food chains and carry-out orders. Some restaurant cards can also earn points on food delivery service purchases.

Most restaurant cards also offer rewards in other popular bonus categories like groceries, gas or travel. Comparing how well each card’s rewards rates, benefits and fees fit with your spending habits is key to choosing the best restaurant credit card for you.

How much could you earn with a credit card for restaurants?

Dining in and takeout typically make up a big chunk of everyday spending. Based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditures Report, the average person spent $3,639 per year on food away from home in 2022, exceeding pre-pandemic spending. Based on this trend, the average cardholder spends about $300 per month.

Although rewards and benefits can be mouthwatering, it’s important to review your spending habits and consider how you’ll redeem your rewards. For example, a no-annual-fee cash back card may be a better fit for you than a pricey luxury travel card if you don’t usually spend enough to offset the annual fee.

Check out these popular flat-rate and tiered bonus rewards cards to get a sense of how much you could earn on a $3,600 annual dining spend:

Card name Dining rewards rate and perks Estimated rewards earned, plus perk value
Basic cash back card (example) 1% cash back $36
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card 1.5% cash back on all purchases $54
Chase Freedom Unlimited® 3% cash back on dining purchases $108
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card 4% cash back on dining purchases $144
Citi Custom Cash Card 5% cash back on dining purchases (if it’s your top spending category that billing cycle, up to the first $500) $180
American Express® Gold Card 4X points on restaurant and eligible takeout and delivery purchases, plus up to $120 per year in dining credits for eligible purchases and up to $120 per year in Uber Cash for U.S. orders (terms apply, enrollment required) Up to $384 ($140 earned via card spend if points are redeemed for travel through Amex Travel, plus up to $240 in annual value via dining-related credits)

Restaurant credit cards pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    These cards earn high rewards rates on one of the most popular everyday expenses.

  • Checkmark

    Dining bonus categories are easy to find across various cards, such as travel cards and everyday rewards cards.

  • Checkmark

    Restaurant cards often come with annual credits and perks like complimentary subscriptions to food delivery apps.

Cons

  • If you don’t dine out or travel often, another rewards card may be more lucrative.

  • Dining categories often exclude caterers and specialty eateries, including cheese and wine shops, farmer’s markets, fish markets, bakeries and restaurants within hotels, amusement parks and sports venues.

  • It may be hard to find a card that rewards dining along with another of your top spending categories, such as online shopping or transit, which could limit your earnings, depending on your spending habits.

What people are saying about the best credit cards for restaurants

Dining and restaurant rewards are always a popular topic among cardholders and many are happy to share their recommendations and insights online. On subreddits r/CreditCards and r/personalfinance, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Card, Citi Custom Cash, U.S. Bank Altitude Go and the American Express Gold Card are some of the more popular cards in conversation. Here's a look at what cardholders are discussing:

Expert advice for restaurant cards

Restaurant credit cards are surprisingly versatile options for cash back and rewards. However, dining can be a broad category as far as what each card considers an eligible purchase. Here are a few tips for finding the right card for you: 

Here’s how one Bankrate expert uses his restaurant credit card

Bankrate editor Ryan Flanigan wants people to understand how a restaurant credit card can become a go-to card:

Using a restaurant card for dining expenses is one of my favorite ways to generate points. I've always been a foodie, so I spend a lot in this category, whether it's takeout or dining out. I try to always use one of my go-to cards: the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Amex Gold. Both earn great rates on dining in their respective programs, so I use whichever card I'm trying to stockpile points with. I might also consider using a rotating-category card if one of its bonus categories is dining.

Basically, I want to get the biggest return possible whether I'm loading money onto a dining app or eating at a five-star restaurant.

Pro tip: if you can get people you dine with to give you cash or Venmo you for what they get, put the entire bill on your card and reap the rewards.

— Ryan Flanigan, Writer, Credit Cards

How to maximize your restaurant credit card

Once you have your next best restaurant credit card, you’ll want to use it to its full potential and rack up as much cash back or points as you can. Here are some expert tips to keep in mind as you dine in or take out with your card.

How we assess the best restaurant credit cards

When evaluating the best [rewards/cash back/travel/airline/hotel] cards, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards in popular categories to scoring a large sign-up bonus or high-value perks. Whenever possible, we also feature cards that are available at various credit levels and price points. 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular cards and scored each based on its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup of the best [reward / cash back / travel / airline / hotel] cards.

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:

For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply. 

*The information about the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card, U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card, Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

Frequently asked questions about restaurant credit cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.