Using data to help you find the right card

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here’s an explanation for how we make money .

At Bankrate, our expert writers and editors pride themselves on offering objective, data-backed insights, advice and evaluations that can help you find the credit cards that fit you best.

Through our proprietary data, unique tools and original research, such as Bankrate’s CardMatch tool, credit card points and miles valuations and card rating system, we aim to help you make a more informed decision about which cards from our advertising partners you should apply for based on your financial goals and credit history.

Along with maintaining an ever-growing database of credit card introductory offers, perks, rates and fees and more, the Bankrate team uses anonymized data about credit card approvals and credit scores to create content that keeps you up to date about the latest credit card industry trends, how cards stack up and what it takes to qualify.

In 2023, credit card applications submitted through Bankrate led to thousands of approvals, giving us unique insight into approval trends and card popularity. Here’s a closer look at how we collect and use this information and how it can help you make a more informed decision about which cards are worth an application.