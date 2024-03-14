Why you might want the Capital One Venture X

This card not only combines bonus rewards on travel with a generous base rewards rate on all other purchases, but also boasts valuable annual credits and a ton of travel perks. While the annual fee may be intimidating, it should be easy to offset if you take advantage of the card’s features to travel in style.

Rewards rate: Terrific mix of bonus categories and valuable rewards

The Venture X stands out from other top-tier travel cards thanks to its combination of a travel bonus category and a generous flat rewards rate on all other purchases.

Like the original Capital One Venture card, the Venture X delivers a streamlined 2X miles on all nontravel purchases. But the Venture X also offers 5X miles on airfare and 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, while the original Venture only offers 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One.

On top of that, Capital One gives you a solid mix of options for redeeming your bonus miles. Along with booking airfare and other travel through the issuer’s travel portal, you can redeem miles toward a statement credit for travel purchases made within the past 90 days. This gives you the flexibility to book any travel-related purchase and still put your miles to good use while giving you additional time to earn rewards to cover those purchases. You also have the option of transferring your miles to Capital One’s travel partners.

Your miles are worth 1 cent each when you redeem through Capital One Travel or for statement credits on recent travel purchases, but some transfer partners could offer even higher redemption values. Based on Bankrate’s latest mile valuations, each mile could be worth around 1.7 cents per mile on average with the right airline or hotel transfer partner.

Outside of travel, gift cards are probably your best redemption option since they could potentially get you a 1-cent-per-mile redemption value. Since your rewards don’t expire for the life of your account and aren’t subject to blackout dates, it’s best to sit on your miles until you’re ready to use them.

Cardholder perks: Valuable, practical benefits for travelers

The Venture X offers $400 in value every year with two easy-to-maximize benefits. You’ll get 10,000 bonus miles each year on your account anniversary (worth $100) and a $300 Capital One travel credit each year. These perks alone make up for your annual fee.

You can also receive up to $100 in experience credits during your stay at a Premier Collection hotel booked through Capital One Travel. You’re also eligible for room upgrades, complimentary breakfast for two, early check-in and late checkout.

The Venture X card’s Visa Infinite status also has several useful travel and purchase protections and is one of the best cards for travel insurance due to its trip cancellation and interruption insurance* (one of the most sought-after protection perks). You’ll also get an auto rental collision damage waiver*, trip and baggage delay reimbursement* (from common carrier tickets), as well as purchase and return protection* and cellphone protection*.

These are all valuable, practical perks for frequent travelers which can come in handy when travel issues arise.