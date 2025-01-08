What’s the difference between Visa Traditional, Signature and Infinite?

Key takeaways Visa credit cards come in three categories: Traditional, Signature and Infinite, each offering a different range of benefits and perks, with Infinite offering the most extensive set.

Infinite cards, while charging high annual fees, offer premium benefits such as return protection, purchase security, travel accident insurance, Gkobal Entry/TSA Precheck application fee statement credit and Priority Pass lounge access.

To qualify for a Visa card, an individual’s credit score, existing debts and monthly income are considered.

Not all Visa credit cards are created equal. Some are loaded with extra benefits, such as travel insurance, hotel discounts, free access to airport lounges and concierge services. Others come with the basics, such as roadside assistance and protection against fraudulent purchases. The perks your card offers depend on whether your Visa card is part of the Traditional, Signature or Infinite line.

The perks that come with Visa Signature and Visa Infinite cards are nice, but be prepared: You’ll have to pay to access Visa’s most valuable benefits via an annual fee.

Here are the differences between Visa Signature vs. Infite vs. Traditional credit cards and how to make the most out of each.

What is a Visa credit card?

A Visa credit card is any card that uses the Visa network. You can tell if your card is a Visa card — and which variety — by looking for the Visa logo. This logo is printed on every Visa card, usually in its bottom or top right-hand corner.

Visa is one of the world’s largest processing networks, accepted in over 200 countries worldwide. As of March 2024, Visa boasted over 4.5 billion credit cards in use, which means that if you have one in your wallet, chances are you will have no problem spending money no matter where you are.

The company, though, doesn’t issue its own credit cards. Instead, you can apply for Visa cards from financial institutions that issue the plastic, such as your local bank, credit unions or similar financial institutions.

Visa cards come in three varieties: Traditional, Signature and Infinite. Traditional offers the fewest additional benefits, while Infinite cards offer the most valuable.

It’s important to note that Visa makes the benefits available for the various tiered cards, but it is ultimately up to the card issuer to decide whether to include each benefit for a given card. Additionally, issuers may decide to offer additional benefits beyond those that are provided by Visa.

What’s the difference between Visa Traditional, Signature and Infinite?

It’s possible to get a Visa card that offers cash back bonuses and rewards points no matter what tier card you get. The difference between Visa Traditional, Signature and Infinite, though, lies in the extra benefits — everything from trip cancellation insurance and lost luggage reimbursements to discounts at high-end golf resorts and luxury hotels — that each tier of card provides.

Here’s the breakdown of each:

Card type Tier level Benefits Annual fee Visa Traditional Basic Comes with basic benefits like roadside assistance, emergency card replacement and fraudulent purchase protection. Most Visa Traditional cards come with no annual fees. Visa Signature Middle Offers all the perks of a Traditional card, plus more perks, including travel and emergency assistance services. Many Visa Signature cards come with no annual fees. Visa Infinite Highest Offers the highest level of benefits, including purchase security and return protection, trip cancellation/interruption insurance and lost luggage reimbursements. All Visa Infinite cards charge annual fees, some as high as $550 a year.

Visa Traditional benefits

As the most basic of Visa cards, the Traditional Visa card doesn’t come with a large number of benefits. Cardholders, though, do benefit from some perks.

Cardholder Inquiry Service: With a Traditional Visa card, you get access to 24-hour customer phone support seven days a week. You can request your account balance through this service, get information about when your next payment is due, and ask any other customer-service questions. Visa will provide you a toll-free number with your card.

Emergency card replacement and emergency cash disbursement: If you’ve lost your card, you can call Visa at 1-800-847-2911 seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Visa will block your existing card and connect you with your financial institution or bank. It will also send you an emergency card replacement that should arrive in one to three business days. If losing your card leaves you short on funds, Visa can also send cash to a location near you within hours of your bank’s approval.

Zero liability: This benefit protects you when someone makes unauthorized purchases with your card or account information. Your liability for unauthorized transactions is $0, meaning you’ll pay nothing for these fraudulent purchases.

Roadside dispatch: Have trouble on the road? Call 1-800-847-2689 (available 24 hours a day, seven days a week) to contact Roadside Dispatch. The operator on the other end of the line will ask where you are and what problem you are experiencing. The dispatcher will then arrange for a tow operator or locksmith to arrive at your location. You will have to pay a set rate for every service call.

Visa Signature benefits

Visa Signature cards include all the benefits that come with Traditional cards, plus some extras.

Extended warranty protection: When you use your Visa Signature card for your purchases, extended warranty protection will extend the life of your U.S. manufacturer’s warranty of three years or less. For warranties that are less than one year, the term is doubled under this benefit. For warranties of one-to-three years, the warranty is extended an extra year.

Auto rental collision damage waiver: You can receive auto insurance coverage for rental cars that are damaged because of collisions or theft through your Visa Signature card. To activate this coverage, you must decline your rental company’s own collision damage waiver. This perk, then, allows you to skip paying extra for insurance from your rental car company.

Travel and emergency assistance services: When you are traveling, your Signature card will give you access to a multilingual call center 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The service comes with the following benefits:

Pre-trip assistance : Provides information about health precautions, weather reports, immunizations and currency exchange rates.

: Provides information about health precautions, weather reports, immunizations and currency exchange rates. Medical referral assistance : Provides medical referrals, monitoring and follow-up.

: Provides medical referrals, monitoring and follow-up. Emergency transportation assistance : Cardholders can receive emergency transportation to medical facilities.

: Cardholders can receive emergency transportation to medical facilities. Emergency message service : Travelers can access 24-hour-a-day messages regarding emergencies at their destinations.

: Travelers can access 24-hour-a-day messages regarding emergencies at their destinations. Prescription assistance and document delivery : If you need prescriptions filled, this service can help when you are traveling. You can also use it to have critical documents sent to you.

: If you need prescriptions filled, this service can help when you are traveling. You can also use it to have critical documents sent to you. Legal referral assistance : Visa can connect you with English-speaking attorneys, U.S. embassies and consulates, bail-bond assistance, cash advances and follow-up assistance.

: Visa can connect you with English-speaking attorneys, U.S. embassies and consulates, bail-bond assistance, cash advances and follow-up assistance. Emergency ticket replacement : Lost your airline or event tickets? Visa can help you replace missing tickets and can assist with ticket reimbursement.

: Lost your airline or event tickets? Visa can help you replace missing tickets and can assist with ticket reimbursement. Lost luggage locator service : Luggage didn’t arrive at your destination? Visa can guide you through the carrier’s claim procedures and can help you order replacement items if an airline or carrier loses your checked luggage.

: Luggage didn’t arrive at your destination? Visa can guide you through the carrier’s claim procedures and can help you order replacement items if an airline or carrier loses your checked luggage. Emergency translation service: This perk provides telephone assistance in all major languages and helps you find local interpreters if needed.

Luxury Hotel Collection: You’ll qualify for complimentary breakfast, room upgrades and other perks when checking into hotels participating in Visa’s luxury collection.

Rental car privileges: With your Signature card, you can earn 25 percent discounts on qualifying purchases with Avis and Budget.

Sonoma wine country: Your Signature card qualifies you for discounts on wines through this program.

Troon Rewards: With your Signature or Infinite card, you can join Troon Rewards to save on golf fees and merchandise at courses across the globe.

Concierge services: With this perk, you’ll receive 24/7 personalized assistance for travel planning and dinner reservations. The concierge service can also help you buy tickets for entertainment and sporting events.

Universal experiences: Your Signature or Infinite card qualifies you for special benefits and experiences at Universal Studios resorts.

Visa Infinite benefits

Visa Infinite cards come with the highest level of perks, including all the benefits that come with Traditional and Signature cards in addition to several extra services.

However, these cards often charge hefty annual fees. The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is a good example — it offers a wide range of perks but also charges a $550 annual fee. Here are the extra benefits you’ll get with an Infinite card:

Return protection: You’ll qualify for this perk when you purchase an item costing up to $300 with your Infinite card. Visa will reimburse you for the cost of this item if you try to return it and the merchant selling it refuses to accept your return. You must initiate your return within 90 days.

Purchase security: If an item you purchased with your Visa Infinite card is stolen or damaged within the first 90 days after you bought it, purchase security can replace, repair or reimburse the item. You can be reimbursed a maximum of $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per year.

Travel accident insurance: You can receive up to $500,000 of accidental death and dismemberment coverage when you purchase an airline ticket with your Infinite card. You can also receive this coverage when you use your card to purchase your ticket for other forms of travel, including train, bus or ferry.

Trip cancellation/trip interruption: When you purchase your travel ticket with your Visa Infinite card and you must cancel or interrupt your trip, this benefit can help reimburse you for the nonrefundable cost of your fare. You can be reimbursed a maximum of $2,000 per trip.

Trip delay reimbursement: When you buy your airline ticket with your Infinite card and your flight is delayed by more than six hours or requires an overnight stay, this benefit kicks in. Visa will reimburse you for expenses, such as food you bought during the delay or a hotel stay for an overnight delay. It will also cover transportation to your hotel and back to the airport. You’ll be reimbursed for a maximum of $500 per ticket.

Extended warranty protection: This service works like the one available for Signature cardholders. The Infinite version, though, adds a year to any warranty of any life. If the original warranty was six months, extended warranty will increase it to 18 months. If the original warranty was two years, extended warranty would boost it to three.

Lost luggage reimbursement: If you use your Infinite card to buy an airline or common carrier ticket, you can be reimbursed for lost checked or carry-on luggage and its contents. You can be reimbursed for a maximum of $3,000 per trip in most parts of the country. In New York, this maximum reimbursement is $2,000 per bag.

Global Entry statement credit: You’ll receive a statement credit to cover the application fee for Global Entry, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection program that allows expedited clearance for low-risk travelers when they arrive in the United States.

Visa Infinite car rental privileges: With your Infinite card, you’ll qualify for discounts with Avis, Hertz and National auto rentals.

Priority Pass lounge access: This perk gives you access to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the globe.

Airline incidentals statement credit: With your Infinite card, you’ll receive rebates for air travel-related fees such as accelerated security, checked-luggage charges and in-flight food.

Additional Visa Signature and Visa Infinite benefits

As a Visa cardholder, you’ll also get access to a slate of newly added benefits, including:

Sofar Sounds

For lovers of the indie music scene, a Sofar Sounds membership grants access to exclusive presale events and discount tickets. With a Visa Infinite card you’ll get exclusive presale seven days ahead, plus a free ticket with each purchase of one or more tickets to a show during the presale window. All other Visa cards, including the Visa Signature ones, have the same benefit but with a limit of 2 free tickets per year.

OpenTable

Visa Infinite credit cardholders have access to OpenTable primetime reservations in select cities through the Visa Dining Collection. After adding an eligible card into the app, cardholders can book the most coveted time slots at award-winning restaurants. Restrictions may apply.

Relais & Châteaux

Relais & Châteuax is a luxury hotel brand that offers premium benefits to Visa Infinite cardholders at over 200 locations worldwide. Benefits include complimentary room upgrades, daily breakfast and a VIP welcome for all members of your party. To book a stay, reserve a room online or call the Visa Concierge phone number.

How to qualify for a Visa credit card

There are many Visa credit card benefits, so you may be considering applying for one soon. Remember, Visa doesn’t issue cards; instead, you’ll apply for a Visa card with an issuer or bank who will look at several factors when considering whether to approve you for a credit card — the most important of which is your credit score. This tells the issuer whether you have a history of paying your bills on time or whether you’ve missed several payments. The lower your score, the less likely you are to qualify for a Visa or any credit card.

Different issuers, though, require different scores for their Visa cards. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card , a Visa Signature card, requires a good to excellent credit score, as does the Chase Freedom Unlimited® . A good FICO credit score is in the 670 to 739 range.

However, the Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit * is available to consumers who have poor credit or are rebuilding their credit score. A credit score of 300 to 670 could still allow you to qualify for this card.

The card issuer will also look at your existing debts and your monthly income. If your debts are too high and your income too low, the issuer might hesitate to approve you for its cards.

The best way to qualify for a Visa card includes:

Paying all your bills on time each month

Paying down any existing credit card debt

Keeping your credit utilization below 30 percent

Can you qualify for a Visa card? If you aren’t quite sure which Visa card you qualify for, you can use Bankrate’s CardMatch tool to help.

The bottom line

If benefits are important to you, you’ll want to explore Visa Signature or Infinite cards. And if you want the most perks? Visa Infinite cards are your best option.

Remember, though, these perks don’t come free. Visa Infinite cards come with hefty annual fees, as high as $550 a month. Make sure you’ll be using enough of the category’s benefits to make that annual fee worthwhile. You might even consider whether a different branded card, such as a Mastercard , is better for your wallet.

*The information about Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.