— Seychelle Thomas, CFEI®

About the author

Seychelle is a credit card writer and Certified Financial Education Instructor℠ at Bankrate where she employs a cumulative 12 years of experience. During her seven-year tenure in banking, she worked one-on-one with clients to assess their financial needs and develop custom solutions for tackling debt, building budgets, boosting savings and achieving their financial goals. Over the last five years she has written about personal finance topics and news which has been featured on publications including Kiplinger, Credible, GO Banking Rates, Nasdaq, Yahoo! Finance and others.

Seychelle is passionate about spreading financial literacy and empowering people to take action towards improving their finances. Today, she covers credit card topics with empathy and compassion by infusing her lived experiences and applied knowledge into her articles. She also interviews industry experts on emerging credit topics to help consumers make informed decisions through varied perspectives and industry insights.

Seychelle wants you to know

Balance transfers don’t make debt disappear, nor do they erase any information on your credit report that’s associated with the account you transferred the balance from. Balance transfers also won’t force you to change the spending habits that allowed the debt to accumulate in the first place. But, when used properly, they can be great tools for avoiding high interest while you pay down your debt.