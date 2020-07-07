Bank of America® Consumer Payments Prepaid Card

Why you might want a different prepaid card

While the Consumer Payment Prepaid card may make sense if all you need is a simple way to make purchases, it doesn’t have many benefits beyond that. If you’re wary of credit card debt but still want a card with a few benefits, it may be better to look at a secured card or a standard debit card.

Rewards: No risk, no rewards

While the Bank of America Consumer Payment Prepaid Card won’t put you at risk of racking up debt, it doesn’t offer many incentives for using it as your primary payment method.

Unlike the best credit cards (and even some debit cards), this card won’t earn any rewards on purchases. It’s also missing perks like travel and purchase protection, which are common on traditional credit cards. This could make it hard to justify long-term use of the card.

Benefits: No credit-building opportunities

One of the biggest benefits of a credit card is that it can help you build your credit history. If you build a positive credit history, you could have an easier time getting approved for or getting better terms on loans for future large purchases, like a car or a home.

Since the card is not a credit card, payments are not reported to major credit bureaus. This means you can’t use the card to build a positive payment history or show low credit utilization, and it won’t help you improve your credit score.

Rates and fees: May not be fee-free

While the Consumer Payments Prepaid Card from Bank of America doesn’t charge an interest rate since it’s not a credit card, your account may be subject to an annual fee or transaction fees. The fine print also suggests that an account closure fee could apply when an account is shut down.