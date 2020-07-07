Bank of America Consumer Payments Prepaid Card review: Not a credit card, but a cashless option nonetheless

This prepaid card gets the job done when you need a card, but aren’t eligible or don’t want to delve into credit just yet.

Written by
India Davis
Edited by
Nouri Zarrugh
 /  9 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

2.5

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

This prepaid card allows sponsors to add funds, set spending limits and specify the type of purchases cardholders can make, so it could be a good alternative to traditional business or secured credit cards.

Image of Bank of America&#174; Consumer Payments Prepaid Card

Bank of America® Consumer Payments Prepaid Card

*
2.5
Bankrate score
Info
See Terms
Info
Recommended Credit

N/A

Regular APR

N/A

Annual fee

On This Page

The Consumer Payments Prepaid Card from Bank of America Overview

A credit card isn’t always the perfect cashless solution. For some, the risk of  fees and interest charges means a credit card may not make sense in their financial situation. If a credit card feels like a burden but you still want an alternative to carrying cash, a prepaid card may be just what you need.

The Consumer Payments Prepaid Card from Bank of America is a prepaid card that allows a sponsor to add funds and set spending limits, so you won’t have to worry about racking up debt. You can use the Consumer Payments Prepaid Card to make purchases in-person or online and potentially even to access cash using an ATM, so it should offer plenty of flexibility if you’re looking for an alternative to credit cards. 

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • None

    Expert Appraisal: Weak
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • Annual fee: None
    • Regular APR: None
    • Transaction fees: varies

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • ATM access
    • Account alerts
    • Zero liability for fraud purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Weak
    See our expert analysis

What are the pros and cons?

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Use the Consumer Payments Prepaid Card for purchases in-person or online

  • Checkmark

    Access cash at Visa and Cirrus ATMs if your sponsor selects this option

  • Checkmark

    No need to carry cash

Cons

  • You won’t earn rewards on your purchases

  • Fees can vary and are only disclosed to the sponsor ahead of time

How the Consumer Payments Prepaid Card from Bank of America works

The Consumer Payments Prepaid Card from Bank of America is a prepaid card, not a credit card. Instead of offering a line of credit you can borrow against, the card is preloaded with cash by a “sponsor,” such as your employer. Depending on how the card is set up, you may be able to use funds for personal use or be limited to purchases specified by your sponsor.

Why you might want the Consumer Payments Prepaid Card from Bank of America

Since it’s not a credit card, the Bank of America Consumer Payments Prepaid Card doesn’t have many consumer protections or perks. However, there are a few benefits to be aware of.

Perks: ATM access, alerts and fraud protection

If your sponsor allows ATM access, you can withdraw cash loaded on the Bank of America Consumer Payments Prepaid Card from Visa or Cirrus ATMs around the globe. You can also request cash back at the point of sale when you use your card for purchases with merchants that accept Maestro.

While the Consumer Payments Prepaid card lacks many of the protections you’ll find on traditional credit cards, you’re still protected from unauthorized charges. Simply inform Bank of America of your stolen card, card number or PIN within a reasonable time frame. Though the card’s terms don’t specify how quickly you need to report stolen account information, it's always better to report fraudulent charges as soon as you see them. 

Your prepaid debit card can be used anywhere Visa cards are accepted (which is virtually everywhere). This makes it perfect for using in stores, ATMS, and online. You can also sign up for email or text notifications that can alert you when a deposit is made to your account or your account balance is running low. These alerts can help you stay informed in terms of how much money you have left in your prepaid account.

Why you might want a different prepaid card

While the Consumer Payment Prepaid card may make sense if all you need is a simple way to make purchases, it doesn’t have many benefits beyond that. If you’re wary of credit card debt but still want a card with a few benefits, it may be better to look at a secured card or a standard debit card.

Rewards: No risk, no rewards

While the Bank of America Consumer Payment Prepaid Card won’t put you at risk of racking up debt, it doesn’t offer many incentives for using it as your primary payment method. 

Unlike the best credit cards (and even some debit cards), this card won’t earn any rewards on purchases. It’s also missing perks like travel and purchase protection, which are common on traditional credit cards. This could make it hard to justify long-term use of the card. 

Benefits: No credit-building opportunities

One of the biggest benefits of a credit card is that it can help you build your credit history. If you build a positive credit history, you could have an easier time getting approved for or getting better terms on loans for future large purchases, like a car or a home. 

Since the card is not a credit card, payments are not reported to major credit bureaus. This means you can’t use the card to build a positive payment history or show low credit utilization, and it won’t help you improve your credit score.

Rates and fees: May not be fee-free

While the Consumer Payments Prepaid Card from Bank of America doesn’t charge an interest rate since it’s not a credit card, your account may be subject to an annual fee or transaction fees. The fine print also suggests that an account closure fee could apply when an account is shut down.

How the Consumer Payments Prepaid Card compares to other prepaid debit cards

The Bank of America Consumer Payments Prepaid Card is unique because it allows sponsors to add funds and control spending limits, whereas most prepaid cards require you to manage the account yourself. Consider these alternatives if you’re looking for a more traditional prepaid card.

Image of Bank of America&#174; Consumer Payments Prepaid Card

Bank of America® Consumer Payments Prepaid Card

Annual fee

N/A

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

N/A

Recommended Credit Score

See Terms
Info
Image of Brink's Money Prepaid Mastercard&#174;

Brink's Money Prepaid Mastercard®

Annual fee

Variable Monthly Fees

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

N/A

Recommended Credit Score

See Terms
Info
Image of Netspend&#174; Visa&#174; Prepaid Card
Bankrate Score
3.0
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Netspend's secure site

Annual fee

Variable Monthly Fee

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

N/A

Recommended Credit Score

See Terms
Info

Best cards to pair with the Consumer Payments Prepaid card

Since the Consumer Payments Prepaid card depends on a sponsor to fund and set spending limits on your account, you may want to consider pairing this card with a product that gives you a bit more say on your own spending abilities or that sets you on a positive trajectory in your financial future. 

Who is the Consumer Payments Prepaid card right for?

Due to it being a prepaid card, The Consumer Payment Prepaid Card from Bank of America may seem limiting to many. However, there are people that can benefit from the card’s unique structure.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Consumer Payments Prepaid Card worth it?

If an employer or another sponsor gives you a Bank of America Consumer Payments Prepaid Card for your personal or business expenses, you might as well use it. After all, these prepaid cards are loaded with cash by your sponsor, and you can use them for approved purchases and expenses online, in a store or even to get cash at an ATM if that option is selected.

If you have the chance to pick any prepaid card you want, on the other hand, you should compare all the best prepaid cards on the market before you decide. You may find that one prepaid card has a better fee structure or more ATM access points close to where you live, but you’ll never know unless you check.

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best no annual fee credit cards
Written by
India Davis
Editor, Credit Cards

India Davis is an editor specializing in credit cards and updates. She believes in putting the reader first and carrying out a brand’s voice to its fullest potential. She has lived and worked in three different countries and hopes to explore more of the world post-pandemic.

Edited by
Nouri Zarrugh
Senior Editor, Credit Cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more No Annual Fee

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Review

4.6 Bankrate Score

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card Review

4.1 Bankrate Score

Citi Rewards+® Card Review

4.0 Bankrate Score

USAA Rate Advantage Credit Card Review

3.0 Bankrate Score