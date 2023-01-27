Why you might want the Blue Cash Everyday Card

The Amex Blue Cash Everyday earns cash back at a generous rate across multiple categories, making it easy to track your earnings and manage your cash back strategy. You can earn 3 percent cash back on your first $6,000 in spending per category (then 1 percent) per calendar year in each of the following:

The Blue Cash Everyday card is a great choice if you’re just getting started with cash back rewards aren’t ready to commit to a rewards card with an annual fee. Its cash back program is simple and rewards you for common household purchases.

It’s worth noting that although Amex markets them as cash back cards, American Express Blue Cash cards earn “Reward Dollars.” American Express’s simple rewards program allows you to redeem these rewards as statement credits or at Amazon.com checkout.

Benefits: Cardholder perks carry value beyond cash back

Not many no-annual-fee cards offer perks with monetary value, but the Blue Cash Everyday card has two notable perks that outclass what even some annual fee cards carry.

The most notable perk is the Disney Bundle credit, which is one of the best streaming perks on any rewards card. When you spend $9.99 or more each month on an eligible subscription to the Disney Bundle, you’ll get $7 back each month (enrollment required; subject to auto-renewal) — about a 54 percent discount. Since the Disney Bundle includes popular streaming services like Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, this gives the card an impressive amount of additional value, especially for households with kids, sports fans and binge watchers. This perk alone will help you come close to offsetting the annual fee on many rewards cards.

The Everyday card also includes a complimentary ShopRunner membership for as long as your card is active. You’ll need to enroll first, but when you pay with your card, you receive free two-day shipping and returns with participating retailers. This perk is especially nice because it complements the Blue Cash Everyday card’s 3 percent cash back for U.S. online retail purchases.

Intro APR: Intro offers and Pay It Plan It form a user-friendly combo

This card’s introductory APR is quite good for a no-annual-fee cash back card, as many cards typically offer only one type of intro APR offer. It pairs well with American Express’s exclusive Pay It Plan It program: the intro APR offer gives you breathing room for purchases or balance transfers, and you can also carry a balance while avoiding interest charges on eligible purchases with the Plan It feature.

Rather than adding new purchases directly to your balance and accumulating interest, Pay It allows you to pay upfront for qualifying purchases of less than $100. Plan It lets you combine up to 10 purchases of more than $100 each into extended payment plans for a fixed fee.

Of the two Pay It Plan It features, Plan It is more useful because it allows you to make several large purchases and pay them off over time without paying interest, for a small fee. However, you should always calculate your Plan It fees ahead of time to determine if the fixed plan fee is more affordable than the interest you would pay at the card’s regular APR. You can enjoy $0 intro plan fees on Plan It monthly installment plans for your first 15 months with the card. After that, you’ll have the normal monthly plan fee of up to 1.33 percent of each purchase amount moved into the plan, depending on its duration. The card’s regular APR would otherwise apply to the purchase.