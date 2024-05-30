Best credit cards with no annual fee in June 2024

Written by
Re'Dreyona Walker
and
Garrett Yarbrough
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Reviewed by
Erica Sandberg
Updated May 30, 2024

Though credit cards with annual fees can be worth it, cardholders may sometimes struggle to maximize usage to outweigh the cost. If you're uncomfortable with a yearly fee or use your credit card only occasionally, a no-annual-fee card is a smart choice.

Best overall

Image of Wells Fargo Active Cash&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

Rewards rate

2%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for dining & entertainment

Image of Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

5.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 8%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for automatic custom category

Image of Citi Custom Cash&reg; Card

Citi Custom Cash® Card

Bankrate score

4.4
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for rotating bonus categories

Image of Discover it&#174; Cash Back

Discover it® Cash Back

Bankrate score

4.4
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for occasional travelers

Image of Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.1
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

$340 value
Rewards rate

1.25 Miles - 5 Miles

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best overall cash back card with no annual fee

Image of Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate score

3.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1.5% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for shopping

Image of Bank of America&#174; Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bankrate score

4.3
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 3%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for credit builders

Image of Capital One Platinum Credit Card

Capital One Platinum Credit Card

Bankrate score

4.2
N/A
Info
Intro offer

N/A

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for renters

Image of Bilt Mastercard&#174;

Bilt Mastercard®

Bankrate score

4.0
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

1X Points - 3X Points

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for cash back after intro APR

Image of Citi Double Cash&reg; Card

Citi Double Cash® Card

Bankrate score

4.2
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1% - 5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for Bank of America customers

Image of Bank of America&reg; Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

Bankrate score

3.8
Recommended credit score: 670 - 850
chance of approval
Intro offer

Rewards rate

1.5%

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for transit and commuting