Erica Sandberg is a contributor to Bankrate covering credit cards, rewards credit cards, travel credit cards, business credit cards and debt management. She is the author of “Expecting Money: The Essential Financial Plan for New and Growing Families” and previously produced “Making It In San Francisco” on KRON4 and the “Adventures in Money” podcast.

In addition to Bankrate, Sandberg’s work includes contributions to Discover, Experian, First Republic Bank and U.S. News & World Report, and she has represented Chase, Western Union, the Better Business Bureau and Learning Resources in various media campaigns. She has also been quoted in several leading outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, the San Francisco Chronicle and The Wall Street Journal.

Sandberg began her career at Consumer Credit Counseling Service (CCCS), where she helped individuals and families overcome their debt issues and developed budgets, then transitioned to the agency's primary media spokesperson.

Sandberg devotes her time to causes that move her, including to Downtown Streets Team where she helped people experiencing homelessness fix their credit problems, open bank accounts and prepare for a financially independent future. Her volunteer board experience includes the San Francisco Police Department’s Community Advisory Board on Homelessness, San Francisco SAFE (Safety Awareness for Everyone) and the Salvation Army Harbor Lights Center advisory board.