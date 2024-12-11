Key takeaways Airline elite status comes with valuable perks such as a free first checked bag, priority boarding and complimentary upgrades to a premium cabin.

With the right co-branded airline credit card, you can earn points or meet the spending requirements necessary to achieve status for the year.

Before settling on an airline credit card, consider factors like the airline or alliance you fly with the most and the benefits you want to have.

Having elite status with an airline can make travel considerably more comfortable and luxurious, and it can even save you money. After all, elite status benefits include perks like early boarding on the plane, seat upgrades to a premium cabin and free checked bags. You may even be able to score airport lounge access with some frequent flyer programs, which can otherwise set you back $600 per year or more.

Since most major frequent flyer programs now award elite status based on dollars spent above all else, it’s also easier than ever to earn elite status with a credit card. This guide goes over how you can reach elite status each year with credit cards from all the major programs, plus the benefits you’ll get when you put in the effort.

What’s so special about elite airline status?

There are so many obvious and not-so-obvious benefits you get from achieving elite status — especially if you fly with the same airline all the time.

Take my experience as a Delta Medallion member in the Delta SkyMiles program as an example. I was Delta Gold Medallion throughout all of 2022 and most of 2023, when I reached Delta Platinum Medallion status. I have been Delta Platinum Medallion throughout most of 2024 as well, although I will reach Delta Diamond Medallion status by the end of the year and have it through the end of 2025. I earn status through a combination of paid flights and spending on co-branded Delta credit cards, including the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card.

Flight upgrades

Benefits I have achieved through elite status include all kinds of upgrades to First class and Delta Comfort+ (Delta’s premium economy option) on flights within the United States and to the Caribbean and Mexico. While I don’t get an upgrade every time I fly, my success rate for upgrades through elite status has to be around 50 percent.

Better rewards rate potential

Delta elite status also lets me earn more miles for award flights each time I fly, with the best airline status levels earning even more at every new tier. Where regular Delta SkyMiles members earn 5 miles per dollar spent when they pay for flights, Delta Platinum members earn 9X miles and Diamond members earn 11X miles.

Exclusive perks

I also get early boarding on the plane, free checked bags, priority baggage handling and expedited check in at the airport, which is a huge benefit when the regular lines are long. When I reach Delta Diamond status, I’ll get to pick three Choice Benefits for 2025. While several options are available, my three chosen benefits will be a $700 statement credit on my Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, a $350 Delta travel voucher and $500 towards a Delta Vacations experience.

Those are some pretty sweet perks I’ll get just for being an elite member, and remember, they come on top of all the in-flight benefits I get like seat upgrades and priority boarding.

Airline status program overview

This chart goes over the most popular frequent flyer programs and their corresponding co-branded credit cards, as well as the perks you can get from using them.

Frequent flyer program Best credit card for elite status Most important perks American Airlines Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® The Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® has a $0 annual fee the first year. Members also get a free checked bag, 25 percent back on in-flight purchases and preferred boarding, among other benefits. Delta Air Lines Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card In addition to frequent flyer benefits, the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card offers $2,500 MQDs toward elite status each year and $1 in MQDs for every $20 in purchases charged to the card. United Airlines United Quest℠ Card With a reasonable annual fee of $250, cardholders can use the United Quest℠ Card to earn up to $6,000 PQP toward elite status through credit card spending each year. Other perks include a first and second checked bag free, a $125 United flight credit and priority boarding. Southwest Airlines Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card earns 1,500 tier qualifying points (TQPs) for every $5,000 spent, and members get perks like 6,000 Southwest points upon card renewal and 10,000 Companion Pass qualifying points boost each year. JetBlue JetBlue Plus Card The JetBlue Plus Card lets you earn 1 tile toward elite status with the airline for every $1,000 charged. Other perks include 5,000 points each cardmember anniversary and a free first checked bag, to name a few.

How to earn elite status with American Airlines

You can earn American AAdvantage elite status by earning Loyalty Points with the program. To rack up Loyalty Points, you can travel on eligible airlines, buy goods and services through the AAdvantage eShopping portal and charge purchases to your AAdvantage co-branded credit card .

American Airlines AAdvantage status levels

There are four American Airlines AAdvantage elite status levels, which you will achieve when you earn sufficient Loyalty Point rewards. Here are their requirements:

AAdvantage Gold requires 40,000 points

AAdvantage Platinum requires 75,000 points

AAdvantage Platinum Pro requires 125,000 points

AAdvantage Executive Platinum requires 200,000 points

Best credit cards for earning American AAdvantage status

AAdvantage co-branded credit cards can help you reach elite airline status through spending, since all cards award you with 1 Loyalty point for each AAdvantage mile earned. These co-branded cards are our top picks for AAdvantage members:

How to earn elite status with Delta Air Lines

The Delta Air Lines elite status program is known as Delta SkyMiles , and you can earn varying levels of elite status — called Medallion status — through qualifying activity.

While Delta once used different metrics to award elite status, the program now uses only Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs). This means Delta SkyMiles members can earn status through various types of spending, including paid flights with Delta and its partners, Delta Vacations bookings and eligible purchases made with a co-branded Delta credit card.

Delta SkyMiles status levels

The Delta SkyMiles program offers four different tiers of status you can earn through reaching the following levels of MQDs within a status year. For 2025, those thresholds are as follows:

Delta SkyMiles Silver requires $5,000 MQDs

Delta SkyMiles Gold requires $10,000 MQDs

Delta SkyMiles Platinum requires $15,000 MQDs

Delta SkyMiles Diamond requires $28,000 MQDs

Best credit cards for earning Delta Medallion status

These Delta co-branded cards can help you reach elite status faster:

How to earn elite status with United Airlines

Earning elite airline status with the United Airlines MileagePlus loyalty program happens by reaching a combination of Premier qualifying flights (PQF) and Premier qualifying points (PQP), or a higher level of PQP only. Note that PQFs are based on the number of flight segments you fly, whereas Premier qualifying points (PQP) are based on fares, seating purchases, paid upgrades and other eligible spending.

United Airlines status levels

The four tiers of United MileagePlus elite status and their PQF and PQP requirements are:

Premier Silver requires 12 PQF + 4,000 PQP or 5,000 PQP

Premier Gold requires 24 PQF + 8,000 PQP or 10,000 PQP

Premier Platinum requires 36 PQF + 12,000 PQP or 15,000 PQP

Premier 1K requires 54 PQF + 18,000 PQP or 24,000 PQP

Best credit cards for earning United Airlines elite status

Here are the top United credit cards that will help you earn Premier qualifying points:

How to earn elite status with Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines’ elite status has two main tiers: A-List and A-List Preferred. You can earn tier qualifying points toward A-List or A-List Preferred status by flying with the airline or spending with Southwest’s partners for shopping and dining, home and lifestyle purchases and specialty services.

Southwest Airlines status levels

Southwest’s status levels require you to complete a certain number of one-way flights or earn a specific threshold of tier-qualifying points.

A-List requires 20 qualifying one-way flights or earning 35,000 tier qualifying points in a calendar year

A-List Preferred requires 40 qualifying one-way flights or earning 70,000 tier qualifying points in a calendar year

Southwest Rapid Rewards also offers a Companion Pass status you can reach by completing 100 one-way flights or earning 135,000 Companion Pass qualifying points within a qualifying year. However, this status level gives members a free flight for an eligible companion when they also fly, and it’s different from the traditional status tiers the airline offers.

Best credit cards for earning Southwest status

While you can earn Southwest elite status by flying with the airline, you can also use co-branded Southwest credit cards to rack up tier qualifying points toward elite status:

How to earn elite status with JetBlue TrueBlue

The JetBlue TrueBlue program lets you earn elite status by booking paid flights through the airline, as well as vacation packages and other types of travel. A singular tile toward elite status is earned for every $100 spent on JetBlue flights, JetBlue vacation packages and bookings through Paisly by JetBlue . You can also earn 1 tile for every $1,000 spent on JetBlue credit cards.

JetBlue status levels

JetBlue offers four levels of TrueBlue Mosaic status that can be gained through earning a select number of “tiles”:

Mosaic 1: 50 tiles

Mosaic 2: 100 tiles

Mosaic 3: 150 tiles

Mosaic 4: 250 tiles

Best JetBlue credit cards for elite status

Here’s a look at a few JetBlue credit cards that can help you qualify for the best airline status levels:

How to choose an airline card for elite status

It’s important to only pursue a credit card that fits your credit score , as well as your lifestyle. Consider these tips to find the right airline credit card to earn elite status this year.

Consider where you travel most . If you’ll be traveling internationally, for example, you’ll want a co-branded airline credit card that’s connected to flights for your global destinations. Airlines that have routes closer to home will make more sense if you’ll be staying within the country.

. If you’ll be traveling internationally, for example, you’ll want a co-branded airline credit card that’s connected to flights for your global destinations. Airlines that have routes closer to home will make more sense if you’ll be staying within the country. Don’t forget about airline alliances . Also remember that big airlines like American, Delta and United have partnerships with international airlines. This means more options may be available than you think.

. Also remember that big airlines like American, Delta and United have partnerships with international airlines. This means more options may be available than you think. Look at the elite perks you can get . Assess what’s included in the different tiers of each airline’s elite status program, as well as perks you get for having an airline credit card. Do you want free checked bags for you and your traveling companions? Maybe you value access to a high number of airport lounges , dining credits, special seating upgrades and other unique perks? Pinpoint the program that includes the highest number of desired benefits.

. Assess what’s included in the different tiers of each airline’s elite status program, as well as perks you get for having an airline credit card. Do you want free checked bags for you and your traveling companions? Maybe you value access to a high number of , dining credits, special seating upgrades and other unique perks? Pinpoint the program that includes the highest number of desired benefits. Determine if you can reach elite status . You’ll also need to meet the elite airline status requirements. If that means reaching a high minimum spending requirement or flying a certain number of trips, make sure you can hit that limit without getting into expensive, long-term debt. The program you choose should match your normal spending habits, too.

. You’ll also need to meet the elite airline status requirements. If that means reaching a high minimum spending requirement or flying a certain number of trips, make sure you can hit that limit without getting into expensive, long-term debt. The program you choose should match your normal spending habits, too. Consider long-term costs. Finally, review the terms associated with the card you choose. If it has an annual fee , the benefits you get out of the card must outweigh the cost. Also make sure you only consider airline credit cards if you plan to pay your balance in full each month and avoid long-term debt.

The bottom line

The elite status levels you can achieve with a co-branded airline credit card can be just the ticket to take the stress out of travel. Even better, it can make the process of flying a joy again. Just be sure to choose an airline card and frequent flayer program that’ll be worth using to you now and in the foreseeable future.

If you’re not interested in staying loyal to just one airline, however, consider getting a general travel rewards card, instead.

