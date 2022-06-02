JetBlue Plus Card review

JetBlue Plus Card Overview

If you love traveling with JetBlue, the JetBlue Plus card may be your favorite travel companion yet. This airline rewards credit card is a great option for those who use JetBlue frequently and want to get rewarded for everyday spending. With the generous sign-up offer and serious JetBlue Plus card perks throughout the year, it won’t be long before you rack up enough points through the JetBlue True Blue loyalty program for free travel or other rewards.

What are the pros and cons?

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Easy to earn points

  • Checkmark

    Easy to redeem points

  • Checkmark

    0 percent for first 12 billing cycles on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening (15.99 percent, 19.99 percent or 24.99 percent variable APR thereafter)

Cons

  • No intro APR on purchases

  • $99 annual fee

A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

  • Rewards rate: 6x points on JetBlue purchases, 2x points for restaurants and grocery stores, 1x points for all other purchases
  • Welcome offer: Earn up to 40,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days
  • Annual fee: $99
  • Purchase intro APR: N/A
  • Balance transfer intro APR: 0 percent for first 12 billing cycles on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening
  • Regular APR: 15.99 percent, 19.99 percent or 24.99 percent variable based on creditworthiness

Current sign-up offer

Currently, the JetBlue Plus Card features an enticing sign-up offer. If you spend $1,000 within the first 90 days, you’ll receive 40,000 points. You have to pay the $99 annual fee to be eligible for the points, but starting off with this bank of points is more than worth it. Not sure if 40,000 is incentive enough? You can redeem travel with a starting amount of as little as 3,500 points.

Rewards

The JetBlue Plus card makes it easy to earn points both with the welcome offer and the generous point structure.

Earning rewards

Earn 6x points for every $1 you spend on qualifying JetBlue purchases. This includes travel fares and eligible in-flight purchases. Earn 2x points for every $1 you spend on restaurants and grocery store purchases. All other purchases will earn 1x points.

Redeeming rewards

Redeem your TrueBlue rewards any time. There are no blackout dates, making it easy to make your reward travel plans. There are also no seat restrictions either, making the redemption even more flexible for your travel needs. One of the best perks of the TrueBlue loyalty program is your points never expire as long as the account is open.

How much are points worth?

JetBlue’s TrueBlue points are currently worth 1.3 cents per point. For instance, if you have a bank of 50,000 points, this would be worth about $650 in travel.

Benefits

The JetBlue Plus Card benefits are numerous. In addition to the reward and redemption structure, you’ll enjoy other great travel perks. Perks like the JetBlue Plus Card free checked bag program, where you’ll always get one free checked bag on your flight for you and up to three companions. Also while you’re traveling, cardholders receive 50 percent off in-flight cocktail and food purchases.

Variety of ways to earn points

The TrueBlue program makes it simple to earn points for non-travel purchases through a dedicated shopping portal or the TrueBlue dining rewards program. JetBlue and the TrueBlue program has plenty of partners to help you maximize benefits and earn even more points. Plus, each year on your card anniversary, you’ll be credited with an additional 5,000 bonus points.

TrueBlue Mosaic

If you happen to spend more than $50,000 on the card per year, you’ll automatically qualify for the TrueBlue Mosaic benefits. This gives you additional perks such as more free checked bags, waived fees and priority boarding. It’s perfect for frequent travelers.

Redemption credits

One of the coolest features is you’ll receive a credit back for 10 percent of the points you used for each award travel you redeem. For instance, if you use 20,000 to book a flight with JetBlue (or one of its partners), you’ll receive a 2,000 point credit back on your statement.

Rates and Fees

The JetBlue Plus card has a straightforward rate and fee structure. The annual fee is $99, while balance transfer fees are a minimum of $5 or up to 3 percent of the amount transferred (whichever is greater). Cash advance fees are a minimum of $10 or 5 percent of the total, whichever is greater. Lastly, you’ll enjoy no foreign transaction fees, making it a card you can use for International travel if you need to make purchases abroad.

The purchase APR for the card is currently 15.99 perceent, 19.99 percent or 24.99 percent variable based on your creditworthiness. Another one of the JetBlue Plus credit card perks includes a 0 percent intro APR for balance transfers for the first 12 billing cycles that are made 45 days of account opening. After the intro period, your regular APR for balance transfers will be 15.99 percent, 19.99 percent or 24.99 percent variable based on your credit profile. If you need a cash advance, the advance will be subject to a 25.24 percent variable APR.

How the JetBlue Plus compares with other travel cards

The JetBlue Plus card benefits are great, but what about other travel or airline cards? One popular credit card, the American Express® Gold Card, has a $250 annual fee. It also has a 60,000-point welcome bonus if you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first six months of Card Membership.

Best card to pair with JetBlue Plus

Since the JetBlue Plus card earns points for the TrueBlue program, your best bet is to pair it with a cash back card. That way, you’ll be able to earn some pocket cash you can spend on your next rewards trip.

If you’re a business owner and want to pair the JetBlue Plus with a business card, consider the JetBlue Business Card. You can receive an impressive current sign-up offer of up to 60,000 points if you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days (earn 50,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days and earn 10,000 points when a purchase is made on an employee card in the first 90 days). You’ll also receive 6x points per dollar on JetBlue purchases, and 2x per dollar spent on restaurants and office supply stores. Between the two JetBlue cards, you could quickly earn enough travel points for some amazing vacations.

Bankrate’s take—Is JetBlue Plus worth it?

If you live near a JetBlue hub and you’re a big fan of traveling with the airline the JetBlue Plus credit card is definitely worth a serious look. With travel rewards being so easy to earn and redeem, it’s an excellent card to quickly rack up rewards for redemption fun. Plus, the TrueBlue loyalty program makes it simple to stretch your points as far as possible by offering the option to pool points and pay with cash and points.

