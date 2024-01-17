Best airline credit cards of January 2024

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. The offers that appear on this site are from companies from which Bankrate.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site, including, for example, the order in which they may appear within listing categories. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and the likelihood of applicants' credit approval, also impact how and where products appear on this site. Bankrate.com does not include the entire universe of available financial or credit offers.
Former Senior Editor Barry Bridges has been writing about credit cards, personal loans, mortgages and other personal finance products since 2017. Before joining Bankrate, he was an award-winning newspaper journalist in his native North Carolina.
Nouri Zarrugh is a writer and editor for CreditCards.com and Bankrate, focusing on product news, guides and reviews. His areas of expertise include credit card strategy, rewards programs, point valuation and credit scores, and his stories on building credit have been cited by Mic.com, LifeHacker, People.com and more. Through his thorough card reviews and product comparisons, Nouri strives to demystify personal finance topics and credit card terms and conditions to help readers save money and protect their credit score.
Stephanie Zito is a professional traveler, self-employed humanitarian consultant and collector of credit card points. She shares savvy travel tips that she’s learned firsthand circling the globe for more than 25 years. She’s a backpacker, expect and premium traveler who’s visited more than 130 countries and all seven continents. Her life motto is “See the world, change the world, have fun doing it!” and her mission is to inspire others along the journey.
An airline credit card can be a useful traveling companion for the frequent flyer, offering discounted flights, upgrades, companion fares and more. You might be able to earn points without even booking a flight. Compare the best airline cards available from our partners and let us help you make your next business or leisure trip more rewarding (or affordable).
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
New Venture cardholders can earn 75,000 miles once they spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
Regular APR
5 Miles
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
2 Miles
2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
Capital One created this card with the traveler in mind. Cardholders can transfer miles to more than 15 leading travel loyalty programs at generous transfer rates. It's easy to redeem your miles for travel and you can enjoy a whole host of other travel-related perks.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 1.25 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
Regular APR
5 Miles
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
1.25 Miles
1.25 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
If you’re looking for an easy way to earn miles that you can transfer to 15+ travel partners, the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card might be your destination. You’ll earn 1.25X miles earned on every purchase, with plenty of flexibility in how you use them and no annual fee to pay.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership.
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S. Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X). Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
Annual fee
Regular APR
4X
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.
4X
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
3X
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
For those who make food a central part of their travel experience, the American Express Gold Card has a tasty menu of rewards and perks. You'll earn generous rewards rates at restaurants (including takeout and delivery and Uber Eats purchases in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets, as well as on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
Not only do you have the flexibility to transfer points to one of the card’s many airline and hotel partners, but your points may be even more valuable when you do so.
Along with ongoing rewards at restaurants, you can earn up to $120 back in credits to cover purchases at participating restaurant partners like Grubhub and The Cheesecake Factory (upon enrollment, up to $10 per month). That makes the card a lucrative option even when you’re not traveling.
Cons
There is a $250 annual fee to hold this card. While this fee may be worth it for frequent travelers who take advantage of the card’s perks and rewards, it may be too pricey for modest spenders.
It doesn’t include many valuable airline or airport perks, like priority boarding, free checked bags or lounge access, so it may not be the best choice for travelers looking for a luxury experience.
Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership.
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S., and earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
$120 Uber Cash on Gold: Add your Gold Card to your Uber account and each month automatically get $10 in Uber Cash for Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the U.S., totaling up to $120 per year.
$120 Dining Credit: Satisfy your cravings and earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, Milk Bar and select Shake Shack locations. Enrollment required.
Get a $100 experience credit with a minimum two-night stay when you book The Hotel Collection through American Express Travel. Experience credit varies by property.
Choose the color that suits your style. Gold or Rose Gold.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 5 Miles per dollar on flights booked through Capital One Travel 2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
Regular APR
10 Miles
10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
5 Miles
5 Miles per dollar on flights booked through Capital One Travel
2 Miles
2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
Earning directly on flight purchases just got a whole lot easier. Earn 5X miles on flight purchases when booked through Capital One Travel, along with 10X miles on hotel and rental car purchases when booked through Capital One Travel and 2X miles on everything else. You also have plenty of opportunities to earn statement credits that can translate directly into more travel-spending rewards.
Carries a lower annual fee ($395) than most luxury travel cards while still offering plenty of terrific perks, including 10,000 bonus miles each year on your account anniversary and a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel—enough value to offset the annual fee.
Includes complimentary Priority Pass and Capital One lounge access as well as credits for expedited security screening, making it especially valuable for frequent flyers.
Cons
Only offers a flat 2X miles on travel booked outside the issuer’s portal, and doesn’t grant quite as many luxury travel and retail perks as some pricier cards.
Occasional travelers will have a hard time justifying the card’s annual fee and may be better off with a lower-cost travel card like the Venture or VentureOne.
Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel
Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
Unlimited complimentary access for you and two guests to 1,300+ lounges, including Capital One Lounges and the Partner Lounge Network
Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
Elevate every hotel stay from the Premier or Lifestyle Collections with a suite of cardholder benefits, like an experience credit, room upgrades, and more
Receive up to a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases. Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare. Earn 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming. Earn 2X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partners. Earn 1X points on all other purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
3X
Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases.
2X
Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare.
2X
Earn 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming.
2X
Earn 2X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partners.
1X
Earn 1X points on all other purchases.
If you're a frequent Southwest flyer who likes a lot of perks, this may be the best airline card you can get. Along with ongoing rewards on Southwest purchases, the card offers a slew of impressive benefits that give it the edge over lower-cost Southwest cards, including a higher anniversary bonus, an annual travel credit and upgraded Southwest flight perks. Read our full Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card review.
Pros
There is a generous 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
You’ll get an anniversary bonus of 7,500 points and a $75 annual travel credit (for eligible purchases) each year with this card, two perks that can recoup the annual fee on their own.
Cons
Its $149 annual fee will be hard for occasional travelers to justify, especially considering the card offers the same rewards rates as lower-cost Southwest cards.
You can’t transfer your points to any partner airlines and Southwest isn’t a member of any airline alliance, so you’ll have minimal flexibility when using points for airfare.
Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
7,500 anniversary points each year.
Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases.
Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare.
Earn 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels. Earn 2X Miles at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S. and at U.S. supermarkets. Earn 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
3X
Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels.
2X
Earn 2X Miles at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S. and at U.S. supermarkets.
1X
Earn 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases.
The Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card helps loyal Delta customers get their money's worth when they fly their favorite airline. The annual fee is $250, but you should have little trouble finding value in the perks and benefits, along with solid rewards rates on Delta purchases and several other categories.
You’ll receive priority boarding on Delta flights with this card.
There’s a waived checked bag fee for the first bag on each flight you take with Delta.
Cons
The $250 annual fee could prove to be a bit steep.
Competing cards may provide more flexible rewards and stronger travel perks for a similar annual fee.
Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
Receive a Domestic Main Cabin round-trip companion certificate each year upon renewal of your Card. Payment of the government imposed taxes and fees of no more than $80 for roundtrip domestic flights (for itineraries with up to four flight segments) is required. Baggage charges and other restrictions apply. See terms and conditions for details.
Enjoy your first checked bag free on Delta flights. Plus enjoy Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding and settle into your seat sooner.
Card Members get 15% off when using miles to book Award Travel on Delta flights through delta.com and the Fly Delta app. Discount not applicable to partner-operated flights or to taxes and fees.
Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels.
Earn 2X Miles at restaurants worldwide including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets.
Earn 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases.
Get access to Delta Sky Club® at a rate of $50 per person per visit for you and up to two guests or immediate family when traveling on a Delta flight from now until 12/31/23. Effective 1/1/24, this benefit will no longer be available.
Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® after you apply through any Official Enrollment Provider. If approved for Global Entry, at no additional charge, you will receive access to TSA PreCheck.
Earn 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $25,000 in purchases on your Delta Platinum Card, up to two times through 12/31/23. Effective 1/1/24, this benefit will no longer be available, and there will be a new way to earn toward Medallion Status with the Card. Learn more at delta.com/skymilesprogramchanges.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S. and at U.S. supermarkets. Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
2X
Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S. and at U.S. supermarkets.
1X
Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
Although it comes with an annual fee after your first year, this card can be a great fit for frequent flyers ready to take off with a Delta credit card. It can quickly make up for its annual fee and stacks on extra value with perks like 20 percent back in statement credits on select in-flight purchases, Main Cabin 1 priority boarding and a $100 annual flight credit after you spend $10,000 in a calendar year. Read our full Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card review.
Pros
The spending requirement to access the welcome offer is relatively attainable compared to the potential value — $2,000 in your first six months as a cardmember for 40,000 miles.
This card offers one free checked bag on Delta flights, which can cover the annual fee on its own at a $60 value per round-trip ticket per person.
Cons
You cannot transfer miles to any other loyalty programs.
Despite being a premium card, it’s harder to earn Medallion Status without the Status Boost and Medallion Qualification Dollar Waiver its pricier Delta siblings offer.
Earn 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
Enjoy a $0 introductory Annual Fee for the first year, then $99.
Enjoy your first checked bag free on Delta flights.
Card Members get 15% off when using miles to book Award Travel on Delta flights through delta.com and the Fly Delta app. Discount not applicable to partner-operated flights or to taxes and fees.
Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at U.S. Supermarkets and at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S.
Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
$100 Delta Flight Credit: After you spend $10,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, receive a Credit to use toward future travel.
Want even more flexibility? Take up to $50 off the cost of your flight for every 5,000 miles you redeem with Pay with Miles when you book on delta.com.
Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit on eligible Delta in-flight purchases after using your Card.
No Foreign Transaction Fees.
With Send & Split®, you can send money and split your Card purchases with any other Venmo or PayPal user, directly from the Amex App. Enroll today.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases. Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare. Earn 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming. Earn 2X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partners. Earn 1X points on all other purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
2X
Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases.
2X
Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare.
2X
Earn 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming.
2X
Earn 2X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partners.
1X
Earn 1X points on all other purchases.
Southwest flyers new to airline rewards cards should consider the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus thanks to its low annual fee and solid features. Although the card doesn’t offer an easier route to A-List Status or some of the annual perks available on higher-tier Southwest cards, infrequent flyers will still enjoy a rewards rate and welcome offer on par with those pricier cards.
Combined with Southwest’s two free eligible checked bags the card’s two free Southwest EarlyBird Check-Ins per year (a $30+ value) and 25 percent back on inflight purchases perks can save you more on airline incidental fees than the average starter travel card.
The value of 3,000-point bonus each year on your account anniversary almost covers the card’s annual fee on its own.
Cons
Your flight rewards can only be redeemed with Southwest and cannot be transferred due to Southwest’s lack of airline partners.
International travel options are fairly limited with Southwest airlines.
Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
3,000 anniversary points each year.
Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases.
Earn 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare.
Earn 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming.
2 EarlyBird Check-In® each year.
Earn 1 point for every $1 spent on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
3X
Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
1X
Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
If you're looking for a supersonic route to elite Medallion Status, the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card can help you get there. The status boost offer can help get you on the way to Silver Medallion Status (effective 1/1/24, this benefit will no longer be available. Learn more at delta.com/skymilesprogramchanges), which begins at 25,000 MQMs. Read our full Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card review.
Pros
The card offers luxe rewards for Delta airline loyalists, including access to Delta Sky Club (effective 2/1/25, Reserve Card Members will receive 15 Visits per year to the Delta Sky Club) and The Centurion Lounge when traveling on Delta flights.
There’s a great welcome offer of 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months.
Cons
There is a hefty $550 annual fee that comes with holding this card.
The 3X miles rewards rate only applies to Delta purchases.
Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.
Enter Delta Sky Club® at no cost and bring up to two guests or immediate family at a rate of $50 per person per visit. Effective 2/1/25, Reserve Card Members will receive 15 Visits per year to the Delta Sky Club; to earn an unlimited number of Visits each year starting on 2/1/25, the total eligible purchases on the Card must equal $75,000 or more between 1/1/24 and 12/31/24, and each calendar year thereafter.
Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book a Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
With Status Boost®, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card through 12/31/23, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different from the miles you earn towards flights. Effective 1/1/24, this benefit will no longer be available, and there will be a new way to earn toward Medallion Status with the Card. Learn more at delta.com/skymilesprogramchanges.
Eligible Card Members get 15% off when using miles to book Award Travel on Delta flights through delta.com and the Fly Delta app. Discount not applicable to partner-operated flights or to taxes and fees.
Receive a domestic First Class, Delta Comfort+® or domestic Main Cabin round trip companion certificate each year upon renewal of your Card. Payment of the government imposed taxes and fees of no more than $80 for roundtrip domestic flights (for itineraries with up to four flight segments) is required. Baggage charges and other restrictions apply. See terms and conditions for details.
Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® after you apply through any Official Enrollment Provider. If approved for Global Entry, at no additional charge, you will receive access to TSA PreCheck.
Enjoy your first checked bag free on Delta flights.
3X miles on Delta flights, Delta Vacations® and direct hotel purchases
2X miles at U.S. supermarkets and restaurants worldwide (including U.S. delivery and takeout)
Delta perks, including a renewing companion certificate, potential annual Delta flight credit, priority boarding, discounted lounge access (effective Jan. 1, 2024, this benefit will no longer be available) and more
Capital One makes it easy for travelers to earn both a high rewards rate on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and a generous flat rate of 2X miles on all other purchases. Plus, the ability to redeem miles for statement credits toward travel purchases made within the past 90 days adds a unique dimension of flexibility compared to other flat-rate cards.
Travelers who want the freedom to earn boosted miles on any eligible purchase and transfer miles to different travel partners without being tied to a single airline or hotel chain (there are more than 15 Capital One transfer partners).
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card could provide better value. Points are worth 1.25 cents when booking travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal — 25 percent more than the value of the Venture Rewards mile when redeemed through Capital One Travel.
With a decent sign-up bonus and a straightforward way to earn miles, this entry-level travel card gives budget travelers a no-frills introduction to travel rewards.
Travelers who don’t want to pay an annual fee (See Rates & Fees) but want the flexibility to transfer miles to one of Capital One’s airline and hotel transfer partners. In fact, this is one of the only major no-annual-fee travel cards that can transfer rewards for potentially more than a 1 cent value.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® also charges no annual fee but gives cardholders at least 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases and unlimited 3 percent cash back on dining and drugstore purchases. You can also use rewards for cash back, travel and more without sacrificing point value, making this card a great travel rewards alternative if you want to avoid annual fees but aren’t impressed by the VentureOne’s low rewards rate.
On top of its uniquely high 4X rewards rate at both restaurants and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year, then 1X points), the Amex Gold offers foodies plenty of perks and annual statement credits, the value of which can easily exceed the card’s $250 annual fee. In fact, the annual dining and Uber Cash credits alone could nearly cover the card’s yearly cost.
Big spenders who want to leverage their travel and food spending into generous Amex Membership Rewards points toward flights.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred has a competitive rewards program that also rewards dining and earns points worth 25 percent more when redeemed for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal. This might be a better fit for foodies who love to travel and are more comfortable with a lower annual fee ($95).
It’s packed with luxury travel benefits, such as Priority Pass Select lounge access, valuable annual credits and excellent travel insurance — all for a $395 annual fee (See Rates & Fees). Other popular travel cards with similar features charge over $500 annually and feature an extensive list of benefits many cardholders may not use. Meanwhile, the Venture X keeps the same flat-rate rewards and flexible redemption as other popular Venture cards.
People who are looking for a more affordable luxury travel experience than those provided by other premier travel cards and still want the benefit of flat-rate rewards.
Frequent flyers may squeeze more value from elite cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve®. Though it comes with a higher annual fee of $550, the Reserve card offers the extra value needed to justify it, including a higher rewards rate in categories like travel and dining. On top of a potentially better rewards value, the Sapphire Reserve also offers equal Priority Pass Select membership and up to $300 of annual travel purchase credits.
This card offers more than enough features to make up for the $149 annual fee, including a $75 annual Southwest travel credit, upgraded Boardings, Delta’s biggest annual point bonus and a faster path to the companion pass. These perks make this the ideal card if you want the best Delta travel experience possible.
Loyal Southwest flyers looking for top value on domestic Southwest flights.
Travelers looking for more flexibility in the airlines they fly and how they earn and redeem miles will want to look at a general-purpose travel card like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card.
A generous welcome offer and the annual domestic companion certificate each year after renewing your card make it easy to quickly offset the $250 annual fee. Cardholders still have plenty of other features to take advantage of, including free first checked bag on Delta flights, priority boarding on Delta flights, in-flight savings and lots of travel and shopping protections.
Regular Delta flyers looking to save on airfare and other travel costs can squeeze plenty of value out of the SkyMiles Platinum card and its loyalty status opportunities.
If you don’t mind flying with airlines other than Delta, the American Express Gold Card is worth a look thanks to its supersized rewards earning potential and dining credits that may help compensate for its lack of Delta-specific perks. The Gold Card’s rewards program offers greater flexibility in how you can redeem points (you can even transfer them to Delta) and more everyday opportunities to earn rewards, including at U.S. supermarkets and restaurants.
Delta SkyMiles Gold benefits like a free checked bag, Main Cabin 1 priority boarding and $100 annual flight credit after spending $10,000 within a calendar year give this card a big enough edge over its no annual fee sibling and make it a more valuable choice for first-time Delta cardholders.
Budget-conscious travelers who fly frequently with Delta and are looking for a streamlined airline rewards card — especially those who plan to use their card for at least $10,000 in purchases per year to qualify for the card’s annual flight credit.
The SkyMiles Gold card’s rewards rates aren’t especially impressive for a premium travel card. If you’re more focused on rewards than Delta perks, consider the Chase Sapphire Preferred. It carries similar reward categories, but offers higher rewards rates (plus a few additional categories). The card also boasts more flexible redemption and Sapphire Preferred travel perks carry a ton of extra value.
Thanks to its relatively low annual fee, solid rewards rates, airline perks and anniversary bonus, even occasional Southwest travelers can get plenty of value out of this starter airline card.
Budget-conscious domestic travelers who aren’t worried about loyalty status perks and are looking to sample Southwest travel benefits, including a solid rewards program, sign-up and anniversary bonuses, as well as travel and purchase protections.
Regular Southwest passengers may get even more value from the upgraded perks and loyalty status shortcuts that the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card and Rapid Rewards Priority card offer. Plus, the annual anniversary loyalty bonus of 6,000 points — worth around $90 in Southwest travel based on Bankrate’s latest point valuations — covers most of the card’s $99 annual fee.
Fans of this West Coast-based airline will get a lot of value from this $95 annual fee card. The sign-up bonus, free checked bag, discounts on in-flight purchases and day passes for Alaska Airlines lounges, as well as a chance at a discounted companion fare every year are some of the standout features.
Loyal Alaska Airlines flyers who frequently travel with friends or family members. They could easily save hundreds of dollars with Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare™ from $122 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) each account anniversary after you spend $6,000 or more on purchases within the prior anniversary year.
Alaska Airlines routes are limited, so the card may not be a good fit unless you’re based on the west coast. The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card lets you earn unlimited miles on purchases from any airline and earn miles that can be redeemed for all sorts of additional travel expenses.
Delta packs in plenty of premier features that justify the steep $550 annual fee, including complimentary access to Delta Sky Clubs and an annual companion certificate. Just keep in mind that, effective Feb. 1, 2025, this card’s perks are changing: Cardholders will only receive 15 complimentary Delta Sky Club visits per year instead of unlimited access.
Loyal Delta flyers looking to travel in comfort and style.
The Platinum Card® from American Express is the only general-purpose travel card that also provides complimentary access to Delta Sky Club lounges. It has a sky-high $695 annual fee, but the Amex Platinum’s perks (including access to other airport lounges) may help make up for the fee. Similar to the SkyMiles Reserve, the Amex Platinum card’s Sky Club access will also be limited (to six annual visits) in February 2025.
An airline credit card is a type of rewards card, often co-branded with a major issuer like American Express or Citi, that offers rewards and perks for people loyal to a specific airline. Typically, these cards earn airline miles for purchases made directly with the airline but can sometimes earn miles in other categories.
You can use airline credit cards just like any credit card. There are defined credit limits and interest rates that apply to your purchases. However, with airline credit cards, you earn travel rewards specific to an airline and can participate in that airline’s rewards program. For example, Delta SkyMiles cards earn miles you can redeem only for Delta flights, while Southwest Priority Rewards card rewards are used for Southwest airfare.
Most airline cards have higher rewards rates for purchases made directly with the airline, but that doesn't mean they can't be used elsewhere. Many cards earn miles on everyday purchases, including groceries, gas, dining and other categories.
You might even think of an airline credit card as a sort of VIP airport pass. The best airline rewards cards routinely include perks such as access to airport lounges, priority boarding, free checked bags and more.
Airline credit cards vs. travel credit cards
Both airline credit cards and travel credit cards typically reward you with points or miles. But there are a few key differences.
Airline credit cards
These co-branded cards are tied to a specific airline — like American Airlines, Delta, Southwest or United — and reward your loyalty with exclusive perks you won’t find with general travel cards. Typical benefits may include free checked bags, priority boarding, companion tickets and even accelerated elite status. Unfortunately, airline card rewards aren’t as flexible since they can usually only be redeemed for plane tickets with that specific airline.
General-purpose travel credit cards
In contrast, these credit cards are not tied to specific airlines. Although they generally don’t carry airline-exclusive perks, general travel cards are more versatile and let you earn and redeem rewards in a variety of ways. These options often include different airlines, hotels, car rentals and even transfers to partner airline or hotel reward programs. Depending on the travel credit card, you might also be able to redeem your points or miles for cash, gift cards and merchandise, though the value may not be as high as when you redeem for travel. Some premium travel cards also provide complimentary access to airline-branded airport lounges.
Pros and cons of airline credit cards
Before applying for a new airline credit card, it's important to consider the advantages and disadvantages.
Pros
Earning rewards. You’ll earn miles or points that you can apply to travel expenses or redeem towards future trips.
Extra perks. The best airline credit cards usually come with benefits that make traveling easier, such as lounge access, priority boarding, free checked baggage and more.
Loyalty benefits. With a co-branded card, your loyalty to your favorite airline translates to actual monetary benefits.
Cons
No airline flexibility. If you have a bad experience with your airline of choice and decide to never fly with that carrier again, your co-branded airline card loses value. Likewise, your rewards usually won’t translate to other travel programs if your travel plans need to change.
Annual fees. Like travel cards in general, the annual fees for airline cards can range from less than $100 to more than $500.
Fewer intro offers. Not many airline credit cards offer 0 percent intro APR offers for purchases or balance transfers, making them unsuitable for managing debt.
An airline credit card is a good idea for…
Cash back cards benefit shoppers and business credit cards are designed for small business owners, but who should get an airline card? The answer might be you if you fit any of these categories:
Airline loyalists: If you’re already a diehard fan of a particular airline, it makes sense to get a co-branded card that earns miles redeemable with it. Not only do you boost the number of miles you earn on your spending, but most airlines offer valuable perks and benefits with their cards that make flying easier.
Frequent flyers: Frequent air travel costs a lot, but that cost also creates opportunities. By rewarding every dollar spent on tickets and other eligible purchases, an airline credit card can help your travel dollar go further. Airline cards also come in handy for regular passengers since they typically provide perks to make your travel smoother, comfier or even less expensive — such as priority boarding, in-flight discounts, reduced baggage costs or credits for expedited screening.
Business travelers: Some of the top airline and travel cards are designed with business travel in mind. They have features and perks similar to those of consumer cards, but the rewards categories are more tailored to business-related expenses.
Luxury travelers: Top-tier airline credit cards help travelers upgrade their travel experience by offering airport lounge access, elite hotel status and other perks. While these cards typically carry higher annual fees, travelers with a taste for luxury might find the expense worthwhile.
Credit-builders: If you’re building credit, rewards and point values should be the last things you’re concerned about when it comes to your credit card. Focus your efforts on establishing a good credit score before thinking about the rewards you can gain from using credit.
People new to credit: Like credit-builders, people new to credit should focus on building strong credit habits that elevate their score. Points, miles and reward valuations may distract you from the important routines you should be establishing, like paying on time and in full.
People who rarely travel: If you don’t travel frequently, you can’t make the most of an airline credit card. These cards reward generously for purchases with the airlines they’re branded with. Unless you’re spending thousands of dollars each year on a specific airline, you may be better off with a cash back credit card or another rewards card.
Tips on choosing the best airline credit card for you
Getting an airline credit card can be an exciting thing, but it’s important to make sure you can make the most of it. Here are some tips:
Check your credit score
Any type of travel card typically requires a good-to-excellent credit score (a FICO score of 670 to 850, or a VantageScore of 661 to 850). If your credit score isn’t quite there yet, work on building your credit before you begin your search for an airline credit card.
Consider your preferred airline
If you’re already a member of an airline loyalty program or you have a preferred airline, choosing a co-branded card is a good move. You can earn free or discounted flights with your preferred airline when you choose a co-branded airline credit card.
Evaluate perks you’d use
Many airline credit cards offer great perks like free lounge access or discounted in-flight purchases. However, airline credit cards tend to come with higher annual fees, so these perks come at a cost. An elevated travel experience might be worth it if you travel often, but be sure you’re willing to spend the extra money for the benefits.
Calculate potential rewards
If you’re not a frequent traveler but still looking to save money on the occasions that you do travel, look for an airline credit card that allows you to earn points on everyday purchases. This makes it possible to earn points and free or discounted airfare, even if you’re not regularly spending on flights or hotels. Conversely, if you do spend a lot on travel, you might be best served by a card that offers a lucrative return on travel-related expenses, including airfare.
Keep these factors in mind when searching for the best airline credit card to add to your financial arsenal. You can also use comparison tools like CardMatch™ to shop for cards you may qualify for and review issuer offers to find one that works for you.
Here’s how one Bankrate expert chose their airline card
Senior Bankrate editor and credit card reviewer Nouri Zarrugh initially chose a lower-tier Southwest card, but he compared the value to the annual fee and eventually upgraded to a higher-tier airline rewards card for its stronger features.
The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card was one of the first cards I got after I’d built credit history. At the time, I wasn’t thinking much about long-term value and I couldn’t have told you the difference between a general travel card and a co-branded airline card. I just wanted to get a big sign-up bonus and earn rewards on my Southwest flights.
And the card got the job done there. I’d use it for most purchases, and every so often I’d find I’d earned enough points for a free ticket.
But as the years passed and I learned more about credit card rewards, I started to wonder if the card was the best fit for me. I’d added a few everyday rewards cards to my wallet and so was only using the Rapid Rewards Plus for Southwest purchases, limiting my earnings. I also wasn’t flying enough to be sure I could offset the annual fee with rewards, so I considered closing the account altogether.
But then I compared the Rapid Rewards Plus card’s features and annual fee with those of the higher-tier Southwest cards. I was surprised to find that the higher-fee cards could actually be more lucrative for me.
The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card stood out. It offered a pair of annual bonuses that were valuable enough to offset its annual fee entirely: 7,500 bonus points each year on your account anniversary and a $75 annual Southwest travel credit. Assuming a 1.5-cent-per-point valuation, 7,500 points would be worth around $112; combined with the $75 credit, that’s a total annual value of around $187. So as I saw it, as long as I took one Southwest flight a year, I’d at least break even.
I couldn’t say the same for the Rapid Rewards Plus card. It charged a $69 annual fee but only offered 3,000 anniversary bonus points, with no travel credit. Even if I assumed a 1.5-cent-per-point value, that bonus would only be worth around $45.
I ended up switching to the Rapid Rewards Priority card and I’ve been happy with it since. While the $149 annual fee sounds intimidating, I know that it can essentially be made up for by those annual perks. It’s just on me to take one trip a year via Southwest – and I could use the nudge!
— Nouri Zarrugh, Senior Credit Card Editor at Bankrate
Expert advice for airline credit cards
Airline cards provide the most value when used strategically with other cards and are especially useful for the travel-specific perks they offer, such as priority boarding, seating upgrades and companion fares. Owning an airline credit card while being a member of the airline's frequent flyer program can also help you get maximum value. But you can’t set and forget your rewards with these cards, like you can with some automatic redemption cash back cards. You’ll need to develop a strategy to make the most of your airline card.
Maximizing airline rewards
Along with your card’s ongoing rewards rate in its highest-earning categories, a sign-up bonus or welcome offer from a new airline card could be worth several hundred dollars or more in travel costs. Keep track of your progress toward the spending requirement and start thinking about how you might use those bonus miles once you’ve earned them.
Let’s say you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card. Because Southwest is a Chase travel partner, you can transfer your Ultimate Rewards points at a 1:1 ratio. This way, you can rack up points to use for Southwest flights between both cards, but you aren’t stuck redeeming with Southwest if you find a better award price for your Ultimate Rewards points elsewhere.
Travel off-peak
Some airlines restrict when you can use miles to book flights during busy traveling periods. On the other hand, they also may heavily discount award flight costs during off-peak travel periods. Keep track of these fluctuations in cost to maximize the value of your miles.
How we assess the best airline credit cards
150+
cards rated
50+
rewards programs valued
1800
data points analyzed
40+
perks evaluated
When evaluating the best airline cards, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards in popular categories to scoring a large sign-up bonus or high-value perks. Whenever possible, we also feature cards that are available at various credit levels and price points.
We analyzed over 150 of the most popular cards and scored each based on its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup of the best airline cards.
Here are some of the key factors that we considered:
The primary criteria for a rewards-earning card’s rating is its rewards value. This includes the card’s average rewards rate, estimated annual rewards earnings, sign-up bonus value and reward redemption value.
To estimate a card’s average annual rewards earnings, we first calculate its average rewards rate based on how much it earns in different bonus categories and how closely its categories align with the average person’s spending habits. In other words, we assess whether the card earns rewards at a high rate in the most popular spending categories.
We use consumer spending data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to get a reliable third-party measure of people’s spending habits. The most recent BLS data estimates average total spending in 2021 was $66,928 per consumer. From here, we determine a “chargeable” spend (which purchases are likely to be put on a credit card and earn rewards). After subtracting expenditures like housing, vehicle purchases, education and healthcare, we get a total “chargeable” annual spend of around $22,500.
This includes the following spending by category:
Groceries: $5,200
Dining out: $3,000
Entertainment: $2,500
Gas: $2,100
Apparel and services: $1,700
Using this data, we are able to assign a weighting to each of a card’s bonus categories. For example, a card’s grocery rewards rate receives a 23 percent weighting based on how much of the average person’s budget is spent on groceries.
This weighting and rewards valuation allows us to estimate a card’s average annual rewards earnings — how many points or miles you’d earn with a given card if your spending was about average and you used the card for all of your purchases — as well as what those points are worth. We also use point valuations to determine a card’s sign-up bonus value
With these calculations complete, we assign each card a score based on how its average rewards earnings, sign-up bonus value, rewards rate and redemption value stack up against other rewards cards.
The better these values, the higher its score will be, making it more worthy of inclusion in our list and increasing its potential ranking.
We also score cards based on how much it costs to keep them in your wallet or carry a balance.
To start, each card is scored based on whether it offers an intro APR and how its ongoing APR compares to the rates available on other rewards cards. However, the latter rating only has a slight influence on the card’s score and whether the card is included in our list, since rewards card users generally try to avoid carrying a balance.
More important to both a card’s score and its inclusion in our list is how its annual fee influences its overall value. We consider a card’s annual fee in two ways — how it ranks relative to the fees you’ll find on other cards in the category and how it impacts a card’s overall rewards value.
Cards with an annual fee will always be at a slight disadvantage in our scoring system since annual fees inherently cut into your rewards value. However, if a card offers terrific value via its ongoing rewards and perks, it can earn a high score and a spot in our list even if it carries a high annual fee. After all, the highest rewards rates and most valuable perks are often found on cards with annual fees.
With this in mind, we rate a card based primarily on how its ongoing rewards value and ongoing perk value (such as annual credits or bonuses) stack up against those of other cards in the category when you subtract annual fees.
That said, we strive to include as many no-annual-fee options in our list as possible since many people would rather not worry about offsetting fees, even if a card carries impressive rewards and perks.
Rewards cards may make it easy to earn a lot of points, miles or cash back, but how easy is it to use those rewards? After all, if it takes a ton of effort to redeem rewards or you can only redeem rewards in a couple of ways, a card may be more trouble than it’s worth.
As such, we rate each card’s flexibility based on the restrictions it imposes on earning and redeeming rewards. We factor this rating into a card’s overall score and consider it when deciding on a card’s inclusion in our list.
Flexibility factors include whether a card only allows you to earn a high rewards rate on only a small amount of spending or requires you to meet a certain earning threshold before you can redeem rewards. We also examine whether your points are worth less when you opt for some redemption options over others and whether a card gives you the flexibility to transfer rewards to travel partners.
We also score each card’s set of features – its perks and benefits — against five tiers of features to provide a rating.
We break down these tiers as follows:
Tier 1 includes fewer features than even standard credit cards (for example, an ultra-streamlined card that offers basic utility and next to nothing in the way of ancillary benefits).
Tier 2 includes the benefits you’d expect on standard Visa or Mastercard credit cards, such as free access to your credit score, car rental insurance and $0 liability for fraudulent charges.
Tier 3 includes “prime card” or better-than-average card features like cellphone insurance, lost luggage insurance, concierge services and purchase protection.
Tier 4 includes luxury features such as airport lounge access, elite status with an airline or hotel and credits for expedited security screening membership programs.
Tier 5 includes the sort of exemplary benefits you’ll find on top-tier luxury cards, such as high-value travel credits, cardholder memberships and other unique and valuable perks.
In evaluating the best cards, we tend to favor cards that offer at least Tier 3 benefits, unless they include other unique features that could make up for less-impressive perks.
Frequently asked questions about airline credit cards
Airline credit cards may be worth it if you are a frequent flyer who prefers one particular airline. The airline-specific perks you may earn can make flying more affordable and far more convenient. But people looking for flexibility and to maximize the amount of rewards will likely find a general-purpose travel rewards card is worth it, especially if it earns points or miles that are transferable to their favorite airlines.
Airline cards that don’t charge an annual fee have limited features. But if you are more interested in earning miles and welcome offers and don’t care about perks like free checked bags, priority boarding or free lounge visits, a no-annual-fee airline card may be the answer. Top picks for no-annual-fee airline cards include:
J.D. Power’s most recent credit card customer satisfaction study also included a survey that names the best co-branded airline cards. Of the winners, the American Airlines MileUp card is the only no-annual-fee card that won a spot on the list, ranking above the average in third place.
As you can see, there aren’t many co-branded airline cards with no annual fee. A general-purpose travel card — like the Capital One VentureOne (See Rates & Fees) or Discover it® Miles — could also be plenty rewarding for air travel if you’re avoiding annual fees.
Airline reward programs differ greatly in the number of miles required to earn reward flights. Some programs have fixed prices in miles, while others determine prices based on the cash value of tickets. To further complicate matters, not every program has a published chart that explains the number of miles you need for an award flight. However, you can generally expect award flights to set you back several thousand miles.
Fortunately, an airline credit card with a lucrative sign-up bonus and generous rewards program could make it much easier to earn the miles you need.
Depending on the credit card, airline miles and credit card miles are terms that can be used interchangeably. Credit cards that earn airline miles are usually co-branded with a particular airline and earn cardholders free or discounted flights within that airline’s frequent flyer programs. General travel credit cards, on the other hand, earn miles or points that can be redeemed on multiple airlines or used for other travel purchases.
You can also earn airline miles through a frequent flyer program without the use of a credit card. You may be able to pool these miles with airline credit card rewards to maximize earnings.
We use primary sources to support our work. Bankrate’s authors, reporters and editors are subject-matter experts who thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate, timely and relevant.
Nouri Zarrugh is a writer and editor for CreditCards.com and Bankrate, focusing on product news, guides and reviews. His areas of expertise include credit card strategy, rewards…
