Nothing beats the luxury of first class — you can enjoy a roomy seat while sipping champagne, which makes even the longest of flights enjoyable. Typically, if you want to fly in a premium class, you can either pay full price for a ticket or hope for an upgrade.

Although first-class flight upgrades aren’t as common as they used to be, it’s still possible for people with elite airline status to get rewarded for their loyalty with a bump into a higher class. With a good travel credit card, earning those upgrades becomes even easier.

Here are some of the best credit cards for first class upgrades.

Comparing the best cards for flight upgrades

Top cards for flight upgrades

Badge Icon Best for Delta flyers Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros After earning your annual MQDs credit of $2,500, you’re halfway to the first elite status level, which gets you complimentary seat upgrades for most flights except Basic Economy. Cardholders without elite status can also get on the complimentary upgrade list after elite status members. Access Delta Sky Club lounges, The Centurion Lounges and an annual companion certificate. Cons The high annual fee is hard to justify if you don’t fly Delta often or tap into all the luxury perks and credits.



Badge Icon Best for American Airlines flyers Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 4.5 Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros After earning at least 40,000 points to reach Gold elite status, get complimentary seat upgrades for American and Alaska Airlines flights. Access Admirals Club and partner lounges, priority boarding and free checked bags. Cons The high annual fee is hard to justify if you don’t fly American Airlines often or use your lounge membership (an $850 value).



Badge Icon Best for United flyers The New United Quest℠ Card Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros By earning 6,000 points after spending $120,000, you can become a Premier status member with free seat upgrades. You can also get there with 5,000 points and 15 qualifying flights. The annual United purchase credit, up to 10,000 miles in flight credits and free checked bags can make the card pay for itself. Cons The amount you have to spend to reach the first tier of elite status is higher than with other airline cards.



Badge Icon Best for Alaska Airlines flyers Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 4.5 Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros By earning at least 20,000 EQMs — through $60,000 in purchases — to reach the first tier of elite status, get complimentary seat upgrades for you and your companion. (Companions will be eligible starting later in 2025 for the first tier, MVP status. Companions are already eligible for the upper statuses.) For the lower annual fee, you can get the Companion Fare and free checked bags for you and six other people on the reservation — making it a good travel card for families. Cons The Alaska Airlines network is somewhat limited in destinations.



Badge Icon Best for Southwest flyers Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5 3.8 Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros By spending $116,667 on the card or flying 20 qualifying one-way flights, you can reach A-List status with priority boarding and same-day changes or standby. The $149 annual fee is recouped by the $75 annual travel credit, 7,500 anniversary points (valued at $112.50, according to Bankrate valuations) and four upgraded boardings per year (valued at $30 to $149 per flight). Cons The card doesn’t offer luxury perks like lounge access, and there’s technically no first-class seating option.



Badge Icon Best for flexible flyers who enjoy fine dining Chase Sapphire Reserve® Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros The $300 annual travel credit covers more than half of the annual fee and could go toward upgrading to your flight. The credit covers all travel purchases, not just those through the issuer’s travel portal. Enjoy lounge access, expedited airport entry, travel insurance, a DashPass subscription and more perks. Cons The hefty annual fee is hard to justify if you don’t maximize the card or value luxury travel and dining.



Badge Icon Best for flexible flyers who prefer a lower annual fee Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros The $300 annual credit and 10,000 anniversary points (worth $100) cover the annual fee and could go toward upgrading to first class on a flight through Capital One Travel. Access Priority Pass Select and Capital One Lounges, luxury hotel credits, expedited airport entry, travel insurance, travel guide subscriptions and more perks. Cons The annual credit is only usable through Capital One Travel, and transfer partners are limited.



How to choose a credit card for flight upgrades

If you want a more consistent way to upgrade to first class without relying on luck, your best bets are earning elite status or cashing in rewards. But those might call for a rewards card with a high price tag. Here are some considerations.

Decide between a co-branded airline card and a general travel card. An airline card can offer a smooth path toward elite status with first-class upgrades, as well as airline-specific perks like free checked bags and companion passes. On the other hand, a general travel card lets you use rewards with multiple airlines more freely but won’t offer the same boosts toward airlines’ elite statuses.

An airline card can offer a smooth path toward elite status with first-class upgrades, as well as airline-specific perks like free checked bags and companion passes. On the other hand, a general travel card lets you use rewards with multiple airlines more freely but won’t offer the same boosts toward airlines’ elite statuses. Consider whether you’ll spend enough to reach elite status. Airlines’ elite statuses come with great perks like complimentary upgrades — and because of that, the earning requirements are high. Most upper-tier airline cards offer a boost in earnings, but you’ll still have to spend thousands with the card to reach elite status.

Airlines’ elite statuses come with great perks like complimentary upgrades — and because of that, the earning requirements are high. Most upper-tier airline cards offer a boost in earnings, but you’ll still have to spend thousands with the card to reach elite status. Weigh the value of luxury perks against a high annual fee. Are lounge access, potential for elite status and annual credits worth paying hundreds of dollars in a card’s annual fee? For some people, the answer is yes. For more casual travelers, the answer might be no. You can opt for a lower annual fee travel card — it just may not offer the same potential for flight upgrades.

Additionally, Ryan Flanigan, Bankrate credit cards writer and frequent traveler, points out that an earned upgrade may not be all the way to first class.

“If you earn upgrades through credit cards or elite status, it may only be from economy to premium economy,” he says.

Frequently asked questions

How can you get a free flight upgrade? Caret Down Icon If you don’t have elite status, you can still improve your odds of getting a flight upgrade. First, you’ll want to be on a flight with empty seats in an upgraded class — which means skipping busy flights in favor of less popular ones. Look for flights that are cheaper and scheduled for the middle of the week outside peak hours. It also helps if you’re a member of the airline’s frequent flyer program. You can ask the gate agent or flight attendant if you can move up — the odds are getting slimmer, but it doesn’t hurt to try. You also might be able to pay for a discounted upgrade at check-in. One thing to keep in mind when you’re considering whether to purchase an upgrade — “Not all first-class and business-class in-flight products are the same,” Flanigan explains. “It depends on the airline, the length of the route and the type of aircraft you’re flying.” Flanigan recommends looking online for airline seating charts and in-flight review videos before deciding to purchase an upgrade or redeem hard-earned travel rewards for one. “Depending on your trip, it might not be worth it to spend the extra miles or money,” he says.

What does airline elite status mean? Caret Down Icon Elite status is something you achieve with an airline’s loyalty or frequent flyer program. It means you’ve spent enough and flown enough to reach one of the elite status tiers, offering perks like free flight upgrades, priority boarding, lounge access, free checked bags and more. Hotels, rental car companies and retailers can also offer their own versions of elite status.

What makes a good travel card? Caret Down Icon The best travel card for you is the one that you can maximize enough to justify an annual fee. That likely means you fly often enough with the co-branded airline or partner airlines to earn rewards, and you can tap into any statement credits, companion passes or lounge access that are offered. That said, some travel cards offer better rewards on everyday spending than others. If you prefer to use your travel card for all your purchases, look for at least 2X points or miles on purchases besides travel.

What’s next?

The bottom line

The right travel credit card can get you into first class by achieving elite status, cashing in rewards or paying for it with an annual travel credit. You’ll just want to consider how often you fly the airline and whether the credit card annual fee is worth it. You can also try finagling a first-class seat on a less full flight by asking a crew member, but securing it ahead of time is a more reliable route.

If you choose to cross your fingers and hope for an upgrade, Flanigan advises keeping your expectations realistic.

“My philosophy is to never go into a flight expecting an upgrade, but rather being pleasantly surprised if it happens,” he says.

The Bank of America content was updated on March 25, 2025.

*The information about the United Quest℠ Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.