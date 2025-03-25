We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
Brooklyn Lowery is a Senior Editor on the Bankrate credit cards education team where she focuses on helping everyday consumers leverage credit cards as powerful tools in their personal finance toolbox.
Nothing beats the luxury of first class — you can enjoy a roomy seat while sipping champagne, which makes even the longest of flights enjoyable. Typically, if you want to fly in a premium class, you can either pay full price for a ticket or hope for an upgrade.
Although first-class flight upgrades aren’t as common as they used to be, it’s still possible for people with elite airline status to get rewarded for their loyalty with a bump into a higher class. With a good travel credit card, earning those upgrades becomes even easier.
Here are some of the best credit cards for first class upgrades.
Delta loyalists who like traveling in style can make good use of this top-tier Delta SkyMiles Reserve card, with multiple opportunities for seat upgrades to Delta First Class. Enjoy airport lounge access — and bring a friend four times a year — as well as annual credits for Delta Stays, Resy, rideshare and Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.
You’ll also earn 3X miles on Delta purchases and 1X miles on all other purchases.
Pros
After earning your annual MQDs credit of $2,500, you’re halfway to the first elite status level, which gets you complimentary seat upgrades for most flights except Basic Economy.
Cardholders without elite status can also get on the complimentary upgrade list after elite status members.
Access Delta Sky Club lounges, The Centurion Lounges and an annual companion certificate.
Cons
The high annual fee is hard to justify if you don’t fly Delta often or tap into all the luxury perks and credits.
Best for American Airlines flyers
Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®
If you fly American Airlines often but dream of upgrading to a first-class seat and stopping by the lounge en route, the Citi / AAdvantage Executive card can get you there. By using the card for eligible purchases, you’ll get 1 Loyalty Point per mile earned, as well as up to 20,000 Loyalty Points per year toward elite status. Plus, get into more than 100 Admirals Club and partner lounges worldwide after breezing through airport security with TSA Precheck or Global Entry, paid for by the card.
You’ll also earn 4X miles on eligible American Airlines purchases and 1X miles on all other purchases.
Pros
After earning at least 40,000 points to reach Gold elite status, get complimentary seat upgrades for American and Alaska Airlines flights.
Access Admirals Club and partner lounges, priority boarding and free checked bags.
Cons
The high annual fee is hard to justify if you don’t fly American Airlines often or use your lounge membership (an $850 value).
The United Quest card has a more modest annual fee than comparable co-branded airline cards, while offering similar miles value and a chance at elite status. Plus, the $125 annual credit covers half the fee. Reaching elite status takes more spending than other cards, but you can cash in on the first year’s welcome bonus of 60,000 miles and 500 Premier qualifying points (PQPs) after spending $4,000 in the first three months.
You’ll also earn 3X on United purchases; 2X on dining, select streaming services and all other travel and 1X miles on all other purchases.
Pros
By earning 6,000 points after spending $120,000, you can become a Premier status member with free seat upgrades. You can also get there with 5,000 points and 15 qualifying flights.
The annual United purchase credit, up to 10,000 miles in flight credits and free checked bags can make the card pay for itself.
Cons
The amount you have to spend to reach the first tier of elite status is higher than with other airline cards.
Each year as a Alaska Airlines Visa Signature cardholder you can earn Alaska Airline’s $99 Companion Fare (plus taxes and fees from $23) after spending $6,000 or more in the year before your account anniversary — making this a useful card for travelers who often bring a family member or friend on Alaska or partner flights. You’ll both get free checked bags and priority boarding. And you can work your way up to elite status by earning 1 elite-qualifying mile (EQM) for every $3 spent on your card, up to 30,000 EQMs.
You’ll also earn 3X miles on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases; 2X miles on gas, EV charging station, cable, streaming services and local transit (including ride share) purchases and 1X miles on all other purchases.
Pros
By earning at least 20,000 EQMs — through $60,000 in purchases — to reach the first tier of elite status, get complimentary seat upgrades for you and your companion. (Companions will be eligible starting later in 2025 for the first tier, MVP status. Companions are already eligible for the upper statuses.)
For the lower annual fee, you can get the Companion Fare and free checked bags for you and six other people on the reservation — making it a good travel card for families.
Cons
The Alaska Airlines network is somewhat limited in destinations.
Southwest loyalists love the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority card for its annual travel credit and anniversary points worth more than the annual fee, while reaping rewards on Southwest purchases and four free upgraded boardings per year. Southwest doesn’t have first class, but getting on the plane first affords you a better seat. If you can earn the Companion Pass through a limited-time offer, by flying 100 qualifying one-way flights or earning 135,000 qualifying points in a calendar year, you can bring a passenger on flights with you for free — getting even more bang for your buck.
You’ll also earn 3X points on Southwest purchases; 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services and select streaming; 2X points on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners and 1X points on all other purchases.
Pros
By spending $116,667 on the card or flying 20 qualifying one-way flights, you can reach A-List status with priority boarding and same-day changes or standby.
The $149 annual fee is recouped by the $75 annual travel credit, 7,500 anniversary points (valued at $112.50, according to Bankrate valuations) and four upgraded boardings per year (valued at $30 to $149 per flight).
Cons
The card doesn’t offer luxury perks like lounge access, and there’s technically no first-class seating option.
If you fly with multiple airlines and want to earn and redeem rewards more flexibly, the Chase Sapphire Reserve is a way to earn generous points on travel and dining reservations or takeout. You could use the annual travel credit to upgrade at least one flight a year, and you get a Priority Pass Select lounge membership so you can wait for your flights in style. Points are also transferable to Chase partners, but they generally won’t count toward elite status when you do this.
You’ll also earn 10x points on hotels, car rentals and Chase Dining purchases through Chase Travel; 5x points on flights through Chase Travel; 3x points on other travel and dining and 1x on all other purchases.
Pros
The $300 annual travel credit covers more than half of the annual fee and could go toward upgrading to your flight. The credit covers all travel purchases, not just those through the issuer’s travel portal.
Enjoy lounge access, expedited airport entry, travel insurance, a DashPass subscription and more perks.
Cons
The hefty annual fee is hard to justify if you don’t maximize the card or value luxury travel and dining.
Best for flexible flyers who prefer a lower annual fee
The Capital One Venture card is another upper-tier travel card with flexible rewards earning and redemption through Capital One Travel. The annual fee is easier to swallow with the annual travel credit and anniversary points, which you could put toward upgrading a flight. Points are also transferable to Capital One partners, but they generally won’t count toward elite status.
You’ll also earn 10X miles on hotel and rental cars through Capital One Travel, 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals through Capital One Travel and 2X miles on all other purchases.
Pros
The $300 annual credit and 10,000 anniversary points (worth $100) cover the annual fee and could go toward upgrading to first class on a flight through Capital One Travel.
Access Priority Pass Select and Capital One Lounges, luxury hotel credits, expedited airport entry, travel insurance, travel guide subscriptions and more perks.
Cons
The annual credit is only usable through Capital One Travel, and transfer partners are limited.
How to choose a credit card for flight upgrades
If you want a more consistent way to upgrade to first class without relying on luck, your best bets are earning elite status or cashing in rewards. But those might call for a rewards card with a high price tag. Here are some considerations.
Decide between a co-branded airline card and a general travel card. An airline card can offer a smooth path toward elite status with first-class upgrades, as well as airline-specific perks like free checked bags and companion passes. On the other hand, a general travel card lets you use rewards with multiple airlines more freely but won’t offer the same boosts toward airlines’ elite statuses.
Consider whether you’ll spend enough to reach elite status. Airlines’ elite statuses come with great perks like complimentary upgrades — and because of that, the earning requirements are high. Most upper-tier airline cards offer a boost in earnings, but you’ll still have to spend thousands with the card to reach elite status.
Weigh the value of luxury perks against a high annual fee. Are lounge access, potential for elite status and annual credits worth paying hundreds of dollars in a card’s annual fee? For some people, the answer is yes. For more casual travelers, the answer might be no. You can opt for a lower annual fee travel card — it just may not offer the same potential for flight upgrades.
Additionally, Ryan Flanigan, Bankrate credit cards writer and frequent traveler, points out that an earned upgrade may not be all the way to first class.
“If you earn upgrades through credit cards or elite status, it may only be from economy to premium economy,” he says.
Frequently asked questions
If you don’t have elite status, you can still improve your odds of getting a flight upgrade. First, you’ll want to be on a flight with empty seats in an upgraded class — which means skipping busy flights in favor of less popular ones. Look for flights that are cheaper and scheduled for the middle of the week outside peak hours. It also helps if you’re a member of the airline’s frequent flyer program. You can ask the gate agent or flight attendant if you can move up — the odds are getting slimmer, but it doesn’t hurt to try.
You also might be able to pay for a discounted upgrade at check-in.
One thing to keep in mind when you’re considering whether to purchase an upgrade — “Not all first-class and business-class in-flight products are the same,” Flanigan explains. “It depends on the airline, the length of the route and the type of aircraft you’re flying.” Flanigan recommends looking online for airline seating charts and in-flight review videos before deciding to purchase an upgrade or redeem hard-earned travel rewards for one.
“Depending on your trip, it might not be worth it to spend the extra miles or money,” he says.
Elite status is something you achieve with an airline’s loyalty or frequent flyer program. It means you’ve spent enough and flown enough to reach one of the elite status tiers, offering perks like free flight upgrades, priority boarding, lounge access, free checked bags and more.
Hotels, rental car companies and retailers can also offer their own versions of elite status.
The best travel card for you is the one that you can maximize enough to justify an annual fee. That likely means you fly often enough with the co-branded airline or partner airlines to earn rewards, and you can tap into any statement credits, companion passes or lounge access that are offered.
That said, some travel cards offer better rewards on everyday spending than others. If you prefer to use your travel card for all your purchases, look for at least 2X points or miles on purchases besides travel.
The right travel credit card can get you into first class by achieving elite status, cashing in rewards or paying for it with an annual travel credit. You’ll just want to consider how often you fly the airline and whether the credit card annual fee is worth it. You can also try finagling a first-class seat on a less full flight by asking a crew member, but securing it ahead of time is a more reliable route.
If you choose to cross your fingers and hope for an upgrade, Flanigan advises keeping your expectations realistic.
“My philosophy is to never go into a flight expecting an upgrade, but rather being pleasantly surprised if it happens,” he says.
The Bank of America content was updated on March 25, 2025.
*The information about the United Quest℠ Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
