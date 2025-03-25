Skip to Main Content

Best credit cards for flight upgrades

Nothing beats the luxury of first class — you can enjoy a roomy seat while sipping champagne, which makes even the longest of flights enjoyable. Typically, if you want to fly in a premium class, you can either pay full price for a ticket or hope for an upgrade.

Although first-class flight upgrades aren’t as common as they used to be, it’s still possible for people with elite airline status to get rewarded for their loyalty with a bump into a higher class. With a good travel credit card, earning those upgrades becomes even easier.

Here are some of the best credit cards for first class upgrades.

Comparing the best cards for flight upgrades

Card name Best for Annual fee Upgrade options
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Delta flyers $650
  • Cardholders can be added to the complimentary upgrade list, after Medallion members
  • Earn $2,500 Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs) each year and $1 MQD for each $10 in purchases to help reach a Medallion status
Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® American Airlines flyers $595
  • Earn 1 Loyalty Point for every 1 mile earned on eligible purchases
  • Earn 10,000 Loyalty points after reaching 50,000 Loyalty Points and another 10,000 points after reaching 90,000 points in one year to help reach elite status
  • Preferred boarding
The New United Quest℠ Card* United Airlines flyers $350
  • Earn 1 Premier qualifying point (PQP) for every $20 in purchases up to 9,000 points to help reach Premier status
  • Priority boarding
  • Annual $125 United purchase credit you can use to book an upgraded ticket
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card Alaska Airlines flyers $95
  • Earn 1 elite-qualifying mile (EQM) for every $3 in purchases up to 30,000 EQMs to help reach elite status through 2025
  • Priority boarding
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card Southwest flyers $149
  • Earn 1,500 tier-qualifying points (TQPs) for every $5,000 in purchases to help reach A-List status
  • 4 free upgraded boardings per year
Chase Sapphire Reserve® Frequent fliers who enjoy fine dining $550
  • Annual $300 travel credit you can use to book an upgraded ticket
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Flexible flyers $395
  • Annual $300 travel credit you can use to book an upgraded ticket through Capital One Travel

Top cards for flight upgrades

Badge Icon Best for Delta flyers
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card image

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for American Airlines flyers
Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® image

Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
4.5
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for United flyers
The New United Quest℠ Card image

The New United Quest℠ Card

Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for Alaska Airlines flyers
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card image

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
4.5
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for Southwest flyers
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card image

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
3.8
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for flexible flyers who enjoy fine dining
Chase Sapphire Reserve® image

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for flexible flyers who prefer a lower annual fee
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card image

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5
Learn More in our Bankrate review

How to choose a credit card for flight upgrades

If you want a more consistent way to upgrade to first class without relying on luck, your best bets are earning elite status or cashing in rewards. But those might call for a rewards card with a high price tag. Here are some considerations.

  • Decide between a co-branded airline card and a general travel card. An airline card can offer a smooth path toward elite status with first-class upgrades, as well as airline-specific perks like free checked bags and companion passes. On the other hand, a general travel card lets you use rewards with multiple airlines more freely but won’t offer the same boosts toward airlines’ elite statuses.
  • Consider whether you’ll spend enough to reach elite status. Airlines’ elite statuses come with great perks like complimentary upgrades — and because of that, the earning requirements are high. Most upper-tier airline cards offer a boost in earnings, but you’ll still have to spend thousands with the card to reach elite status.
  • Weigh the value of luxury perks against a high annual fee. Are lounge access, potential for elite status and annual credits worth paying hundreds of dollars in a card’s annual fee? For some people, the answer is yes. For more casual travelers, the answer might be no. You can opt for a lower annual fee travel card — it just may not offer the same potential for flight upgrades.
Learn more: How to choose the best travel card in 5 steps

Additionally, Ryan Flanigan, Bankrate credit cards writer and frequent traveler, points out that an earned upgrade may not be all the way to first class.

“If you earn upgrades through credit cards or elite status, it may only be from economy to premium economy,” he says.

The bottom line

The right travel credit card can get you into first class by achieving elite status, cashing in rewards or paying for it with an annual travel credit. You’ll just want to consider how often you fly the airline and whether the credit card annual fee is worth it. You can also try finagling a first-class seat on a less full flight by asking a crew member, but securing it ahead of time is a more reliable route.

If you choose to cross your fingers and hope for an upgrade, Flanigan advises keeping your expectations realistic.

“My philosophy is to never go into a flight expecting an upgrade, but rather being pleasantly surprised if it happens,” he says.

