Best credit cards for Southwest Airlines

Holly D. Johnson Katie Kelton Alice Lesperance
Written by
Holly D. Johnson
and
Katie Kelton,
Edited by
Alice Lesperance
Published on February 13, 2025 | 4 min read

Image of Southwest Airline plane
Boarding1Now / GettyImages

If you fly often in the U.S. or to Mexico, Central America or the Caribbean, you’re probably familiar with Southwest Airlines. Known for its affordability and customer service, it also boasts a popular loyalty program — Southwest Rapid Rewards.

You can sign up for the Rapid Rewards program for free and start earning rewards by buying Southwest flights and booking with eligible hotel and rental car partners. You can also use the Rapid Rewards shopping portal and dining program.

But if you want to earn points for every dollar you spend, as well as a welcome bonus and other perks, a co-branded credit card from Southwest and Chase is a good way to go. Here are the best cards for Southwest Airlines for each type of cardholder.

Comparing the best cards for Southwest Airlines

Card name Annual fee Rapid Rewards rate and perks Bankrate score
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card* $69
  • 2X points on Southwest purchases and Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners
  • 3,000 anniversary points
 4.1
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card* $99
  • 3X points on Southwest purchases
  • 2X points on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners
  • 6,000 anniversary points
 4.0
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card* $149
  • 3X points on Southwest purchases
  • 2X points on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners
  • 7,5000 anniversary points
  • $75 annual travel credit
 4.4
Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card $99
  • 3X points on Southwest purchases
  • 2X points on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners
  • 6,000 anniversary points
 4.5
Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card $199
  • 4X points on Southwest purchases3X points on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners9,000 anniversary pointsUp to $100 credit for expedited airport screening programs
 4.7

Top cards for Southwest Airlines

Badge Icon Best for entry-level travelers
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card image

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for frequent flyers on a budget
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card image

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card

Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for Southwest loyalists
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card image

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for casual business travel
Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card image

Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
4.5
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for travel perks
Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card image

Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card

Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
4.7
Learn More in our Bankrate review

How to choose the best card for Southwest Airlines

  • Consider how often you fly with Southwest. You don’t have to fly with the airline every time you travel to justify having a co-branded Southwest card. But if you only choose Southwest every now and then, a general travel card may let you use your points or miles more flexibly while earning rewards at the same rate. Frequent Southwest fliers might enjoy the airline-specific perks that come with the co-branded cards above.
  • Compare fees and features. If you’d like to keep the annual fee down, a lower-tier card can offer enough points through the welcome bonus, anniversary bonus and rewards to use for a few flights while covering the fee. But if you’re willing to pay more — while still keeping it under $200, unlike top-tier travel cards — then a higher-tier card like the Rapid Rewards Priority offers more value for the annual fee in bonuses, credits and rewards potential.
  • Decide whether you need a personal or business card. If you’re not a business owner and fly Southwest solely for pleasure, you’d want to apply for a personal card. But if you have a business or side hustle and make those expenses on a personal card, your transaction records can get complicated. Plus, you may want to add employees to the account. In that case, you could apply for a business card.
Learn more: How to choose the best travel card in 5 steps

How to earn tier status with Southwest

If you’re aiming for an A-List status — with priority boarding and even free drinks and WiFi for A-List Preferred — or Companion Pass, a Southwest card can help you get there.

To qualify for A-List, you need to fly 20 one-way Southwest flights or earn 35,000 tier qualifying points (TQPs) per year. You earn TQPs by buying Southwest flights, but you can get even more with a credit card. Other than the Rapid Rewards Plus card, Southwest cards offer 1,500 tier qualifying points (TQPs) for every $5,000 you spend in a year.

That way, you can get to A-List with a combination of purchasing Southwest flights and spending on a Southwest card. A-List Preferred status requires 40 flights or 70,000 TQPs.

A Companion Pass is another coveted benefit that lets you bring a free companion on every flight. To earn a Companion Pass, you need to fly 100 one-way flights or accrue 135,000 TQPs in a year. You can earn TQPs by buying Southwest flights and earning Rapid Rewards with your credit card.

Southwest cards also offer 10,000 TQPs toward your Companion Pass each year. Get strategic about securing a Southwest Companion Pass by applying for a card and timing the welcome bonus to hit at the beginning of the year, leaving you with plenty of time to rack up the remaining points by December.

Tier status How to earn it What you get
A-List
  • 20 qualifying one-way flights within a calendar year, or
  • 35,000 TQPs within a calendar year
  • Priority boarding
  • 25 percent points earning bonus on flights
  • Free same-day standby and same-day change
  • See more
A-List Preferred
  • 40 qualifying one-way flights within a calendar year, or
  • 70,000 TQPs within a calendar year
  • Free in-flight WiFi and drinks
  • Priority boarding
  • 100 percent points earning bonus on flights
  • Free same-day standby and same-day change
  • See more
Companion Pass
  • 100 qualifying one-way flights within a calendar year, or
  • 135,000 TQPs within a calendar year
  • Designated companion flies free
  • Pass is valid for the remainder of the year and entire next year

Frequently asked questions about credit cards for Southwest Airlines

The bottom line

If you’re looking to earn points on Southwest flights while tapping into perks like upgraded boardings and a potential Companion Pass, one of these Southwest cards might be right for you.

The card you choose depends on how often you fly Southwest and how much you’re willing to pay for an annual fee. As soon as you apply and snag that welcome bonus, you could be on a Boeing 737, joking with flight attendants and enjoying free snacks in no time.

Written by
Holly D. Johnson Arrow Right Icon
Author, Award-Winning Writer
Holly Johnson writes expert content on personal finance, credit cards, loyalty and insurance topics. In addition to writing for Bankrate and CreditCards.com, Johnson does ongoing work for clients that include CNN, Forbes Advisor, LendingTree, Time Magazine and more.
Co-written by
Katie Kelton Arrow Right Icon
Senior Writer, Credit Cards
Katie Kelton is the Senior Writer on Bankrate’s credit cards team, where she brings eight years of experience writing creative and financial content to help cardholders get savvy with their credit.

Explore our top credit card picks

Select a category:

Balance transfer Cash back 0% Intro APR Business Best credit cards
Icon

Save on your next vacation

Explore Bankrate’s picks of travel cards to help you earn points and miles for your next trip

View all travel cards

