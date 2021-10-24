A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards rate : Earn 3X points on Southwest airlines purchases, 2X points on participating Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partners, local transit and commuting (including rideshares); 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome offer : Earn 60,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee : $99

Purchase intro APR : None

Balance transfer intro APR : None

: None Regular APR: 21.49 percent to 28.49 percent variable

Current welcome offer

New cardholders have a chance at a sign-up bonus of 60,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months after account opening. While that's a decent offer, it pales in comparison to the card's previous bonus, which gave you a chance at up to 120,000 points (60,000 points after a $3,000 spend in the first three months, plus 60,000 more points after a $15,000 total spend in the first nine months). That said, there's no guarantee Chase will offer such a high bonus on this card again anytime soon, so now may still be a great time to apply if you're planning travel.

According to Bankrate’s latest miles valuations, Rapid Rewards points are currently valued at around 1.5 cents each when redeemed for flights. This could make the card's 60,000-point sign-up bonus worth approximately $900, depending on how you redeem those points.

This is solid value compared to the value you’ll get with the offers available on many other business travel cards with a similar annual fee. However, a few general-purpose business cards in this price range feature bonuses that, while a bit less valuable, offer rewards you can redeem for travel with multiple airlines, not just Southwest and its partners.

Rewards rate

The Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Card offers a tiered-rewards rate on Southwest-related spending, travel expenses and other general purchases. Southwest Rapid Rewards points can be earned and redeemed in a variety of ways — on more than strictly airfare.

How you earn

The fastest way to earn points with the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card is to book flights through Southwest Airlines, which will net you 3X points. You’ll also earn 2X points on rideshares, transit and other eligible commuting expenses. Bookings with the airline’s Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partners will also earn 2X points, and you’ll score 1X points on all other purchases.

In addition, cardholders can depend on receiving 6,000 points every year on the anniversary of their account opening, regardless of how much they spend.

You can also earn points by using the Southwest Rapid Rewards shopping portal guide when making online purchases and by eating at restaurants that participate in the airline’s Dining Rewards program. Combined with the card’s Southwest and transit bonus categories, this gives you the opportunity to earn rewards on several legs of your journey.

How to redeem

Redeeming your Rapid Rewards points for Southwest flights is easy, and the best way to take advantage of your new stash of points. If you log into your Rapid Rewards account online and input your flight details, you can search flight availability and have your trip covered by your rewards balance (excluding taxes and fees). There are no restrictions or blackout dates when you redeem points for a seat, but the number of points you’ll need will depend on the airfare.

You may also redeem your points for international flights booked through a designated flight portal, hotel stays, rental cars and more. In addition to flights and travel purchases, you can redeem your points through the Southwest More Rewards portal, which allows Southwest credit card members to trade their points for gift cards to restaurants, department stores, popular retailers and other businesses. You may also contribute your points to select charities as well.