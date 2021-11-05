About the author

Experience

Antonio Ruiz-Camacho is the former senior director of content for CreditCards.com and Bankrate Credit Cards. He has more than 20 years of international experience leading content teams, focused on consumer advice, technology and immigration. At CreditCards.com and Bankrate Credit Cards, he lead an editorial team responsible for creating educational, product and transactional content that helps consumers improve their lives by maintaining strong credit and learning how to use credit cards as a tool for financial progress.

Antonio started with CreditCards.com as a managing editor in 2017, where he had to edit the work of some of the most experienced experts in the credit card, credit scores and reports and consumer protection industries, including Barry Paperno, Todd Ossenfort, Tony Mecia, Constance Sommer, Rebecca Lake, Dan Rafter, Elaine Pofeldt, Dana Dratch, Fred O. Williams and Ted Rossman. Working hand-to-hand with these experts helped him to develop an understanding of the importance of maintaining a stellar credit score and how to use credit cards, points, miles and cash back to finance a dream project or get back on the right financial footing. Through his role as senior director of content for CreditCars.com and Bankrate Credit Cards, his mission is now to provide consumers with the education and information they need to leverage strong credit and credit cards to fund their own dream projects and improve their finances.

Antonio is passionate about the role that credit cards, when used responsibly, can play in changing people's lives – from having the right credit score to purchase your first home to redeeming points and miles to visit places you'd otherwise only dream about. In the past four years, Antonio has used Chase Ultimate Rewards, American Express Membership Rewards and American Airlines AAdvantage points and miles to pay for family trips to Spain, Portugal, Scotland, Norway, Sweden and Mexico.

Antonio's favorite cards include Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express Gold Card, The Platinum Card from American Express and Chase Freedom Unlimited. A big fan of double- and triple-dipping, he's constantly on the lookout for opportunities to earn additional points or cash back on everyday expenses, leveraging cash back sites and card features like Rakuten, Amex Offers, Chase Offers and Capital One Shopping.

When he's not reading CreditCards.com and Bankrate Credit Card stories, Antonio can be found working on his other passion – fiction writing. He is the author of the award-winning story collection "Barefoot Dogs" and a graduate of the New Writers Project, the MFA program in creative writing from the University of Texas at Austin's English Department. A former journalism fellow at the John S. Knight program at Stanford University, his work has appeared in The New York Times, Salon, Texas Monthly, Texas Highways, Electric Literature, The Millions, CNET, and elsewhere.