Why you might want the Chase Freedom Unlimited

The Chase Freedom Unlimited is an all-around excellent card that has much to offer cardholders.

Rewards rate: Boosted cash back rate in everyday categories

The Chase Freedom Unlimited stands out as one of the most valuable no-annual-fee cash back cards on the market, and it especially shines for its elevated rewards rates in popular categories. For example, few cards offer 3 percent back at drugstores, which can be a key spending category for many people. Though plenty of cards offer 3 percent cash back on dining, the Freedom Unlimited includes eligible takeout and delivery purchases in this category, while others may not.

For people who frequently use car services, the 5 percent rewards rate on Lyft purchases (through March 2025) adds value. The 5 percent cash back on all travel purchased via the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal is a positive, too, though frequent travelers would benefit more from a travel-focused card. These bonus categories are in addition to the unlimited 1.5 percent cash back the card earns on all other purchases. Notably, it earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which can be redeemed for cash back at a 1:1 rate.

The combination of a solid cash back rate and bonus cash back rates in multiple categories places the Freedom Unlimited as one of the best no-annual-fee credit cards, especially if you only want to carry one card in your wallet.

Rewards program: Flexible and potentially powerful

The Chase Freedom Unlimited offers various redemption choices. You can redeem your cash back in the form of a statement credit, direct deposit, travel, gift cards or to shop online at Amazon.com. Like many other credit cards, you can also redeem your rewards for charitable contributions (which currently have a 25 percent boost in value).

Importantly, you can also combine your rewards with a premium Ultimate Rewards card, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve® or Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card to enjoy additional flexibility, such as the ability to transfer your rewards to one of Chase’s transfer partners at a 1:1 ratio. This feature makes the Chase Freedom Unlimited a crucial part of the popular and valuable Chase Trifecta, a three-Chase-card earning strategy that allows you to maximize Ultimate Rewards.

Cardholder perks: Generous for a card with no annual fee

You won’t find tons of perks on the Chase Freedom Unlimited as you’d find on a travel or luxury card. However, the card does offer a few handy benefits you wouldn’t normally see on a no-annual-fee credit card.

Chief among these perks is a complimentary subscription to DashPass, DoorDash’s membership service, after you enroll. DashPass gets you unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee on orders over $12. The Freedom Unlimited comes with three months of free DashPass membership, after which — if you don’t cancel beforehand — you’re automatically enrolled in DashPass for 50 percent off the monthly rate (typically $9.99 per month) for the next nine months. Make sure you’re eligible by activating before Dec. 31, 2024.

The card also offers some perks designed to help save and protect your money, such as purchase protection and extended warranty protection. If something you bought with the card is damaged or stolen within 120 days of your purchase, the Freedom Unlimited covers the cost, up to $500 per claim and $50,000 per account. Plus, eligible U.S. manufacturers’ warranties of three years or less on items you purchase with the card are extended by a year.

Finally, the card also comes with trip cancellation and interruption insurance. These are prized perks when travel looks uncertain, and you typically only find this level of coverage with travel cards that charge a hefty annual fee. If your trip is canceled or cut short due to sickness, severe weather or other covered circumstances, you can be reimbursed up to $1,500 per person and $6,000 per trip for prepaid tickets and non-refundable passenger fares.

Intro APR: Save on purchases and balance transfers

On top of a strong rewards program, the Chase Freedom Unlimited also comes with an intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. You don’t often see an intro APR on a rewards card — let alone an intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers. This gives the Chase Freedom Unlimited added flexibility and makes the card a good fit if you want to pay for a large purchase over time while minimizing interest charges.

Keep in mind, that a few rewards cards offer slightly longer intro APR offers. If this feature is important to you, be sure to shop around.