However, anyone who doesn’t qualify for the higher tiers of the Preferred Rewards program might want to consider a 2 percent flat-rate card or a tiered rewards card.

If you’re a Bank of America customer with a substantial checking, savings or investment account balance, you may find the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards card to be quite valuable thanks to the Preferred Rewards program. This exclusive Bank of America perk can boost your Unlimited Cash Rewards card’s flat rate by up to 2.62 percent. This increased rate would make the Unlimited Cash Rewards card not just one of the best flat-rate cash back cards, but possibly the highest-earning flat-rate card on the market today.

The welcome offer requires double the spending for the same rewards value as competing cards.

Preferred Rewards status requirements might not be easily accessible for many cardholders that need a no-annual-fee card.

Bank of America Preferred Rewards® members can earn 25 to 75 percent more rewards on all purchases, which could add up to perhaps the highest flat cash back rate on the market.

This card has no annual fee, so you won’t have to offset the added cost with rewards earnings.

You can earn a straightforward, unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases, which also has the rare option to redeem automatically.

Why you might want the Bank of America Unlimited Cash

The Unlimited Cash card is already a solid card with its well-rounded perks, sign-up bonus and intro APR offers, but the unique Preferred Rewards program could amp up this card’s flat rewards rate enough to out-earn many other flat-rate cash back cards. Preferred Rewards program: Leading flat cash back rate for savers Perhaps the most valuable benefit of Bank of America credit cards is the boosted rewards rate you’ll earn if you’re eligible to become a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member. By keeping a certain minimum three-month average balance across your Bank of America accounts, including Merrill investment accounts, you may automatically qualify for one of four status levels that award you a bevy of banking benefits. The most interesting perk for cardholders is likely the 25 percent to 75 percent rewards rate bonus on your Bank of America credit card spending: Preferred Rewards Gold (at least a $20,000 balance) : 25 percent boost for 1.87 percent cash back on all purchases

: 25 percent boost for 1.87 percent cash back on all purchases Preferred Rewards Platinum (at least a $50,000 balance) : 50 percent boost for 2.25 percent cash back on all purchases

: 50 percent boost for 2.25 percent cash back on all purchases Preferred Rewards Platinum Honors (at least a $100,000 balance) : 75 percent boost for 2.62 percent cash back on all purchases

: 75 percent boost for 2.62 percent cash back on all purchases Preferred Rewards Diamond (at least a $1 million balance): 75 percent boost for 2.62 percent cash back on all purchases If you’re able to qualify for Platinum Honors status, the Unlimited Cash card would earn perhaps the highest flat cash back rate on the market — even surpassing the Alliant Cashback Visa® Signature Card and its top-ranking rate. However, the lofty Diamond status doesn’t increase your rewards rate beyond the 75 percent boost, so it shouldn’t be a big concern (especially considering the jaw-dropping $1 million balance it requires).

Lightbulb Bankrate Insight The Preferred Rewards program also provides improved savings account rates, loan rates and other exceptional perks. These benefits could help you save more money faster and climb the status tiers.

Redemption: Flexible options The Bank of America Unlimited Cash card earns a decent 1.5 percent flat cash back rate, but the redemption options are even better. The cash back choices are more diverse than what competing cards provide, including: A direct deposit to your Bank of America checking or savings account

A credit to an eligible Merrill account, including 529 accounts

A statement credit to your card

Automatic redemption into your Bank of America checking or savings account or a qualifying Merrill Lynch account

Pay for purchases when you shop at Amazon or check out with PayPal Although you won’t be able to redeem for other cash back options like gift cards, merchandise or travel — as you can with issuers like Chase — these aren’t typically the most practical options for cash back, and the automatic redemption is a rare feature that makes this card even more low maintenance.

Lightbulb Bankrate Insight In order to redeem cash rewards for a qualifying Merrill 529 account credit, you’ll need to have at least $25 in cash rewards. Automatic redemptions are also available starting at $25, but only for eligible Bank of America account direct deposits and contributions to non-529 Merrill accounts.

Perks: Decent for a no-annual-fee card Bank of America cards typically don’t carry a heavy roster of benefits outside of the Preferred Rewards and Visa card features, but the BankAmeriDeals and Museums On Us programs can sprinkle on a bit more value than a handful of competing cards’ perks. These main two exclusive benefits come with all Bank of America credit cards. BankAmeriDeals is the issuer’s limited-time offer program, similar to Amex Offers or Chase Offers, which lets you activate promotional offers to get extra cash back at participating merchants (like select restaurants). Typically, these limited-time offers are for one-time purchases. Museums On Us is more niche, but it’s perfect for museum lovers. Simply presenting your Bank of America debit or credit card and a valid photo ID during the first weekend of every month provides cardholders free admission to over 225 cultural institutions. This benefit is much more unique than BankAmeriDeals, and it could save you a bit of money if you’re a fan of museums and weekend trips.