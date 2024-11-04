Guide to BankAmeriDeals, Bank of America’s bonus cash back program

Key takeaways BankAmeriDeals provides an easy way for most Bank of America customers to earn additional cash back while shopping with select retailers.

To access BankAmeriDeals, simply sign into your account online or through the mobile app.

Once inside the BankAmeriDeals platform, you can add deals to your account by clicking on the “plus” sign.

After selecting a deal, cash back is deposited into your account within 30 days of making a purchase online or in person.

Whether you already have a Bank of America bank account or credit card or are considering opening an account in the future, it’s a good idea to understand the benefits and perks that come with cards from this bank.

While not as eye-catching as high cash back rewards rates or splashy welcome bonuses, Bank of America’s BankAmeriDeals program is a handy way for cardholders to earn a little extra cash back on purchases.

What is BankAmeriDeals?

BankAmeriDeals is a cash back program offered by Bank of America, similar to programs from other issuers, such as Chase Offers from Chase and Amex Offers from American Express. Account holders can use a Bank of America credit card or debit card to make qualifying purchases and earn cash back or other discounts. This perk is free and only available to Bank of America online and mobile banking customers. There’s also no sign-up required — although you do have to activate your deals to earn them.

BankAmeriDeals cash back rewards are separate from any cash back credit card rewards that your card may earn, and they only apply to specific participating merchants and retailers. That said, account holders with rewards credit cards can earn both BankAmeriDeals rewards and whatever rewards come with their card — making shopping these deals potentially even more lucrative.

Types of BankAmeriDeals offered

There are several different types of BankAmeriDeals offered. Categories include entertainment, food, retail, services, travel and other, and you can filter by these categories as you look at deals. Participating businesses change every few weeks, but recent deals we’ve spotted include:

Entertainment Caret Down Icon $20 cash back on a YouTube TV subscription when you spend $49.99 or more 5 percent cash back at SeatGeek when you spend $50 or more, with a $31 cash back maximum

Food Caret Down Icon 15 percent cash back at Shake Shack, with a $4.50 cash back maximum 5 percent cash back at Food Lion, with a $4 cash back maximum $2 back at Starbucks when you spend $5 or more

Retail Caret Down Icon 25 percent cash back online only at Johnston & Murphy, with a $64 cash back maximum 10 percent cash back at On Running, with a $32 cash back maximum 5 percent cash back at PetSmart when shopping through the provided link

Services Caret Down Icon $850 in equipment and a $200 Visa gift card when you install an ADT Home Security system A 15 percent discount on purchases at Notarize.com

Travel Caret Down Icon Up to a 20 percent discount at Hotels.com when shopping through the provided link 15 percent cash back on a cruise with Celebrity Cruises

Other Caret Down Icon $25 off 18 long-stem roses at Pompflowers.com 2 percent cash back at Total Wine & More (must be 21 or older to qualify)



These cash back deals can take the form of a percentage or dollar amount. Percentages usually range from 5 percent up to 50 percent, while dollar amounts typically range from about $4 to $35.

Which Bank of America credit cards have access to BankAmeriDeals?

Most Bank of America customers who use online or mobile banking have access to BankAmeriDeals. This includes, but is not limited to, holders of the following Bank of America credit cards:

Most of these cards have no annual fee, making the deals all the more lucrative.

Customers who have a debit card with Bank of America and use mobile or online banking, as well as most customers with Merrill credit cards, can also take advantage of these deals.

There are a few card types that don’t qualify for the program, though, including:

AAA credit cards

All healthcare account products

ATM-only cards

Corporate cards

Fleet cards

Home Equity Line of Credit accounts

Merrill cash management account deferred debit cards

P-Cards

Prepaid payroll and prepaid incentive cards

Travel cards

How do you use BankAmeriDeals?

To use BankAmeriDeals, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Sign in to your Bank of America account online or through the mobile app. If you’ve accessed your account online, you’ll have to navigate to the “Rewards and Deals” tab at the top of the screen, and if you’re viewing this via the mobile app, you’ll have to scroll down to the BankAmeriDeals section.

Expand Icon EXPAND View your BankAmeriDeals by clicking “View all deals” online or just “All deals” in the mobile app. You can then view the available deals from specific retailers, including the rewards rate and deal expiration date. Deals only last for a few weeks at a time, and new deals are regularly added.

Expand Icon EXPAND Activate your desired deals. Once you find an offer that you’re interested in, the next step is to click or tap the “plus” button in order to activate the deal — no clipping or printing coupons needed.

Expand Icon EXPAND Start shopping. Once the deal is activated, you can shop at the retailer offering the deal either online or in person to earn cash back rewards — though some deals require you to use the link specified in the description, so read the deal’s terms carefully. Once you make a qualifying purchase, cash back will automatically be deposited into your account within 30 days of the purchase.

Cardholders can view available deals, rewards earned and expired deals at any time. You can also change your preferences, including your preferred ZIP code, your preferred account for your cash back deposits and your deal alert settings.

Star Icon Keep in mind Some deals also offer discounts or other promotional offers instead of a percentage of cash back. When deciding which deals to participate in, it’s a good idea to read the fine print to determine if there are any special instructions or minimum or maximum spends.

Redeeming BankAmeriDeals

Once you select a deal and make a qualifying purchase, there’s nothing else you need to do to redeem rewards. Following a qualifying purchase, cash back will be automatically added to your account within 30 days. You can also set account alerts so that you know when your deals are about to expire. Most deals are only valid for a single use, but some can be used more than once.



Lightbulb Icon Bankrate’s take To make the most of the BankAmeriDeals program, resist spending more than you planned simply to qualify for certain cash back rewards or discounts. Instead, you should use this program sparingly, only selecting qualifying deals from retailers that you already planned on shopping with.

The bottom line

For Bank of America customers with a qualifying debit or credit card from the bank, BankAmeriDeals is a unique way for cardholders to earn some extra cash back.

In most cases, the BankAmeriDeals program probably won’t be the reason that you choose to open a card or bank account with Bank of America. Other benefits — like credit card rewards rates, welcome bonuses, special promotions and luxury perks — may play a stronger role in influencing your decision, so shop around to find the best cash back credit card for you. That said, the BankAmeriDeals program represents a nice way to earn additional cash back on everyday purchases.

*Information about the BankAmericard® credit card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

The Bank of America content in this post was last updated on October 22, 2024.