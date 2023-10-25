Margaret Wack

Is the American Express Green Card worth the $150 annual fee?
Learn more about the American Express Green Card and all its benefits.
Margaret writes about subjects including saving, credit, insurance, investing and other financial topics. Margaret is interested in exploring the ways in which personal finance impacts everyday life and is committed to a more equitable financial future. In addition to writing about personal finance, Margaret also covers topics including tea, travel and literature.
Learn more about the American Express Green Card and all its benefits.
This card is an excellent card for great cash back rates and no annual fee.
How to use the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card’s category selection.
Learn how to strategically get the most out of rewards credit cards
A good option if you have poor or no credit history and are interested in a comparatively lower variable APR.
The Amex Blue Business Cash Card comes with handy benefits, including a $250 welcome bonus, 0% intro APR and no annual fee.
With an intro APR for balance transfers and no annual fee, the BankAmericard is a good option for paying down debt.
The cash bonus can be redeemed for a cash deposit, statement credits, gift cards, charity donations and more.