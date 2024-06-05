Is the BankAmericard worth it?
Key takeaways
- The BankAmericard® credit card offers an exceptionally long intro APR offer on balance transfers, perfect for those looking to pay off existing credit card debt.
- While you won't earn rewards or a welcome bonus, the card's intro APR offer is one of the longest on the market.
- Whether the BankAmericard is worth applying for may come down to your interest in earning rewards or other more premium perks.
The BankAmericard® credit card is a balance transfer credit card from Bank of America with a few valuable perks, including one of the longest introductory APR periods available on both purchases and balance transfers, no annual fee, no penalty APR, free FICO credit score access and more.
While this card doesn’t earn rewards or come with the lucrative perks of more luxury cards, it’s a solid option for borrowers looking to pay down debt or fund a large purchase over time.
When is the BankAmericard worth it?
There are a few reasons why the BankAmericard might make sense for your wallet, including its lack of an annual fee and introductory APR periods.
You’re looking to pay off debt or spread out a large purchase
The BankAmericard offers a 0 percent intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers (made within the first 60 days) for 18 billing cycles, followed by a variable APR between 16.24 percent and 26.24 percent. That means that borrowers won’t have to worry about accumulating interest on their balances for a year and a half. Note that balance transfers must be made in the first 60 days to take advantage of this introductory rate, and a 3 percent balance transfer fee applies. For balance transfers made after 60 days, the fee increases to 4 percent.
Cardholders can use this period to pay down a significant purchase, reduce their curre
nt debt burden or just get used to using a credit card responsibly without having to worry about extra interest charges.
You don’t want to pay an annual fee
This is a no-annual-fee card, meaning it’s a good fit for borrowers on a budget. No matter how much or little you spend, you won’t be set back financially by a hefty annual fee.
You’re interested in free credit score access and educational tools
Another perk of the BankAmericard is that it comes with free access to your FICO credit score, updated monthly. Staying on top of your credit score can help ensure you’re making all the right financial moves. The card also comes with access to educational resources that can help you learn more about borrowing, saving and personal finance.
Account protection is important to you
The BankAmericard comes with a handful of safety features, including $0 fraud liability, overdraft protection and account alerts to help you stay on top of your balance and due dates.
When is the BankAmericard not worth it?
While the BankAmericard is a good fit in some instances, it’s not for everyone.
You want to earn rewards or a welcome bonus
First and foremost, this card doesn’t come with any rewards in the form of points or cash back, nor does it offer a new cardholder welcome bonus after qualified spending. Borrowers with good or excellent credit can likely qualify for balance transfer cards that offer ongoing rewards — but it could be a bit more difficult to find rewards cards with intro periods as long as that offered by the BankAmericard.
For example, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers an intro 15-month 0 percent APR on purchases and balance transfers (followed by a 20.49 percent to 29.24 percent variable APR) rewards including 5 percent back on travel through Ultimate Rewards, 3 percent back on dining and drugstore purchases and 1.5 percent cash back on other purchases. However, you’ll have three months less to pay off your debt.
Note that by owning the BankAmericard, you get access to BankAmeriDeals — a discount program through which you can earn 5 to 15 percent cash back on purchases through select participating retailers.
Of course, if debt payoff is your main priority, rewards and perks can be seen as the icing on the cake rather than a necessity.
You don’t want to pay a balance transfer fee
The BankAmericard does charge an intro balance transfer fee of 3 percent of the amount of each transfer (after 60 days it jumps to 4 percent), which is in line with fees charged by other balance transfer cards. Be aware that this fee could eat into the amount you save on interest during the introductory APR period, though.
While charging a balance transfer fee is typical for cards featuring a generous introductory APR, it’s still something to consider when evaluating this card against other options. If this is a deal-breaker for you, consider reading through our guide to the best balance transfer cards with no balance transfer fee.
You want a card with even fewer fees
The BankAmericard does come with a foreign transaction fee of 3 percent, and though there’s no late fee on your first late payment, you’ll be charged up to $41 for each late payment thereafter. This means that this card won’t be the best fit if you frequently travel internationally or are looking for a card with the fewest fees possible.
Should you get the BankAmericard?
When it comes down to it, the BankAmericard is best for those looking to pay off credit card debt over the longest time period possible — or those who need an extra-long period to pay off a large, upcoming purchase.
Borrowers with good credit (and who can afford to pay off their debt in a shorter time period) can likely qualify for more lucrative rewards credit cards, but this is an excellent balance transfer card for those needing as much time as they can get.
If you don’t need almost two years to pay off your balance and would prefer to earn rewards, look toward other top balance transfer cards like the Citi Double Cash® Card. With the Double Cash, in particular, you’ll earn up to 2 percent cash back on all eligible purchases: 1 percent when you buy and another 1 percent when you pay off your purchase. In terms of an introductory APR, you’ll get a 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers (made within the first four months) for 18 months (19.24 percent to 29.24 percent variable APR thereafter).
The bottom line
The BankAmericard is a good option if you’re looking to pay off existing credit card debt or a large purchase over an exceptionally long period of time.
While the BankAmericard’s benefits are on the lighter side, the card still has plenty to offer in terms of saving money on interest during debt payoff. Before you apply, read through our full BankAmericard credit card review — as well as our list of the best balance transfer cards for good measure.
BankAmericard® credit card information last updated on June 3, 2024.
*The information about the BankAmericard® credit card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.