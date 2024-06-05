At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways The BankAmericard® credit card offers an exceptionally long intro APR offer on balance transfers, perfect for those looking to pay off existing credit card debt.

While you won't earn rewards or a welcome bonus, the card's intro APR offer is one of the longest on the market.

Whether the BankAmericard is worth applying for may come down to your interest in earning rewards or other more premium perks.

The BankAmericard® credit card is a balance transfer credit card from Bank of America with a few valuable perks, including one of the longest introductory APR periods available on both purchases and balance transfers, no annual fee, no penalty APR, free FICO credit score access and more.

While this card doesn’t earn rewards or come with the lucrative perks of more luxury cards, it’s a solid option for borrowers looking to pay down debt or fund a large purchase over time.

When is the BankAmericard worth it?

There are a few reasons why the BankAmericard might make sense for your wallet, including its lack of an annual fee and introductory APR periods.

You’re looking to pay off debt or spread out a large purchase

The BankAmericard offers a 0 percent intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers (made within the first 60 days) for 18 billing cycles, followed by a variable APR between 16.24 percent and 26.24 percent. That means that borrowers won’t have to worry about accumulating interest on their balances for a year and a half. Note that balance transfers must be made in the first 60 days to take advantage of this introductory rate, and a 3 percent balance transfer fee applies. For balance transfers made after 60 days, the fee increases to 4 percent.

Cardholders can use this period to pay down a significant purchase, reduce their curre

nt debt burden or just get used to using a credit card responsibly without having to worry about extra interest charges.

You don’t want to pay an annual fee

This is a no-annual-fee card, meaning it’s a good fit for borrowers on a budget. No matter how much or little you spend, you won’t be set back financially by a hefty annual fee.

You’re interested in free credit score access and educational tools

Another perk of the BankAmericard is that it comes with free access to your FICO credit score, updated monthly. Staying on top of your credit score can help ensure you’re making all the right financial moves. The card also comes with access to educational resources that can help you learn more about borrowing, saving and personal finance.

Account protection is important to you

The BankAmericard comes with a handful of safety features, including $0 fraud liability, overdraft protection and account alerts to help you stay on top of your balance and due dates.

When is the BankAmericard not worth it?

While the BankAmericard is a good fit in some instances, it’s not for everyone.

You want to earn rewards or a welcome bonus

First and foremost, this card doesn’t come with any rewards in the form of points or cash back, nor does it offer a new cardholder welcome bonus after qualified spending. Borrowers with good or excellent credit can likely qualify for balance transfer cards that offer ongoing rewards — but it could be a bit more difficult to find rewards cards with intro periods as long as that offered by the BankAmericard.

For example, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers an intro 15-month 0 percent APR on purchases and balance transfers (followed by a 20.49 percent to 29.24 percent variable APR) rewards including 5 percent back on travel through Ultimate Rewards, 3 percent back on dining and drugstore purchases and 1.5 percent cash back on other purchases. However, you’ll have three months less to pay off your debt.

Note that by owning the BankAmericard, you get access to BankAmeriDeals — a discount program through which you can earn 5 to 15 percent cash back on purchases through select participating retailers.

Of course, if debt payoff is your main priority, rewards and perks can be seen as the icing on the cake rather than a necessity.

You don’t want to pay a balance transfer fee

The BankAmericard does charge an intro balance transfer fee of 3 percent of the amount of each transfer (after 60 days it jumps to 4 percent), which is in line with fees charged by other balance transfer cards. Be aware that this fee could eat into the amount you save on interest during the introductory APR period, though.

While charging a balance transfer fee is typical for cards featuring a generous introductory APR, it’s still something to consider when evaluating this card against other options. If this is a deal-breaker for you, consider reading through our guide to the best balance transfer cards with no balance transfer fee.

You want a card with even fewer fees

The BankAmericard does come with a foreign transaction fee of 3 percent, and though there’s no late fee on your first late payment, you’ll be charged up to $41 for each late payment thereafter. This means that this card won’t be the best fit if you frequently travel internationally or are looking for a card with the fewest fees possible.

Should you get the BankAmericard?

When it comes down to it, the BankAmericard is best for those looking to pay off credit card debt over the longest time period possible — or those who need an extra-long period to pay off a large, upcoming purchase.

Borrowers with good credit (and who can afford to pay off their debt in a shorter time period) can likely qualify for more lucrative rewards credit cards, but this is an excellent balance transfer card for those needing as much time as they can get.

If you don’t need almost two years to pay off your balance and would prefer to earn rewards, look toward other top balance transfer cards like the Citi Double Cash® Card. With the Double Cash, in particular, you’ll earn up to 2 percent cash back on all eligible purchases: 1 percent when you buy and another 1 percent when you pay off your purchase. In terms of an introductory APR, you’ll get a 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers (made within the first four months) for 18 months (19.24 percent to 29.24 percent variable APR thereafter).

The bottom line

The BankAmericard is a good option if you’re looking to pay off existing credit card debt or a large purchase over an exceptionally long period of time.

While the BankAmericard’s benefits are on the lighter side, the card still has plenty to offer in terms of saving money on interest during debt payoff. Before you apply, read through our full BankAmericard credit card review — as well as our list of the best balance transfer cards for good measure.

BankAmericard® credit card information last updated on June 3, 2024.

*The information about the BankAmericard® credit card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.