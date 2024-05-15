At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Wells Fargo allows customers to cancel their credit cards over the phone, but not online.

Closing a credit card account may negatively impact your credit score, so it's important to carefully consider your options before doing so.

There are alternatives to closing your Wells Fargo credit card, such as keeping the card but not using it or requesting a product switch.

Wells Fargo is one of the biggest names in consumer banking and offers a variety of credit card options to choose from, but that doesn’t mean keeping a Wells Fargo credit card account open is right for everyone.

Whether you’re looking for a rewards credit card with better perks and benefits or just want to switch to a different issuer, here’s everything you need to know about how to close a credit card account with Wells Fargo.

How to close a Wells Fargo credit card account

If you plan to close a credit card account with Wells Fargo, you can do so by speaking to a representative over the phone. Before you close your account, there are a few steps you’ll need to take in order to ensure that the process goes smoothly.

1. Decide on a new credit card account

If you plan on continuing to make purchases using a credit card, you should look for a new card before closing your account. In most cases, you should look for a card that has few fees, lucrative rewards like points, miles or cash back and services that meet your needs.

2. Prepare your account for closure

After you decide to part ways with Wells Fargo, you need to prepare your account for closure. In order to close your credit card account, your account must have a zero balance. You can get your account balance to zero by transferring money from a bank account in order to pay off your balance.

You’ll also have to wait until any deposits, outstanding and pending items are posted. With this in mind, it’s a good idea to stop using your Wells Fargo card several weeks before you plan to close the account. This will give you plenty of time to make sure that all of your pending transactions have gone through and to switch the payment method for any monthly or recurring payments.

3. Contact Wells Fargo

Once your account balance is zeroed out and all of your transactions have been posted, the next step is to contact Wells Fargo over the phone at 1-800-642-4720. A Wells Fargo representative will then walk you through the procedure to close your account.

When speaking with a Wells Fargo representative on the phone, they may try to convince you to not close your account. While there are a few good reasons for keeping your account open, make sure you stand firm with the representative if you’ve already made an informed decision to part ways.

Can you cancel a Wells Fargo credit card online?

Unfortunately, Wells Fargo doesn’t allow customers to cancel accounts online. This is true for both deposit accounts and credit cards. In order to cancel a credit card from Wells Fargo, you should call 1-800-642-4720 to speak to a representative about closing your account. You’ll need to provide some information about the card, including your account number and billing address.

It’s important to note that closing a credit card may impact your credit score by increasing your credit utilization and decreasing the age and mix of your accounts. With this in mind, you should carefully consider your options before closing an account.

What to do after closing your Wells Fargo credit card account

After you close your Wells Fargo credit card account, you should look out for written confirmation of the account closure sent to you within a week or two. You should also take a look at your credit score to see how closing the account has impacted your credit.

If you still have deposit accounts, like checking or savings accounts, with Wells Fargo but are interested in switching to a different bank, now is a great time to do so. The process for closing a Wells Fargo deposit account is very similar to closing a credit card account. If you need additional assistance, you can visit a Wells Fargo Bank branch.

Alternatives to closing a Wells Fargo credit card account

While closing a Wells Fargo credit card makes sense in some instances, it may not always be the best option for your financial health. Even if you no longer plan on using the card, keeping the card open may help your credit score.

Keep your card but stop using it

Just because you plan to stop using your Wells Fargo card doesn’t mean that you necessarily need to cancel your account. If your card doesn’t come with an annual fee, there’s no harm in keeping the card open without using it. In fact, keeping old credit cards open can actually help your credit by improving your credit utilization ratio and increasing the age and mix of your accounts. You should store the card in a safe place and set up alerts to stay on top of your account in case of any fraudulent purchases or other unusual activity.

Request a product switch

If you’re no longer satisfied with your current card but don’t mind sticking with Wells Fargo, you may be able to switch credit cards (otherwise known as a product upgrade or downgrade).

Wells Fargo currently offers seven different types of credit cards, many of which come with rewards and other benefits. Customers interested in a different Wells Fargo card can get in touch with a customer service representative in order to request a product switch. Wells Fargo has a reputation for taking a conservative approach to product switches, so not all requests will necessarily be approved.

The bottom line

Canceling your Wells Fargo credit card can make sense for several reasons, whether you no longer use the card or are unhappy with your experience with Wells Fargo. To do so, you can contact a Wells Fargo representative over the phone.

While canceling your card is always an option, it may not make sense for your situation. In many cases, keeping old credit cards open—even if you no longer use them—can help to give your credit score a boost. With this in mind, you should think carefully before closing your card.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about closing a Wells Fargo credit card

Still have questions about closing a Wells Fargo credit card? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers) concerning closing an account.

