Wells Fargo Rewards program guide
Key takeaways
- The Wells Fargo Rewards program is a good way for certain Wells Fargo cardholders to gain extra perks in addition to their other credit card rewards.
- Wells Fargo points can be redeemed for options like statement credits, cash back deposits, gift cards, ATM withdrawals and travel expenses — but their travel partners are limited.
- Wells Fargo cards co-branded with other programs don’t earn Wells Fargo Rewards.
Wells Fargo Rewards is a credit card loyalty program that lets you earn points on nearly all purchases. You can redeem your rewards in various ways, including cash back, gift cards or travel.
Here’s what you need to know about the Wells Fargo Rewards program, including how to earn and redeem points, how much rewards are worth and which credit cards earn rewards in this program.
Wells Fargo Rewards program basics
In the Wells Fargo Rewards program, you can earn rewards on nearly all purchases with an eligible Wells Fargo credit card. The cards that currently earn Wells Fargo Rewards are:
- Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
- Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card
- Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card
- Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card*
While these cards are the only new ones in the program, some discontinued cards are not available for new applications, but they can still earn points or cash back in the program.
Who is Wells Fargo Rewards best for?
The Wells Fargo Rewards program is worth considering if you’re looking for a more straightforward rewards program that allows you to earn rewards on many eligible purchases without worrying about complicated redemption methods.
The issuer has added new options to its lineup of rewards credit cards, so people who already bank with Wells Fargo or have one of its other cards may stick with the issuer as it develops its travel rewards offerings.
How to join Wells Fargo Rewards
To join the Wells Fargo Rewards program, you’ll need to apply for and open a Wells Fargo credit card that earns rewards in this program. Once you apply for a card and you’re approved, you’ll be automatically enrolled in Wells Fargo Rewards. You can then begin earning points or cash back on your credit card.
How to access Wells Fargo Rewards
To access your rewards, log in to your Wells Fargo account online or via the Wells Fargo app and go to Account Summary. You can also visit the Wells Fargo Rewards website and log in there. Once you’re logged in, you’ll be able to view your rewards balance and redeem them in several ways.
How to earn Wells Fargo Rewards
Although Wells Fargo previously had an Earn More Mall through which you could shop merchants for more rewards, it has since discontinued the shopping portal. Now, Wells Fargo cardholders have two main ways to earn rewards with their eligible cards:
- Use an eligible Wells Fargo credit card. Use one of the issuer’s rewards-earning cards when you make purchases to start accumulating rewards in your account.
- Get promotions and welcome offers. You can take advantage of limited-time promotions and welcome offers to earn more rewards. For instance, all of Wells Fargo’s rewards-earning cards offer tens of thousands of points, or a few hundred dollars, when cardholders meet spending requirements within the first few months.
How to redeem Wells Fargo Rewards
You can redeem your rewards online, via the app or by phone. Simply call Wells Fargo Rewards Customer Service at 1-877-517-1358 and follow the prompts to redeem your rewards.
When it comes to redeeming Wells Fargo Rewards, you have many different options to choose from. You can redeem for:
- Credits to your Wells Fargo checking account, credit card or eligible mortgage
- Deposits or checks
- Cash from a Wells Fargo ATM (minimum redemption of 2,000 points, or $20)
- Merchandise at participating merchants
- Travel, including airfare, car rentals, hotel stays, cruises and vacation packages
- Gift cards
- Charitable donations
- Transfers to another Wells Fargo card you may hold
- Gifts to other Wells Fargo Rewards members
When redeeming your rewards for cash redemptions, note that you must have at least 2,500 points (worth $25) before you can redeem.
How much are Wells Fargo Rewards worth?
Wells Fargo Rewards points are worth approximately 1.0 cents each, according to Bankrate’s valuations. However, the value you get for your rewards can vary widely depending on the redemption method.
How does Wells Fargo Rewards compare to other issuer programs?
Based on Bankrate’s latest credit card point and mile valuations, here’s how Wells Fargo Rewards points compare to other major credit card rewards programs.
|Program
|Bankrate value
|Wells Fargo Rewards
|1.0 cents
|American Express Membership Rewards
|2.0 cents
|Capital One Rewards
|1.7 cents
|Chase Ultimate Rewards
|2.0 cents
|Citi ThankYou Points
|1.0 cents
Wells Fargo Rewards transfer partners
With the addition of travel credit cards in the Wells Fargo Rewards catalog of cards comes a modest list of travel partners to which you can transfer your Wells Fargo rewards at a 1:1 ratio:
- Aer Lingus AerClub
- Air France-KLM Flying Blue
- Avianca LifeMiles
- British Airways Executive Club
- Iberia Plus
- Virgin Atlantic Flying Club/Virgin Red
- Choice Privileges (transfers at a 1:2 ratio)
Top credit cards that earn Wells Fargo Rewards
Here are the four cards in the Wells Fargo rewards catalog that earn cash or point rewards and are available to apply for.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card
Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card
Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card
Discontinued cards that earn Wells Fargo Rewards
Wells Fargo has a number of discontinued cards that still earn rewards in this program. Some of these cards include:
- Wells Fargo Rewards® Card
- Wells Fargo Visa Signature® Card
- Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card
- Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card
The bottom line
The Wells Fargo Rewards program is a straightforward rewards program that allows you to earn and redeem rewards. While Wells Fargo has plenty of co-branded credit cards, only four of its cards are eligible to earn Wells Fargo Rewards. And with its updated portfolio that now includes travel cards, you can redeem your rewards for travel or transfer to one of the issuer’s partners for potentially more value.
But if you want a travel rewards strategy packed with statement credits, perks, protections and high-value points, then one of the top travel or rewards credit cards may better serve your needs.
*Information about the Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.