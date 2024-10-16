Wells Fargo Rewards program guide

Key takeaways The Wells Fargo Rewards program is a good way for certain Wells Fargo cardholders to gain extra perks in addition to their other credit card rewards.

Wells Fargo points can be redeemed for options like statement credits, cash back deposits, gift cards, ATM withdrawals and travel expenses — but their travel partners are limited.

Wells Fargo cards co-branded with other programs don’t earn Wells Fargo Rewards.

Wells Fargo Rewards is a credit card loyalty program that lets you earn points on nearly all purchases. You can redeem your rewards in various ways, including cash back, gift cards or travel.

Here’s what you need to know about the Wells Fargo Rewards program, including how to earn and redeem points, how much rewards are worth and which credit cards earn rewards in this program.

Wells Fargo Rewards program basics

In the Wells Fargo Rewards program, you can earn rewards on nearly all purchases with an eligible Wells Fargo credit card. The cards that currently earn Wells Fargo Rewards are:

Star Empty Keep in mind While these cards are the only new ones in the program, some discontinued cards are not available for new applications, but they can still earn points or cash back in the program.

Who is Wells Fargo Rewards best for?

The Wells Fargo Rewards program is worth considering if you’re looking for a more straightforward rewards program that allows you to earn rewards on many eligible purchases without worrying about complicated redemption methods.

The issuer has added new options to its lineup of rewards credit cards, so people who already bank with Wells Fargo or have one of its other cards may stick with the issuer as it develops its travel rewards offerings.

How to join Wells Fargo Rewards

To join the Wells Fargo Rewards program, you’ll need to apply for and open a Wells Fargo credit card that earns rewards in this program. Once you apply for a card and you’re approved, you’ll be automatically enrolled in Wells Fargo Rewards. You can then begin earning points or cash back on your credit card.

How to access Wells Fargo Rewards

To access your rewards, log in to your Wells Fargo account online or via the Wells Fargo app and go to Account Summary. You can also visit the Wells Fargo Rewards website and log in there. Once you’re logged in, you’ll be able to view your rewards balance and redeem them in several ways.

How to earn Wells Fargo Rewards

Although Wells Fargo previously had an Earn More Mall through which you could shop merchants for more rewards, it has since discontinued the shopping portal. Now, Wells Fargo cardholders have two main ways to earn rewards with their eligible cards:

Use an eligible Wells Fargo credit card. Use one of the issuer’s rewards-earning cards when you make purchases to start accumulating rewards in your account.

Use one of the issuer’s rewards-earning cards when you make purchases to start accumulating rewards in your account. Get promotions and welcome offers. You can take advantage of limited-time promotions and welcome offers to earn more rewards. For instance, all of Wells Fargo’s rewards-earning cards offer tens of thousands of points, or a few hundred dollars, when cardholders meet spending requirements within the first few months.

How to redeem Wells Fargo Rewards

You can redeem your rewards online, via the app or by phone. Simply call Wells Fargo Rewards Customer Service at 1-877-517-1358 and follow the prompts to redeem your rewards.

When it comes to redeeming Wells Fargo Rewards, you have many different options to choose from. You can redeem for:

Credits to your Wells Fargo checking account, credit card or eligible mortgage

Deposits or checks

Cash from a Wells Fargo ATM (minimum redemption of 2,000 points, or $20)

Merchandise at participating merchants

Travel, including airfare, car rentals, hotel stays, cruises and vacation packages

Gift cards

Charitable donations

Transfers to another Wells Fargo card you may hold

Gifts to other Wells Fargo Rewards members

When redeeming your rewards for cash redemptions, note that you must have at least 2,500 points (worth $25) before you can redeem.

How much are Wells Fargo Rewards worth?

Wells Fargo Rewards points are worth approximately 1.0 cents each, according to Bankrate’s valuations. However, the value you get for your rewards can vary widely depending on the redemption method.

How does Wells Fargo Rewards compare to other issuer programs?

Based on Bankrate’s latest credit card point and mile valuations, here’s how Wells Fargo Rewards points compare to other major credit card rewards programs.

Program Bankrate value Wells Fargo Rewards 1.0 cents American Express Membership Rewards 2.0 cents Capital One Rewards 1.7 cents Chase Ultimate Rewards 2.0 cents Citi ThankYou Points 1.0 cents

Wells Fargo Rewards transfer partners

With the addition of travel credit cards in the Wells Fargo Rewards catalog of cards comes a modest list of travel partners to which you can transfer your Wells Fargo rewards at a 1:1 ratio:

Aer Lingus AerClub

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Executive Club

Iberia Plus

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club/Virgin Red

Choice Privileges (transfers at a 1:2 ratio)

Top credit cards that earn Wells Fargo Rewards

Here are the four cards in the Wells Fargo rewards catalog that earn cash or point rewards and are available to apply for.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros It has a reasonable welcome offer of earning a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 within the first three months, which many may find easy to earn. This card doesn’t charge an annual fee that could eat into your rewards. Cons It charges a 3 percent foreign currency conversion fee that can disappoint some travelers. The intro balance transfer fee will jump from 3 percent to up to 5 percent after the first 120 days from account opening (min: $5).



Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros There are plenty of categories in which you could earn higher rewards rates. It has a modest 0 percent intro APR offer for the first 12 months that many similar cards don’t have. Cons Points aren’t worth much when redeemed for travel, limiting the card’s value. Its welcome offer of earning 20,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first three months is a bit lackluster compared to other travel credit cards.



Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros It offers fantastic rewards rates on travel-specific categories for a reasonable annual fee of $95. You can earn a $50 credit statement after spending $50 minimum on an airline purchase. Cons This card has fewer travel protections or perks than other travel cards with similar annual fees. The welcome offer has a high spending requirement of $4,000 in the first three months for an underwhelming amount of 60,000 bonus points.



Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros This is one of the only cards that earn rewards for health and wellness purchases. You can pool rewards with other Wells Fargo rewards cards. Cons It doesn’t have everyday categories that also earn boosted rewards rates. The welcome offer of earning a $100 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first three months is quite low for the spending requirement.



Discontinued cards that earn Wells Fargo Rewards

Wells Fargo has a number of discontinued cards that still earn rewards in this program. Some of these cards include:

The bottom line

The Wells Fargo Rewards program is a straightforward rewards program that allows you to earn and redeem rewards. While Wells Fargo has plenty of co-branded credit cards, only four of its cards are eligible to earn Wells Fargo Rewards. And with its updated portfolio that now includes travel cards, you can redeem your rewards for travel or transfer to one of the issuer’s partners for potentially more value.

But if you want a travel rewards strategy packed with statement credits, perks, protections and high-value points, then one of the top travel or rewards credit cards may better serve your needs.

