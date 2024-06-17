At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers unlimited 2 percent cash rewards on purchases, making it one of the best flat-rate cards available.

This card also features an easy-to-earn welcome bonus, a cellphone protection benefit and introductory APR offers on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers.

You’ll also get access to Visa Signature perks like the Visa Signature® Concierge and Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a noteworthy flat-rate cash rewards credit card. It features an impressive 2 percent cash rewards structure, an easy-to-earn welcome bonus and introductory APR offers on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers.

Keep reading for a more in-depth look at the card’s details and list of benefits.

Wells Fargo Active Cash rewards program benefits

The Wells Fargo Active Cash might not be the flashiest card, but it nevertheless offers some lucrative rewards for those who value cash back and simplicity.

Welcome offer

As a welcome bonus, new cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. The welcome offer and other perks make it one of the top cash back credit cards on the market. This attractive offer is in line with the welcome bonuses that other no-annual-fee cash rewards cards offer. For example, the Chase Freedom Flex℠* also offers a $200 cash bonus after spending $500 within the first three months.

Flat cash rewards

This card offers unlimited 2 percent cash rewards on all purchases, making it among the best flat-rate and best 2 percent cash rewards cards available. In general, a flat-rate rewards structure is an ideal choice for those who don’t plan on shopping heavily within specific bonus categories or prefer the simplicity of earning the same rewards rate on all purchases.

Redemption options

In terms of redemption options, you can redeem your rewards for:

Statement credits

Direct deposits into a Wells Fargo account

Cash at Wells Fargo ATMs (in $20 increments)

Gift cards

Wells Fargo Active Cash intro APR benefits

The Wells Fargo Active Cash provides introductory APR offers on both purchases and balance transfers. Here are the details:

Intro APR offer on purchases

As a new Active Cash cardholder, you’ll enjoy a 0 percent intro APR on purchases for 15 months from account opening, followed by a variable APR of 20.24 percent, 25.24 percent or 29.99 percent. This can be a helpful feature if you need to pay off a large purchase over time, free of interest.

Intro APR on balance transfers

You can also take advantage of a 0 percent intro APR on qualifying balance transfers for 15 months from account opening, followed by a variable APR of 20.24 percent, 25.24 percent or 29.99 percent. Balance transfers must be made within 120 days of account opening to qualify for the intro APR offer. Also, note that the Wells Fargo Active Cash charges an introductory 3 percent balance transfer fee ($5 minimum) for the first 120 days from account opening. After the first 120 days, the balance transfer fee increases to 5 percent ($5 minimum).

This intro APR offer is pretty standard compared to other balance transfer offers among rewards cards on the market. If you’re mainly interested in the Active Cash due to this perk, though, be certain that you can afford to pay off your debt within the 15-month window. If not, there are other top balance transfer credit cards that offer a 0 percent intro APR for up to 21 months, though these cards likely won’t offer the same tier of ongoing cash rewards.

Wells Fargo Active Cash protection benefits

In addition to the intro APR benefits, the Wells Fargo Active Cash also comes with its own protection perk.

Cellphone protection

The Active Cash comes with cellphone protection of up to $600 per claim when you pay your cellphone bill with your credit card (up to two claims per year; subject to a $25 deductible). This insurance will cover you against damage or theft. If you’re planning to pay for cellphone insurance separately, this benefit could be an easy way to save money.

Wells Fargo Active Cash Visa Signature benefits

As a Visa Signature credit card, the Active Cash comes with Visa Signature benefits, including:

Visa Signature Concierge

Cardholders get complimentary 24/7 access to the Visa Signature Concierge. This can be a useful perk if you need assistance with planning travel, dining or entertainment.

Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection

You’ll also get access to the Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection, which features over 900 luxury hotels around the world. You’ll get premium benefits like automatic room upgrades (when available), complimentary in-room Wi-Fi (when available), complimentary breakfast for two, a $25 food or beverage credit and late checkout upon request (when available).

Maximizing the Wells Fargo Active Cash

If you want to get the most out of your Active Cash, follow these tips:

Hit the welcome bonus spending requirement

Maximizing the Wells Fargo Active Cash starts with earning the welcome bonus, which is a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 within the first three months. Thankfully, it’s a straightforward process. Make sure to spend at least $167 each month for three months with your Active Cash card to earn your $200 cash rewards bonus.

Be strategic with your spending

In terms of ongoing rewards, if you hold one or more rewards credit cards with specific bonus categories, use the Active Cash to cover everything your bonus category cards don’t cover. For example, if you have another card that offers a higher rewards rate on groceries, dining and travel, use that card to cover those types of purchases. Then, use the Active Cash for everything else — such as bills, gas purchases, department store shopping, and so on — in order to earn 2 percent cash rewards on “non-bonus” spending.

Plan ahead to pay off debt

If you plan to take advantage of the Active Cash card’s balance transfer offer, you’ll want to make sure you transfer your balance within the first 120 days of opening your account. There’s an introductory 3 percent balance transfer fee ($5 minimum) for the first 120 days from account opening, after which the fee increases to 5 percent ($5 minimum). Plus, the sooner you transfer your balance, the sooner you’ll be able to start paying off your debt, interest-free.

Pay your cellphone bill with your Active Cash card

If you want to take advantage of Wells Fargo’s cellphone protection benefit, you’ll need to make sure you begin paying your monthly cellphone phone bill with the Active Cash. Otherwise, you won’t be able to take advantage of this benefit.

The bottom line

If you’re looking for a top cash back credit card that offers a high cash rewards rate on purchases — with no rotating bonus categories to activate and track — the Wells Fargo Active Cash may be a good fit for you. This card can also be worth it if you’re planning to make a balance transfer (or pay off a large, upcoming purchase). On top of that, the welcome bonus, Visa Signature perks and cellphone protection certainly sweeten the pot.

*The information about the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.