Key takeaways A Visa Signature card is a type of Visa credit card that offers a suite of benefits in addition to the card’s rewards and perks.

Visa Signature is between a traditional Visa and a Visa Infinite, but its abundant perks are not to be underestimated.

You may be surprised to learn your card is a Visa Signature, as many popular cards provide the Visa Signature benefits.

The term “Visa Signature” is not used to describe a specific credit card per se. Instead, Visa Signature is a selection of card benefits some Visa credit cards include. The benefits offered by Visa Signature cards are extended to customers on a complimentary basis, meaning you’ll never have to pay to access your Visa Signature perks. While all Visa credit cards come with a few standard benefits like rental car insurance, roadside assistance and zero liability for fraud, Visa Signature offers a more robust selection of perks.

How does Visa Signature work?

Once you’re a Visa Signature cardholder, you’ll automatically receive all the Visa Signature benefits. Additionally, Visa Signature perks are offered on top of any rewards and card-specific benefits you get with your credit card.

For example, let’s say you signed up for the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card. In that case, you would receive all the Visa Signature benefits afforded to you as a Visa Signature cardholder.

However, you would also receive Alaska Airlines credit card perks, such as the ability to earn a welcome bonus and miles on all your purchases, access to Alaska’s famous companion fare and more.

What’s the difference between Visa Signature and other Visa cards?

As you compare credit cards to find the right option for your needs, note that Visa Signature isn’t the only type of Visa credit card on the market today. Visa offers three levels of benefits that can apply to different card options. While generous in its included perks, Visa Signature is the middle-of-the-road credit card package with fewer perks than the top tier of Visa cards, Visa Infinite. However, Visa Signature has more to offer than traditional Visa cards.

Some credit cards are offered as a traditional Visa card, a Visa Signature card or a Visa Infinite. The type of Visa credit card you end up with can depend on the specific type of card you apply for, your personal credit rating and the amount of credit you qualify for.

Visa Signature cards come with a minimum credit limit of $5,000, so that’s one barrier of entry for new cardholders who apply. If you cannot qualify for a credit limit of at least that amount, you’ll likely receive a traditional Visa card in situations where different tiers of the same card are offered.

What are the benefits of a Visa Signature card?

Visa Signature perks can help protect you from financial losses or save you money, but you’ll only benefit from them if you actively take advantage of them. Also, some Visa Signature benefits come with all Visa Signature cards, whereas other benefits vary depending on the card.

Here are the main Visa Signature benefits you definitely can look forward to:

Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection: Access to more than 900 luxury hotels, which may include automatic upgrades, complimentary in-room Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast, late checkout and more.

Access to more than 900 luxury hotels, which may include automatic upgrades, complimentary in-room Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast, late checkout and more. Zero fraud liability: This benefit ensures you’ll never be liable for fraudulent purchases charged to your credit card account.

This benefit ensures you’ll never be liable for fraudulent purchases charged to your credit card account. Roadside dispatch: You can call a roadside dispatch hotline for emergency assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can call a roadside dispatch hotline for emergency assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Lost or stolen card reporting: Call a special hotline for assistance if your credit card is lost or stolen.

Call a special hotline for assistance if your credit card is lost or stolen. Travel and emergency assistance services: Receive help with emergency assistance and referrals, no matter where you are in the world, by calling a hotline.

Receive help with emergency assistance and referrals, no matter where you are in the world, by calling a hotline. Cardholder inquiry services: Call in to receive personalized help with your Visa Signature benefits.

Call in to receive personalized help with your Visa Signature benefits. Emergency card replacement: Visa Signature will replace your credit card within 24 to 72 hours.

Visa Signature will replace your credit card within 24 to 72 hours. Emergency cash disbursement: Quickly receive a cash wire transfer in the event of an emergency.

In addition to these pros and cons, Visa Signature cards can offer another layer of perks. These depend on the specific credit card you sign up for and may include:

Extended warranty

Auto rental collision damage waiver

Lost luggage reimbursement

Global Entry statement credit

Trip delay reimbursement

Trip cancellation and interruption insurance

Airline incidental fees

Travel accident insurance

Airport lounge access with Priority Pass

Baggage delay reimbursement

Winemaker and food events

Hotel theft protection

Cellphone protection

Emergency medical and dental coverage

Emergency evacuation coverage

Price protection

Purchase security

Return protection

To keep up with changes in consumer habits, Visa recently added the following slate of benefits as well:

Shipt: Get groceries, household essentials and more delivered within one hour. Enrolled Visa consumer credit card holders get a free, three-month membership, which includes free same-day delivery on orders over $35.

Get groceries, household essentials and more delivered within one hour. Enrolled Visa consumer credit card holders get a free, three-month membership, which includes free same-day delivery on orders over $35. Sofar Sounds: Cardholders enjoy exclusive presale access to select Sofar events and eligibility for a free ticket per show with a purchase.

Cardholders enjoy exclusive presale access to select Sofar events and eligibility for a free ticket per show with a purchase. GigSky: Stay connected and get complimentary or discounted global mobile data across 125 countries.

Stay connected and get complimentary or discounted global mobile data across 125 countries. Dovly: Cardholders can get access to Dolvy Uplift™ for free with their Visa card. You can boost your credit score with monitoring, alerts, tips and recommendations.

Cardholders can get access to Dolvy Uplift™ for free with their Visa card. You can boost your credit score with monitoring, alerts, tips and recommendations. LifeLock: ID Navigator by LifeLock provides tools and resources if your identity is stolen. Eligibility must be verified to gain access to this service.

You can also count on exclusive access to additional features through Visa Offers and Perks, which include:

Style your home on a budget with a 10 percent discount with Wayfair.

Dining credit and premium benefits if you stay two nights or more at The Knickerbocker Hotel in New York City

Competitive prices and a 5 percent discount on car rentals with Alamo

How do I know if my credit card is a Visa Signature?

If you have a Visa credit card but are unsure what kind it is, one way to find out is simply by looking at it. Many card options have the words Visa Signature somewhere on the card, either on the front or the back.

Another way to find out the type of credit card you have is to check the cardholder paperwork you received when your credit card came in the mail. You should have received a small mailer with your cardholder agreement and information on any cardholder benefits you have access to.

Meanwhile, some credit cards have the term “Visa Signature” in their name, making it easy to know the type of Visa credit card you have.

If you still can’t figure out the type of Visa credit card you have, you can always call the number on the back of your credit card to ask.

Which cards are Visa Signature cards?

A wide range of credit cards can be offered as a Visa Signature, including the popular Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. Other popular Visa Signature cards include the Prime Visa and the Fidelity® Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card*.

Some cards, like the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, can also be a traditional Visa card, Visa Signature or Visa Infinite, depending on the line of credit you’re approved for.

As always, take the time to compare all the top credit cards on the market today — and their unique benefits — before you apply.

The bottom line

A Visa Signature card offers a wide range of benefits and perks that can make it a valuable addition to your wallet. With complimentary access to Visa Signature benefits and the potential for even more perks depending on the specific credit card you choose, this type of Visa card can provide financial protection and savings.

Whether you already have a Visa Signature card or are considering applying for one, be sure to take advantage of all the benefits and perks available to you.

*The information about the Fidelity® Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.