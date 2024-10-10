Guide to instant-use credit cards

Key takeaways An instant-use credit card is one where you can use it right away for purchases and enjoy the benefits immediately, instead of waiting for a physical card to arrive in the mail.

Not all credit cards fall under the “instant use” category, but ones that do can be incredibly useful for the cardholder.

Instant-use cards can be helpful for balance transfers, zero percent purchase offers and deep discounts for retail purchases.

Although instant-use cards are almost always instantly approved, they are different from instant approval credit cards.

Opening a credit card means having access to a line of credit, but you can’t always use it right away. Most credit card issuers make you wait until you receive the physical credit card in the mail — which can take up to 10 business days. Yet a handful of credit card companies are making instant-use credit cards available as soon as you’re approved.

With instant-use cards, you receive a 16-digit credit card number or virtual card on approval, allowing you to use it immediately. These digital cards offer fantastic convenience for those who need access to credit sooner versus later. Here’s how they work and where to look for them.

How do instant-use credit cards work?

An instant-use credit card is like a virtual credit card that allows you to apply, get approved and begin using your line of credit almost right away or within a day. You’ll still receive a physical credit card in the mail, which generally takes around 10 business days after approval.

Store credit cards are a common example of instant-use credit cards, where you can take advantage of the credit line immediately without a physical card. Many airline cards also allow you to apply online and, if approved, use the card immediately to pay for travel.

Instant-use cards are like a digital version of your regular credit card. You receive either the actual card’s account number or a virtual card number once you’re approved. American Express is an example of an issuer offering instant credit card numbers to select applicants when you’re approved. You can then use your card to shop online and use your cardholder benefits without the wait.

You can add instant credit card numbers to a digital wallet like Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay, which allows you to pay with your mobile device in person, too.

Instant approval credit cards vs. instant-use credit cards

They’re similar in some ways but there’s a big difference between instant approval credit cards and instant-use credit cards. In most cases, instant-use credit cards are approved almost instantly so you can begin using them as soon as possible.

However, not all instantly approved credit cards are instant-use credit cards. An instant approval credit card gives you an immediate credit decision after submitting an application. Unlike an instant-use card, you may still have to wait up to 10 business days to receive your credit card in the mail.

Benefits of an instant-use credit card

Immediate access to a credit line is a major benefit of instant-use cards, but there are a couple of other advantages you may benefit from too. For starters, many retailers offer discounts you can take advantage of right away, such as 30 percent off your entire purchase or additional savings on top of store coupons when you use its co-branded card.

Accessing and accruing rewards right away is another major perk of an instant-use card. You can begin accumulating points or rewards as soon as you make your first purchase, which comes in handy when you have a large purchase — like airfare — or a lucrative rewards program you can leverage.

Instant-use cards also give you the opportunity to begin spending toward a welcome bonus spending requirement right away. Consider this: Let’s say you’ve been approved for a new card and can earn 50,000 points if you spend $3,000 in the first month. With an instant-use card, you can begin working toward that threshold right away. If you have to wait for the physical card to arrive in the mail, however, you could lose as much as 10 business days of spending time, potentially making it tougher to meet the requirement to earn the bonus.

If you have a large purchase on the horizon but you don’t have enough cash at the moment, then an instant-use credit card can help you cover it as you save up to pay for it. This can be especially beneficial with bigger purchases, such as for a room full of furniture or a suite of new appliances.

Star Keep in mind: You shouldn’t spend more than you’ve budgeted for or can comfortably pay off. After all, the best way to maximize any rewards or discounts is by paying off your card balance in full before you accrue any interest.

Top credit cards you can use instantly

Picking the ideal instant-use card depends on your specific financial needs and budget. Here are our top picks.

Our pick for cash back Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Bankrate’s view Caret Down

How to use your instant-use card Caret Down

Our pick for introductory offer Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Bankrate’s view Caret Down

How to use your instant-use card Caret Down

Our pick for online shopping Prime Visa Bankrate’s view Caret Down

How to use your instant-use card Caret Down

Which card issuers offer instant-use credit cards?

Some credit card issuers make it easy to use your credit card right away, while others either offer instant-use cards for specific cards or for none at all.

The bottom line

Approval for a traditional credit card often means waiting for up to 10 business days before you can receive and use a physical card. Yet many card issuers are offering a way around the wait with instant-use credit cards that allow you to use your account and take advantage of cardholder benefits right away. American Express, Bank of America and Capital One are issuers offering instant use for all of their consumer cards, while other issuers pick and choose the cards — and even applicants — eligible for this convenience.

Information about the Bank of America products in this article was last updated on Oct. 2, 2024.

*Information about the Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard®, Frontier Airlines World Mastercard®, Prime Visa, Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi and Apple Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.