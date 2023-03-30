Capital One Walmart Rewards® Mastercard® review: Great rewards for customers of one of the largest retail chains

Why you might want a different cash back card

Although this card has its strengths for Walmart customers, it has several drawbacks that make it a poor choice for everyday cardholders who want a simple cash back card.

Welcome offer: Requires heavy spending to remain competitive

You can earn 5 percent cash back on purchases in Walmart stores for the first 12 months when using your card with Walmart Pay. If you prefer to shop online at Walmart.com, this welcome offer is nearly valueless since it matches your ongoing cash back rate for online Walmart.com purchases.

Standard welcome offers on comparable cash back cards hover around $200 in value and require you to spend anywhere from $500 to $3,000 to earn. The Walmart Rewards Mastercard has a welcome offer that doesn’t place a ceiling on your cash bonus and doesn’t have a spending requirement. You can spend as much as you want in stores to earn 5 percent back, but you’ll need to spend heavily to match the $200 value of competing offers.

To make this offer competitive, you’ll need to spend $4,000 or more in-store at Walmart during the first year. You’d earn $200 cash back at a rate of 5 percent. Without the extra 3 percent from the welcome offer, you’d only earn about $80 for spending the same amount.

No intro APR: Interest can accrue early on

Many of the best cash back cards come with introductory APR offers for either balance transfers or new purchases, letting cardholders curb interest until the offer term ends. The Walmart Rewards Mastercard doesn’t come with either meaning your balance will accrue interest at the card’s regular APR if you carry a balance.

Lacking an intro APR isn’t necessarily a glaring drawback, but it could be on this card because of how cardholders might take advantage of the welcome offer. It would be much easier to squeeze value out of that welcome offer if you had an intro APR to help you keep your balance low, especially if you plan on racking up large charges to make the most of your in-store cash back rate for the first year.

Perks: Nothing to add value

The Walmart Rewards Mastercard doesn’t have any rewarding perks or benefits. Many issuers include solid perks on their rewards cards, such as statement credits and travel protections. These benefits can provide added value to your card as well as cover emergency situations. This card lacks even the most basic travel and shopping benefits, making this a major drawback compared to other cards.